Man denies stealing Mazda in Christmas carjacking

Gerardo Connolly

(CNS): Gerardo Connolly (32) has denied carjacking a Mazda from Kirk’s parking lot late on Christmas Day. Connolly pleaded not guilty to robbery when he appeared in Grand Court via video link from HMP Northward on Friday. He is accused of taking the victim’s car in league with a second man who has not been apprehended. According to a police press release at the time, the victim had been eating and was resting in his vehicle when he was awoken by one of the robbers.

Connolly, who was allegedly armed with a screwdriver, was said to have attacked the car owner, and as the two men fought, the second robber got in the car and started the engine. Connolly then reportedly ran to the vehicle and fled the scene with his partner in crime.

Police later recovered the car on Rock Hole Road with Connolly inside. The second man fled and has still not been arrested.

Connolly is scheduled to face trial in April and was remanded in custody ahead of a bail application next week. However, he was remanded to Northward last month after jumping bail.