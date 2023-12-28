Suspect arrested after Christmas Day carjacking

(CNS): A 34-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a carjacking in the capital just before midnight on Christmas Day. Police received a report shortly after midnight on Tuesday, 26 December, that there had been a robbery in the parking lot of commercial premises on Eastern Avenue. The police said that the driver had stopped to eat and rest, but a disturbance woke him up and he got out of the car to investigate.

A man armed with a Phillips screwdriver tried to enter the vehicle, and when the victim intervened, the man attacked him with the screwdriver. A scuffle ensued, during which a second carjacker entered the vehicle and started the ignition. The man with the screwdriver ran to the vehicle and they both took off in it, driving south on North Church Street.

The assailant was a young man of dark complexion with two corn rows in his hair. The other carjacker also had a dark complexion and hair styled in corn rows.

Officers searched the area and tracked the stolen vehicle on Rock Hole Road. A 34-year-old man sitting inside the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of robbery, but a second man fled the scene.

This incident followed a similar violent carjacking on Courts Road, George Town, around 1:30am on Christmas Eve.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.