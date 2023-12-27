Ministry refuses to release OBC for Brac school
(CNS): The Ministry of Education has refused to release the Outline Business Case on which the UPM Government has based its decision to build a new high school on Cayman Brac for an estimated $50 million. Tens of millions of dollars of public money have been allocated for the project in this year’s CI$1billion spending plan, but the public is still not being allowed to see the justification for the school. The number of students on the Sister Islands, primary and secondary, is fewer than 300.
After the new school facility was given the green light by Cabinet and parliament approved all of the funds needed to complete the project in the two-year budget passed just before Christmas, CNS made a freedom of information request for the document but the ministry has declined to release it.
In September, the ministry told CNS that the report would be released after it was approved by Cabinet, but in a letter responding to our request, the information manager claimed that the document is exempt under the law because it “holds commercial information” and any release at this stage would be prejudicial “as we are, and will be, in procurement until at least July/August”.
CNS has asked the ministry to conduct an internal review and, if necessary, to release a redacted version of the report to provide the public with some understanding of the need for the school and what other less expensive solutions could have been explored to provide a modern learning environment for students on the Sister Islands.
According to an inspection of the Layman E. Scott Sr High School in October 2023 by the Office of Education Standards, which rated it as a ‘Good’, the school has just 155 students aged between 11 and 17. A planning application for the project revealed that in addition to the high school building, the ministry plans to build a new gymnasium, all on a 59-acre plot of crown land on Sunshine Drive on the Bluff.
Huh – and here I was thinking that only totally corrupt governments did this kind of thing – does anybody think that I was wrong to think that?
The question we should be asking is “what is the problem that this $50m investment solves?”. How on earth could it possibly move the dial that much on educational outcomes for 150 kids?
The standard of business cases is normally very poor and conducted by most civil servants as a check the box exercise rather than a proper analysis of options for solving a problem.
We don’t need to see the business case to know the public purse is being pillaged by the PACT.
Well at least this is consistent with the recently gutted Anti-corruption Act and the “Lack of Standards in Public Life Act”
any comment mrs governor?
fco needs to step in here asap…..cayman is being spent in bankruptcy….
The fintech and finserve PEP disclosures leave a lot to be desired when those declarations are incomplete or deliberately missing by omission. Self-approving Ministers are buying end-to-end cooperation by some mechanism of silence. Is it land? Is it crypto? Is it cash or other in kind comp? Whistleblowers are still being disincentivized and threatened in Cayman, due to implicit multi-levelled corruption. There are supposed to be many overseeing watch guard authorities and agencies, before the Gov/FCO stage (including SIPLC, Dep Gov, ACC and FCU), that might make these illicit arrangements inhospitable if there was a credible Will to do so. So far, it still seems to be the opposite. Regardless of Cabinet, there remains persistent systemic end-to-end corruption that they can bank on, running on the backend.
The chief officers stand by and watch to preserve their well paid jobs.
A senior foreigner had the guts to stand up to her minister, and was vilified as “Driftwood”.
Caymanians will look after each other as well as their own interests , and dare not speak up …even if they see wrongdoing and financial waste …most keep quiet because they too enjoy trips abroad and all the accompanying benefits and adoration of those seeking favors.
Taylor was the last Gov to step in when the UDP/Mac were using Govt. funds as their personal piggy bank.
He put a stop to the piers contract being cancelled by Mac, in favor of illegally awarding the contract to the Chinese CHEC… Govt were sued and quietly paid the first (deprived) contractor $2.4 Million…as they didn’t want details of the Mac deal to be revealed.
Hope the Gov and FCO are similarly keeping an eye on our Current UDP government’s activities.
Panton similarly gave Saunders a slap on the wrist for cancelling a properly awarded Covid contract, and again Govt paid $seven figures to settle.
Here’s a novel idea. Let’s reject all the bids and downsize the project and then rebid it – LOL. This school will be $70M when it’s done with Julie’s name on it in gold letters🤪🤪🤪
You forgot the part about passing the collection plate under the table a few times over it’s 10 year project lifespan.
The project not yet been put out to competitive tender.
When it is, it will have to pass PPC scrutiny before an award can be made.
Shall we use your rubber stamp or mine?
Mine if the application meets all planning laws and regulations.
We are short of a few other business cases including the infamous Cayman Airways route to Barbados, the Smatts land acquisition and the airport extension.
The deathly silence leads me to believe that they simply do not exist.
It will be interesting to see if our esteemed leader bothers with any proper and legal tendering process on any of construction projects.
All of the above have one thing in common…Kenneth Bryan.
Very much doubt that the “Smatts land” will be anything other than small vote buying contracts, each below the $250k threshold for PPC review..!
So the business case hods commercial information.
The only way a business case holds commercial information is if it is a single source meaning the contractor has already been selected for it or is in a competitive market such as CAL.
A government high school is not, and the business case should have nothing it in remotely commercial.
So three options
1) There is no business case
2) The contractor has already been decided (Illegal in this
case under the procurement law)
3) someone is lying
Over to you Madam Governor and Madam Auditor General.
Potentially all three here!
4th option – all of the three other options identified.
Not a penny budgeted for chicken eradication and always behind the ball on MRCU funding.
Don’t think we need a budget line item for chicken eradication. Just need the Department of Agriculture to do their dam job.
I love feeding my backyard chickens my leftovers. Don’t ask for a money pit.
Most likely because there isn’t one.
JuJu has agreed to drive the paving machine herself (at least while the cameras are there) thereby reducing the original estimate of $100 million to a mere $50 million. What a leader!
We’re going to spend 50 mil, and it’s no ones business on how and who is benefiting from it.. It’s your money, and well, typical Gov’t response. None Ya..
I am curious as to how the bids are being reviewed and determined? From my understanding that in itself is rather sketchy…….go figure where’s all this transparency we are always hearing about? Has anyone looked into the 40 so-called low-income houses that are to be built as well with the High School? My understanding is that the bids are being accepted for both and will be awarded to one company………Can anyone clarify this for me? Thank You CNS for yet again bringing things into focus that others are trying to sweep under the rug!
$100 billion, lol
You got to have a fancy building to put a large sign on with your name.
This is one of the main reasons Wayne is gone.
Many of Cayman Bracers already know that Julie broke ground on this months ago.
Julie doesn’t need a business case. She was taught under the tutelage of the greats such as Alden, McKeeva, and Kurt Tibbetts. Tell the people what they want to hear, usurp the power and do as you please..
Remember she told us this would be her last term and that she was going to legalize weed..Poor old Elvis still up ya suffering and Julie still running..
Can you also try and obtain the business case for the general aviation terminal that is going to be built in the swamp.
CNS NOTE: We already did that one. The details and links to the OBC can be found here
Btw and I know it’s separate from this issue but why is there no reporting on the fact that Triple C school has again been reported as “ weak” by the inspectors? Is it because it is a Christian school and we mustn’t criticize it because of this? But the media and the public love to hammer the government schools all the time so why the silence about this failing private, church school?
Do?? The recently reactivated government subsidies to private schools will correct the problem.
This is not good for Cayman Brac.
A lot of information is publicly available so I’ll give you the shortcut. It’s not a school…but Cricket Square Phase 6 had a public price tag of $45m and that’s a six story 100,000 sq ft class A luxury office building with plenty of bells and whistles. The notion that a school for 155 students needs to cost $50m is criminal. There’s nothing commercially sensitive about the business case as the case should be able to stand on its own two feet regardless of procurement specifics. The business case for something that expensive will have a bulk cost to use as the case for investment.
The reason they won’t release it is because THERE IS NO CASE TO BE MADE FOR IT!!!
Re: Anonymous 27/12/2023 @ 5.54 pm
Cricket Square Phase 6 had a public price tag of $45m???
How many years ago was that?
Did that include the cement and steel?
A fully fitted out commercial building cost about $695 to $1,000 per sq. ft. to build today!
Wow – that is a really powerful comparison. I’m not sure that a $50mil budget for this school could be approved without corruption in the mix? And parliament approved this with no questions asked? Are we to assume that they are all getting a slice of the proverbial pie then?
Cricket Square is a cheaply built dump.
successive governments have never been forward thinking, but instead, reactionary. For a change we have a governments planning for the future, and yet people complaining.
After Ivan, lots of children were sent to the Brac for school. Why not build a school on the Bluff where it is less susceptible to storms?
However, I agree it should be value for money, simple design, and not another architectural mess like the Frank Sound school
If what you claim are the reasons, then providing a “business case” (even if redacted) should be easily justifiable and so provided.
This is the peoples money / business!
The school will be on the Bluff.
Corrupt governments don’t explain themselves to constituents. Over to you governor…
How does Parliament unanimously approve a $100 Billion spending plan from revenue of $1 billion and think they’ll keep within the lines on FFR?
Thank you very much CNS for pushing the authorities for this information. We would also be very grateful if you could please continually follow-up on your requests until the information gets released.
The public deserves to know the justification for a new $50 million high school for a population of just 155 students. And if there has fraudulent or negligent use of public funds, the perpetrators need to be held to account.
3:37, We don’t do accountability here in the Cayman Islands.
seems like the correct decision by the FOI manager. to release the document before a contract is awarded would be a disaster.
Well done CIG
Go on then. Explain why a business case for a new building would give a commercial advantage to a bidder in a competitive tender situation? Go on. It’s not the contract after all. Or the invitation to bid, which would in any case be available to anyone wanting to bid. Us lesser intellects who think it’s all BS and the OBC case is not being released either because it doesn’t exist or because it unfortunately points out that refurnishing the existing school would be a way cheaper option would love to know.
Does Juju and her band of UPM merry men pay you per post for the nonsense you post like your previous employers the PPM or did you get an increased fee for being their luddite too?
You’re dealing with the UDP here.
Mac trained and inspired them to do as they wish with government money, with no explanation or adherence to any laws or regulations.
You must be so proud of the unprincipled uneducated rabble you elected.
They think this cannot hit the media in UK and elsewhere.
Here we go again, this lot are so predictable…now let’s put a stop to their nonense!
$50 million for a school in the Brac is excessive. The ministries decision to not release the documents requested under FOI is disgusting. They are spending the people’s money we have a right to know!!!!
Agree $50Million is excessive.
But the Brac does , and will , need a new school safely located on the bluff.
The population will grow, especially as Grand becomes more difficult to live in , and the Brac can develop as the civilized island, having learned the lessons of rampant 3rd world uncontrolled immigration .
LMAO – the notion that developers and their bought and paid for politicians and civil servants will leave any remnant of civilization or civility on the Brac is hilariously naive.
You suckers can just stop crying because this is your government and they will do as they dam well please.
With a resident population of approximately 1500 people, does it warrant this sum of money being allocated for a CI$50 million dollar school?. The population will increase with the migrant workers brought in to build the school! Refurbish and expand the Layman Scott High School.
We build incredible and beautiful public educational institutions here, but turn out so many students who cannot do basic math and reading. We have all our priorities wrong here.
We should be laying far more emphasis on educational outcomes rather than building monuments to Caymanian politicians.
Spend some money on first world teachers if you don’t want 3rd world outcomes .
Cayman was a very different/better place when we had UK teachers and curriculum.
Exactly!!! Focus on the quality of the education (the teachers, the resources) and not the “lavish” structures.
Clifton Hunter High School needs some interior walls between the classrooms! Children can’t even focus because of the overflow noise from other classes. Whose bright idea was THAT design?! Seems to me it’s all about ego and bragging rights…
2:26 pm. which rock you been living under. Brac 1500 population, it’s like 3,000 people here at all times
What are the other 20,000 Caymanian voters going to do about it? File an injunction? Petition?
Do you think they may be trying to hide something? I wonder what it could be.
“Business Case” for CB High School = Juliana wants it!
It will be named the Hon. Juliana O’Connor High School
Business cases are written by the ministry promoting the project.
They are not arms length impartial documents , and therefore always conclude in support of the ministers wishes.
You forgot “Saint” in the name…..
Was this the reason the now premier needed to “pray and fast” to become premier?
The fasting wasn’t working so she doubled down on the prayers.