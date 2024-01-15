Man stabbed during fight outside local shop

McRuss Grocery Store in Prospect

(CNS): One man has been treated for stab wounds to his back and chest, another has been arrested and a third is on the run following a fight outside a convenience store in Prospect over the weekend. At around 6:15pm on Sunday, the police were called to McRuss Grocery Store on Party Lane, where three men were reportedly involved in an altercation and where one man was stabbed. The victim had run inside the store, and security officers locked the door behind him.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they arrested a 43-year-old man from George Town who was still in the area on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody. Another man had left the scene before the police arrived.

The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for his wounds, which police said appeared not to be life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.