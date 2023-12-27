Crime continued over Christmas weekend
(CNS): There was no let up on the violence and street crime over the holiday weekend as police opened investigations into fights, shootings and robberies. The weekend trouble began in the early morning hours of Friday, 23 December, with a shooting in George Town resulting in a man being taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. At around 1:50am police were called to a bar on Printers Way following the reports and found a number of spent shell casings outside.
The victim remains in hospital being treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. The police are appealing for witnesses.
Later on Friday night, officers were called to fight at an event at the Safehaven Dock, where a man was struck with a bottle and received lacerations to the head. He was taken to hospital by private vehicle and treated for his injuries. The parties involved left the location before the police arrived.
Then on Christmas Eve at around 1:30am, officers were called a carjacking on Courts Road in George Town. A couple were reportedly sitting inside a car alongside the roadway when two men and a woman approached.
One of the men pulled the man from the vehicle, and a struggle ensued, during which he was stuck repeatedly with an object and received injuries to his face and shoulder. The woman was also beaten by one of the attackers. The culprits then entered the victims’ vehicle, which also contained cash and personal items, and drove off.
Police were able to track the stolen vehicle nearby and recover some of the stolen property, but they did not find the suspects. The victims were treated at the hospital for their injuries.
One of the men who conducted the carjacking was wearing a black shirt and jeans pants, while the other was wearing a black mask. The woman was of thick build and wearing a light-coloured skirt.
Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
If nothing changes …
Nothing changes ..
Remember that cayman
ITS A ELECTION YEAR coming up
And, It’s time for a change !
Third world is as third world does
caymnian created problem by your garbage mla’s……..gated communities soon come everywhere
Too many people on our island. We badly need a reset… Catagory 5 hurricane next year please. Anyone who evacuates has their PR, right to live here revoked.
I sincerely hope that your home is leveled to the ground by the hurricane your wished for.
You and people like you are sick and need to lead by example and leave the Cayman Islands ASAP to solve the overpopulation problem.
Cat 5 hurricane to destroy the lives and homes of completely innocent people just because our politicians and police force can’t control immigr and crime? Seems like your priorities are a bit skewed.
This is getting friggin ridiculous now. Look at how many guys are walking the streets wearing masks and other face coverings. And I’m not talking about guys on construction sites, I’m talking about guys just walking around or driving around with their faces covered! Why don’t RCIPS start with stopping these guys from wearing masks in public? What the heck are they hiding from?? And don’t tell me they’re protecting themselves from the sun! This is becoming so common now, I see dudes walking around with their faces covered every day! Doesn’t anyone else think this is just damn bizarre and a red flag?
Great point.
They are all following Ju Jus example. Worried about Covid. honest 😉
Honorable Seymour sees nothing wrong at all, it is just poor people trying to make ends meet.
‘Hostile environment’ Ms Owen as the two Scotia suspects pretty much caught red-handed walk free, – I think you you got mixed up Ms Owen, ‘hostile takeover’ maybe as they become more emboldened 😐
Place is so close to the dogs now u fortunately
This governor is no different from the rest of them. She strikes me as a smiley puppet, out of her depth like so many of her second-rate predecessors. Her wooly, complacent bromides about crime are written by either her PR people or the police. She has no idea what it’s like out there or on the roads because everything she hears is reported through the filter of the RCIPS (“it’s all under control. We’re cracking down hard”) or senior civil servants like the DG.
She should ask some civilian to drive her around in an unmarked car to see exactly what it’s like.
The RCIPS command structure here is a complacent mess. Nobody can communicate clearly to the governor, the DG, the commissioner or anyone else in authority how little confidence we have in them to keep our roads and community safe. I’ve been here nearly forty years and this is the first time I’ve heard long-term expats, the ones who have so far committed to these islands, suggesting they might leave because of the level of crime, the mayhem on the roads and the rudeness, arrogance and sheer lack of interest of the police.
The system needs radical change, so that the commissioner reports not to the governor, who is the most out of touch of all of us, but to a committee of concerned citizens (NOT political appointees) who can decide whether he/she is going a good job and if not fire him/her and find someone who is. If that’s some redneck US sheriff with robust views on traffic and criminal activities, then so be it. The days of civilised consensus policing need to come to an end. Faced with this level of law-breaking, that model is broken.
But nobody is interested – until it’s too late.
maybe change the policy on work permits. no check whatsoever is done on a temp permit, but then for a full permit it takes months for approval. the trash is already on island at that point. Seems pretty easy to clean up and control who comes on island
So much crime and I hardly see police on the road patrolling. Sad times for this once beautiful country.
What do you expect as most of the police are recruited from one neighboring island. Just look at the great job the police are doing in that country.
Deport expats not on work permits IMMEDIATELY.
Next, cross reference insurance and pension contributions with a person’s work permit history and if required but not active or received, DEPORT.
Get rid of the foreign riff raff first then clean house of the local thugs.
If you want deport people then help the police as someone knows who it is!
Are you really saying deport ex pats with residential status. Are you nuts or what.Keep sniffing the glue
Never going to happen as the Minister for labor is in love with a certain island country, plus the rest of the government do not have the balls to do anything but collect fat paychecks.
Hostile Environment my @$$!
What was the Governor, MPs et al saying…..talk, talk
And keep those big paychecks with wonderful benefits flowing folks!