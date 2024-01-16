Both cranes break as port battles with aging equipment

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): Both cranes at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands on Grand Cayman failed last week, but one has now been repaired, allowing cargo operations to resume, PACI said in a release. The authority apologised to customers who experienced delays over the weekend but said that one crane was back in working order by Saturday afternoon, and the second is expected to be repaired this week. However, Port Director Paul Hurlston said in response to a CNS inquiry that PACI is battling with aging equipment.

Hurlston said it was “a very unusual occurrence of simultaneously having both cranes experience mechanical failure”, but port staff, with help from Thompson Shipping, were able to source parts quickly and get one of the cranes working on Saturday afternoon, 13 January, and resume operations. But the two cranes on Grand Cayman are 29 and 41 years old, and the one on Cayman Brac is 46 years old, and they need to be replaced.

He said the PACI board was aware of the problems, and the recent increase in fees will go towards replacing these aged cranes, which are critical to the port’s work, but it will take some time for the new container handling cranes to be acquired and phased in. Meanwhile, he said that everything was being done to keep the existing equipment operational.

PACI also confirmed that one of the port mechanics was injured over the weekend in a fall, but his injuries were not life-threatening. No other details were confirmed, but CNS understands the injury involved broken bones.

According to PACI statistics, the ports dealt with 288,340 tonnes of containerised cargo, a drop of more than 100,000 tonnes from 2022 figures. Cargo in containers accounts for almost half of the cargo tonnage that lands on the dock, with aggregate making up the rest. Last year, staff unloaded more than 21,000 twenty-foot containers, down from more than 22,700 containers in 2022.