Over 1,000 people waiting for PR and status decisions

(CNS): The new Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board could be facing five new applications for the Right to be Caymanian every weekday for the next decade, based on the current number of people qualifying following years of widespread exemptions from term limits and the lowering of barriers, local lawyers are warning. There is now a backlog of over 1,000 people waiting for decisions on their PR or status applications, and this number is growing, which means that while new members have been appointed to the relevant boards, some applicants could be waiting as long as four years for the decision.

“We have long warned of the consequences. Ready or not, here they come,” said local attorney Nick Joseph from HSM in a long and detailed update for his clients on the myriad problems associated with the current inadequate process.

Despite these multiple problems with Cayman’s immigration system, the government continues to claim that it is working on immigration reform. Over the last few years, Joseph, who will soon be retiring from legal practice, has documented the current trials and tribulations relating to the immigration process, from work permit issues to status applications.

In what he said was likely to be his last update, as his colleagues at HSM will be taking over, Joseph issued one of his most dire warnings yet about the impact the number of applicants and the mounting backlog will have on Cayman.

According to the information supplied by Joseph, which is based largely on the firm’s experiences with its many clients, the government has made very little progress over the last few months on considering applications, as it appears to be stalling rather than tackling the issues. There has been almost no explanation as to why the board processed so few applications last year or why it took the members of the UPM, formerly PACT, so long to appoint new members to several immigration boards after it allowed the tenure of the previous board members to lapse.

At the end of November, there were 788 pending applications for the Right to be Caymanian based on marriage or naturalisation, which has likely increased over the last few weeks. In addition, the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board has not determined a single points-based PR application for more than two years. There are 37 “Schrodinger’s Caymanians” also in limbo awaiting “continuation”, another nine awaiting determinations as to whether they are worthy of recommendation to Cabinet, and another 49 awaiting decisions on their right to be Caymanian by descent.

Joseph estimates that individuals waiting on a decision have little hope of their applications being determined any time soon, and unless the government picks up the pace or begins to seriously address how the process works, the backlog will be really difficult to address because each time one person achieves PR, it paves the way for their dependents to apply, adding to the backlog.

“The delays in determining applications quickly compound and accordingly have negative consequences well beyond the individual applicants currently waiting,” Joseph noted in the latest circular to clients.

As well as the mounting backlog it causes, the stalling of PR applications means that employers, many of them Caymanian, are paying work permit fees well past the time staff should have become residents and assume their own PR fee expenses. Meanwhile, the backlog in Caymanian status applications means that thousands of people are being improperly prevented from registering to vote and participating in the electoral process.

“The numbers are material and has a very real potential to impact the results of any election. That is an affront to more than pocketbooks. That is an insult to our concept of democracy and the principles which underpin it,” Joseph said, as he outlined the numerous knock-on impacts of these long-running delays and the failure of successive administrations to solve the immigration problems.

The immigration legal expert urged the government to equip the newly appointed board with the tools, resources and mandate necessary to clear any backlog within the next year and to set a mandate that, save in exceptional circumstances, all immigration applications should be determined within six months. “The money exists,” he said, noting that the government collects well over CI$100 million in immigration revenue each year.

There are currently around 6,000 permanent residents who will go on over the next few years to apply for status, which Joseph pointed out will lead to growing delays, and given the number of work permit holders who currently qualify, the boards will be dealing with about 1,000 new applicants for the Right to be Caymanian every year going forward.

“The new Board and Secretariat need to be ready,” he said. “It appears they could easily be facing five new applications for the Right to be Caymanian every weekday for the next decade, just based on the current numbers of persons who are becoming qualified following years of widespread exemptions from term limits and a lowering of key barriers to settlement here. We have long warned of the consequences. Ready or not, here they come.”

Joseph also warned that the delays in the processing and determining of status applications are likely unlawful. He stressed that the fault does not lie with WORC Director Jeremy Scott since neither he nor his department has the authority to determine applications to grant the Right to be Caymanian on the basis of marriage, naturalisation, descent or continuation.

“We lawyers are left watching on from the sidelines with bemusement and frustration,” he said, adding that while people can sue and will likely win, such action can take a toll personally, professionally and economically. He said that the appeal process where a board or individual is accused of unlawfulness could have adverse consequences. “There may be freedom of speech, but no matter how inappropriate this caveat may be, there is no freedom from the consequences, however proper the exercise of that speech,” he noted.

The PACT Government established a committee under the chairmanship of local attorney Steve McField back in August 2022. But more than 16 months later, the results of that work have still not been made public, though it is understood that Cabinet now has the final document from that committee. However, following a number of successful legal challenges about the arbitrary and unfair nature of how the points are awarded, the work focused only on the point system.

But addressing the points system does not deal with the main issue of who gets to qualify for residency and ultimately to be Caymanian, after how long, and whether or not the government wants to continue growing the population at its current pace through imported labour, as is the case at present.

During the budget debate last month, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that legislative changes to the Immigration Reform Act would be brought in the coming year to address the “many outstanding issues”, but she did not go into detail about those plans. “While we accept that foreign labour will be required to maintain our economy, we also do not accept that everyone upon arrival should be on an automatic pathway to citizenship,” she said. “These are important yet sensitive discussions that we must have as a community.”

Immigration remains a major conundrum for the government as it attempts to please voters, who tend to support much tighter immigration controls, and employers, who depend on imported labour and have always resisted any kind of restrictions on their ability to employ who they want from wherever they want. The current system also allows some employers to keep wages very low for unskilled workers and, on the other end of the job spectrum, to compete for the best global talent for the offshore financial sector.