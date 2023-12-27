Crime continued over Christmas weekend

(CNS): There was no let up on the violence and street crime over the holiday weekend as police opened investigations into fights, shootings and robberies. The weekend trouble began in the early morning hours of Friday, 23 December, with a shooting in George Town resulting in a man being taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. At around 1:50am police were called to a bar on Printers Way following the reports and found a number of spent shell casings outside.

The victim remains in hospital being treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. The police are appealing for witnesses.

Later on Friday night, officers were called to fight at an event at the Safehaven Dock, where a man was struck with a bottle and received lacerations to the head. He was taken to hospital by private vehicle and treated for his injuries. The parties involved left the location before the police arrived.

Then on Christmas Eve at around 1:30am, officers were called a carjacking on Courts Road in George Town. A couple were reportedly sitting inside a car alongside the roadway when two men and a woman approached.

One of the men pulled the man from the vehicle, and a struggle ensued, during which he was stuck repeatedly with an object and received injuries to his face and shoulder. The woman was also beaten by one of the attackers. The culprits then entered the victims’ vehicle, which also contained cash and personal items, and drove off.

Police were able to track the stolen vehicle nearby and recover some of the stolen property, but they did not find the suspects. The victims were treated at the hospital for their injuries.

One of the men who conducted the carjacking was wearing a black shirt and jeans pants, while the other was wearing a black mask. The woman was of thick build and wearing a light-coloured skirt.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.