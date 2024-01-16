Man wanted for burglary and robbery jumps bail

Gerardo Connolly

(CNS): Police are seeking help from the public to track down Gerado Connolly (32) from Bodden Town after he jumped bail. Also known as “George” or “Peppa”, Connolly is wanted for burglary and robbery offences and is known to be violent. The RCIPS said he should not be approached by members of the public, and anyone who sees him should call 911. Connolly is around 6ft tall, of slim to medium build, with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a tattoo on his neck.

“He is known to be renting vehicles and frequents the West Bay, George Town and East End areas,” the police said.

They also warned anyone who may be helping Connolly avoid arrest that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. Anyone convicted of doing so faces a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for two years.

Anyone with information on Connolly is urged to call 911 as soon as possible. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.