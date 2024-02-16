One man arrested in Bodden Town drug-gun bust

(CNS): A 29-year-old man from George Town has been arrested for a list of offences, including possession of an illegal gun, following a drug bust at an address in Bodden Town on Thursday. On 15 February, the RCIPS and Customs and Border Control executed a search warrant at a home in Mijall Road, Bodden Town, where they found a pistol, ammunition, cocaine and other drugs, as well as an undisclosed quantity of cash. The man is also accused of damaging government property by removing an electronic tag.

When police and customs officers arrived, they announced their presence, but the suspect tried to escape through a window. After his attempt failed, the officers broke through the door, detained the suspect and conducted a search.

The man, who remains in custody, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and damage to government property.



