Ministry refuses to release OBC for Brac school

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School, built in 1966

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has refused to release the Outline Business Case on which the UPM Government has based its decision to build a new high school on Cayman Brac for an estimated $50 million. Tens of millions of dollars of public money have been allocated for the project in this year’s CI$1billion spending plan, but the public is still not being allowed to see the justification for the school. The number of students on the Sister Islands, primary and secondary, is fewer than 300.

After the new school facility was given the green light by Cabinet and parliament approved all of the funds needed to complete the project in the two-year budget passed just before Christmas, CNS made a freedom of information request for the document but the ministry has declined to release it.

In September, the ministry told CNS that the report would be released after it was approved by Cabinet, but in a letter responding to our request, the information manager claimed that the document is exempt under the law because it “holds commercial information” and any release at this stage would be prejudicial “as we are, and will be, in procurement until at least July/August”.

CNS has asked the ministry to conduct an internal review and, if necessary, to release a redacted version of the report to provide the public with some understanding of the need for the school and what other less expensive solutions could have been explored to provide a modern learning environment for students on the Sister Islands.

According to an inspection of the Layman E. Scott Sr High School in October 2023 by the Office of Education Standards, which rated it as a ‘Good’, the school has just 155 students aged between 11 and 17. A planning application for the project revealed that in addition to the high school building, the ministry plans to build a new gymnasium, all on a 59-acre plot of crown land on Sunshine Drive on the Bluff.