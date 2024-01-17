IAT chair will recuse from PR and status appeals

Steve McField

(CNS): The chairperson of the Immigration Appeals Tribunal, Steve McField, will be expected to recuse himself from any appeals that relate to decisions made by the Permanent Residency and Caymanian Status Board between October 2021 and September 2023 while he chaired that board. It remains unclear how many PR applications were decided under the points system during the last few years as the board did not meet on a regular basis. Concerns have nevertheless been raised about the decision to put McField in a position where he could be conflicted, leading to even more delays.

However, Wesley Howell, the chief officer in the Ministry for Border Control and Labour, explained to CNS that with five deputies who are all experienced lawyers, McField will not have to chair the IAT for appeals relating to PR or status.

“Given the qualifications of the chair and the deputy chairs, the Tribunal can operate in up to six distinct divisions at the same time, if needed,” Howell said in response to our questions. “Each division is led (chaired) by either the chairperson or a deputy chairperson and at least two other members. Every division is considered a fully operational Immigration Appeals Tribunal, with the authority to hear and decide appeals.”

He noted that it would be expected that, as a member of the Cayman Bar, McField would recuse himself from hearing an appeal on any matter in which he presided or was involved. “There would be no opportunity or concern of Dr McField chairing a tribunal that would review an immigration case he was involved with as the former chairman of the CSPR board,” Howell stated.

The Immigration Appeals Tribunal is established and functions under the provisions of section 17 of the Immigration (Transition) Act. The law requires the chairperson and the five deputies to be qualified attorneys, with a minimum of seven years legal experience for the chairman and five years for the deputies.

The IAT has become increasingly busy since the former Progressive administration removed the previous work permit seven-year term limit (aka roll-over) almost ten years ago. Since the legislative changes foreign nationals have been allowed to stay here for up to ten years, and as a result, each year dozens more people have become eligible to apply for permanent residency.

Although the change in legislation led to a surge in applications, not all of them have achieved the 110 points to qualify. However many people who have been refused the right to reside here because they didn’t get enough points have mounted successful legal challenges against WORC and the IAT in the courts about the lack of transparency, the arbitrary nature of how the point system works and the fact that it could be unconstitutional.

With a backlog of over a thousand people waiting on PR and with the government clamping down on marriages of convenience, there are concerns that in the near future, the entire process could present a major legal headache for the government.