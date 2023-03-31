Court ruling finds PR system breaches BoR
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government’s troubles with the permanent residency system got a whole lot worse on Thursday when the Court of Appeal declared that the Immigration Act is incompatible with section 9 of the Bill of Rights, which deals with family and private life. Two individuals whose PR applications were denied over insufficient points appealed the decisions and the court found that the failure to consider anything other than the points the applicants score is not compatible with the Constitution.
Although this is a narrow point and one that, in this case, failed to assist the applicants involved, it could have far-reaching implications for many other applicants.
The court has effectively ruled that if a person applying for PR presents a good enough argument under section 9 of the Bill of Rights that their family or private life would be detrimentally impacted if they are forced to leave, there should be an alternative means for considering issues not addressed by the point system that could help someone secure the right to reside here even if they fall well short of the points needed.
Leon D’Souza and Joey Buray were both represented in the appeal by Alastair David, a senior associate with HSM Chambers, who argued that their right to a private life was infringed when they did not get enough points and therefore faced an enforced exit from the Cayman Islands, where both men have now lived for more than 14 years.
However, they were not ultimately assisted by the findings of the appeal court. The judges concluded that neither of them had made a case that there was a specific or compelling reason outside of the points they earned that should also be considered. Nevertheless, the court made it clear that not providing another route to residency (other than marriage) to cover exceptional or special circumstances for any applicant breaches the Bill of Rights.
“The absence of any provision which allows for consideration of section 9 factors other than within the points system, and the legislative exclusion of any possibility of granting permanent residence other than under that system are… incompatible with section 9 of the bill of rights,” the court concluded.
The judges said that they should not dictate what parliament should do to remedy the situation, but they pointed to provisions in the UK legislation where exceptional cases or the individual circumstances of an applicant not covered by the point system can still be considered.
“While it is gratifying to see that the Court of Appeal agrees with our submissions that the current law is incompatible with the Bill of Rights, this has been something which HSM Chambers has been raising concerns with for over six years,” David said in response to the findings.
However, he noted that the judgment should not be viewed as meaning that all expatriates will be able to obtain PR. Subject to any legislation change, David explained what the ruling could mean in pratical terms.
“I envisage it will mean that there will be an increase in numbers of expatriates who can stay past their notional rollover date on the basis of their strong family life or private life connections which they have established in the Cayman Islands,” he added.
HSM is representing dozens of clients who are currently waiting on delayed PR application decisions. The firm said it hopes that applications for people who achieved 110 points will move forward and granted regardless of this new court ruling. Some cases have been pending for more than a year, and PR applications via the points system are taking up to 15 months because the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board is still not considering them.
Up until now, individuals who don’t get 110 points have no other way of remaining here and are required to leave the Islands for at least one year. But the government will now need to provide a revised legal framework for the consideration of pending and future applications so that an applicant’s constitutional rights can be considered.
A committee chaired by local attorney Steve McField that is looking at the point system in general will now need to consider this latest ruling when it finally makes any recommendations to Cabinet. But previous committees and reviews have failed to address previous legal rulings to make the immigration act and the system meet the requirements of the Constitution.
CNS has contacted both Premier Wayne Panton and Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour about the appeal court decision, and we are awaiting a response.
See the ruling in full below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
PR’s going to be redundant in a few or so years, let’s start working on the real problems of how to get our pension out of here.
Scrap it all
It’s all complete HS anyway
Start again
All of it
And for the love of god
Only give passports to citizens then it’s done.
Well, Dwayne campaigned on putting a moratorium on Work Permits.
Now that he is the Minister for Labour, let us see if he keeps his word to the many Caymanians who apply for a job, but cant get the job because an Expat is in the position.
Ok Dwayne, what is your next move??
hahaha…always remember, we didn’t come to take part, we came to take over!
#worldclassmyass
😂 😂 😂 😂
Cayman going on like they are the holy grail and making everything relating to immigration so difficult when is not necessarily to be so difficult about it. This has become a habit which has cause the many unnecessarily backlog on all type of immigration matters.
Forces of meanness are lurking aplenty in Cayman. Not sure how Caymankind could be the finalist tourism/guest worker slogan, unless it’s supposed to be interpreted ironically.
Marriage officers going to have plenty business oh wait illegitimate children count too. What a mess we are in
That would be every country
Except in most countries where you are born counts for something.
And the same ones who celebrate this type of ruling are the same people wanting Cayman to stop development. More people equals more of everything…and less natural space.
I don’t think, those who marry a PR holder or a Caymanian will apply under a different section and not the points section. So i expect the Marriage officers will be as busy as they always are..
Illegitimate children count under the points system anyway (provided they are Caymanian). However, a quasi parental relationship with a child who is not yours could count and in those circumstances, a family life argument might be able to advanced.
My kids are born of Caymanian parentage and born here, but I have to go through a process for that recognition and get a stamp in their passports saying they are Caymanian as of right? What other country makes its own citizens have to apply for that recognition?
Continuation of kids’ citizenship at 18 was designed to weed out children of paper Caymanians. They tried to pull it on our kids, even refuting that they’d attended a decade and more of (memorably expensive) private school with supporting institution, immigration, and flight records proving they were full time residents. They even represented Cayman proudly on National teams. Crazy xenophobia.
There is a rational reason for this and that is because a Caymanian Islands passport does not show you are Caymanian. It shows you are a BOTC. Therefore, the CIG needs some proof that you are Caymanian hence the request. You don’t have to get acknowledged but it might cause problems in the long term.
There are no passports conferred at the PR stage. That happens at the next ladder rung for Naturalisation at 10 years+. When you are Caymanian, 15 years+, and after another means-based requalification, you can eventually earn a stamp in your passport with your CI Status Letter that proves you are the real deal. With that, and other ID, you can register yourself to be a voter in the next Gazette cycle.
Every country. Otherwise, how do they know who the citizens are?
In 99.9% of countries, passport = citizen.
What passport are you talking about? If it’s a Cayman passport then we all know that you can get one, without being Caymanian.
Ummm, if they were born in England and had English parents, you understand there is a registration process before they can just “get” a British Passport, right? Every country has some version of what we do.
Being Caymanian is not a citizenship, it is an immigration status. Therefore, requisite process needs to be followed for proof of that immigration status. And a BOT KY passport is not enough.
The citizenship is British Overseas Territory KY, which is why a person from another BOT can be a referee on a BOT KY naturalisation application.
For KY status as of grant or right (Acknowledgement, Continuation or Confirmation), you need to go through the process with WORC so CIG, private sector employers and schools can know with certain proof/documentation that the individual is indeed legally afforded the right to live and work here (or have access to scholarships) with no immigration fees or restrictions.
Cayman is NOT A COUNTRY … there is no CAYMANIAN CITIZENSHIP … OUR PASSPORT SAYS B.O.T.C.!!!
and people wonder why it is ofetn said ‘the worst thing about the cayman islands is the caymanians and their treatment of others’
This comment broke the bullshit detector.
Try putting the shoe on the other foot!
CaymanKind!
And that is why they keep coming???!!!
Idiotic statement, 10:10
another glorious day for the civil service and cig.
let the class action suits begin….
sad thing is we will all end up paying for civil service/cig incompetence
The legacy of Franz Manderson’s #WORLDCLASS Civil Service of incompetence
Civil Servants didn’t pass the law that sets put the “PR system”. That was done by the elected politicians. Your ignorance is quite ironic.
Bullshit. Civil servants wrote it. Civil servants chose not to make it compliant. Civil servants chose not to point out key defects to politicians. Civil servants chose not to educate themselves on the issues. Civil servants continue to avoid any accountability.
The longer an application takes, the more money CIG can charge…each year its another fee.
This isn’t rocket science people.
And the more politicians say they are denying people PR and status, all the while taking their annual fees, the more they can play to the voters ( which of course excludes anyone who hasn’t been awarded status). Whilst ignoring the immigration laws they passed, the breach of which will cost us a fortune in damages and legal costs.
The longer it takes the closer the applicant gets to an automatic grant because they have been refused due process. Cayman has every right to set the bar at becoming Caymanian or granting PR. The issue is they then have to properly implement the system and fairly hear applications. For whatever reason they are not able to do either. I have been here 27 years and have seen the CIG make a complete mess out of the immigration system.
I like how it says the PR and status board isn’t hearing PR applications, well then what are they doing? My status app has been in for over a year, CIG just collecting another $20k+ from my employer that would otherwise not be due if they did their jobs on time. Status approval used to be a matter of course for after you already go through the PR rigmarole.
Squatters rights!
This comment section about to be ghost pepper spicy
*grabs popcorn*
Government needs to take this judgement seriously and tighten up the law. maybe they need to move to a quota system, limiting how many PR and status are granted each year to a specific number. Right now there is no limit on these grants.
Anyone who wants to stay, and that an employer wants here, should be allowed to stay as long as permit fee is paid. They should be allowed BOTC and permanence. The real tests should be Caymanian Status. Rollover was already a bad idea before it was exported here from Bermuda. It’s like we are hand-picking the worst policy from the dumbest working groups.
Actually, rollover is the ONLY solution. Letting someone stay too long gives them an automatic right to stay forever, whether you want them to or not. How long is too long varies depending on the individual and their circumstances, but serious arguments can start to arise in as little as 10 years.
I wish there could be a court case to specify what is a reasonable amount of time to wait on these sort of decisions for PR & Status. How long until our status applications are processed? Never? It feels like it.
Retired 5 years, I still have to pay a work permit fee every year for a job I do not do, and keep having to pay it while my status application sits on an ever increasing pile of papers on someones desk. I don’t suppose they’ll refund those annual fees when and if my status is ever processed.
There should be a set amount of time to process these things…especially status because unless there are any red flags surely its just a pay your money (yes yet more money) and get a rubber stamp. Nothing to investigate. Shouldn’t take any more than 2-3 months at most. Not 2-3 years and still waiting.
Getting frustrated that I was promised if I made a life here and contributed to the islands I would be allowed to stay and make it my home. But after all these years, paying all those fees, jumping through every hoop, the government still make me feel unwelcome and unworthy.
Sorry for the rant, but paying all these fees when I’m retired and should have status already makes me feel like the government is just milking me.
Who made you that promise? Because proper use of work permits is: You are being brought here to do a job that a Caymanian cannot do. This is temporary, and with the understanding that when a Caymanian is trained to do that job, you will return home. Only in exceptional circumstances, should you remain.
Is this not the understanding by expats?
It is set out in the law – path to PR then status- and government has an obligation to follow the law unless we want anarchy. Or maybe that is what is being suggested?
You are factually correct in so far as how a WP holder should think.
However, once a person attains permanent residency, that understanding of training a Caymanian “to take your job” falls away as you have now been granted the right to permanently reside (and work depending on type) in the Cayman Islands. This of course comes with annual fees (complete with an annual declaration) and restrictions (including on job title). From there, it does become an understanding that you are now on the path to full KY status rights once attaining 15 years unbroken stay. So the commenter is in his full right to be indignant for paying annual fees longer than legally required passing 15 years unbroken stay.
There is such a court case. Is is called Oliveira. It generally indicates that 12 months is the lawful limit for an uncomplicated application. It is a Privy Council decision. Its implications are routinely ignored with impunity.
Anyone know when they will begin approving status again or does CIG want to get sued again?
In progress.
Actually, it is almost time for them to be prosecuted. Suing doesn’t work. They just ignore the court in relation to issues generally, and then take it personally and go after their perceived adversaries. The wheels have come off. These responsible were given enough rope to hang themselves, and did.
rights of children born out of wedlock also being violated…i soon put forth a case…look for it!
if they have a Caymanian parent then they can get naturalization