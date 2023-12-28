HSA appoints DCEO in the face of staff shortages

Dr Vinton Douglas

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has announced the appointment of Dr Vinton Douglas as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), effective 1 January. The senior doctor will have responsibility for Primary Healthcare, Corporate Services, Infection Control, Quality and Risk, Patient Services, Medical Records, Information Technology, Infrastructure and Support Services within the HSA.

His appointment comes at a time when the hospital is suffering from a shortage of staff on the ground, particularly nurses, and a surge in patient numbers.

Dr Douglas has been on the senior management team as director of corporate services at the HSA since 2019. He has also held consulting positions in the Accident and Emergency and Hyperbaric Medicine departments since joining HSA in 2006.

“With 17 years of service committed to the HSA, I am honoured to be taking on the new role of Deputy CEO of the Health Services Authority,” he stated in a press release. “This past year has been monumental for the organisation with the achievement of the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, facility expansion and upgrades, and rebranding to coincide with our 20th anniversary as an Authority.”

He added that he was looking forward to working alongside CEO Lizzette Yearwood and the rest of the team to make the HSA the healthcare provider of choice.

Dr Douglas studied medicine at the Medical University in St. Petersburg, Russia, before completing his PhD in Emergency Medicine at the University of the West Indies. He also has an MBA from the University of Liverpool, three master’s degrees in Medical Education (Healthcare Leadership and Sports and Exercise Medicine) from the University of South Wales, and a postgraduate diploma in Occupational Medicine from the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Dr Douglas, who played a role in the hospital achieving Joint Commission International accreditation, received the Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour for his services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The board and senior management team look forward to working with Dr Douglas in his new role as deputy CEO,” said Yearwood. “He has worked at HSA for nearly two decades in both clinical and healthcare administration roles and has proven his dedication to this organisation. We look forward to his leadership as HSA continues our mission to provide the highest quality of healthcare and patient experience in the Cayman Islands,” she added.