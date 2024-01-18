Year opens with a drop of over 1,000 permit holders

WORC offices on Mary Street

(CNS): According to the latest statistics released by WORC, there was a significant drop in the number of work permit holders over the final quarter of last year. Since September, when there were a record-breaking 36,501 individual permit holders in the Cayman Islands, the number has fallen, for the first time since the pandemic, by over one thousand to 35,443 as of the beginning of January. The decline is notable given that during this period, the tourism sector was recruiting ahead of the busy winter season.

Nick Joseph, a local immigration attorney who has been raising awareness over the last few years about the myriad failings of the current immigration system, said he was surprised by the numbers. In a recent update to his clients, he said the decline made little sense given the usual “ramping up” at that time of year in anticipation of the tourism high season.

“The reasons for the reported reduction of work permit numbers are unclear,” Joseph said. “They appear to be across a wide range of nationalities. It could be due to a mix of factors, including a slowing down of the construction industry in particular, as interest rates bite and sites closed for the holidays, or simply (and hopefully) because hundreds of Caymanians (including the summer school and college graduates) have been able to assume many of the positions that would otherwise have been filled with expatriate labour.”

While that might be wishful thinking, a likely factor is that people are also being granted permanent residence and therefore dropping out of the work permit figures. At the end of November, there were 5,865 individual permanent residents recorded, a figure that did not include dependents. There is also anecdotal evidence, especially on social media, that some permit holders have left due to the high cost of living as well as an increase in outsourcing work to other jurisdictions.

The number of domestic workers, janitors and gardeners on permits all fell, which may indicate that families, both local and expatriate, can no longer afford to employ people to help around the home. The only group of lower-paid permit holders that grew is security guards, a possible sign of the times.

The rising cost of living, suppressed salary levels and the government’s failure to increase the minimum wage are also making life in Cayman unaffordable for an increasing number of local people, and there is anecdotal evidence that some Caymanians are leaving too.

While there are numerous variables that could be at play, such as technology gradually changing the job market, the government desperately needs to monitor the trends, Joseph has warned.

The drop in permit numbers may ultimately lead to a slowdown in population growth that might be welcomed by the broader community, but it could impact the government coffers, given that immigration revenue accounts for 10% of core government earnings.

“These factors will hopefully be closely monitored by those setting and giving effect to policy determinations,” Jospeh wrote in an email to his clients, as he believes that growth “remains critical to the operation of Cayman’s economy” but is not necessarily reflected now in the number of work permit holders.

According to the statistics, over 42% of all permit holders are from Jamaica, despite the efforts of government administrations for the last twenty years to encourage employers to recruit from other countries to create a more diverse community and prevent the domination of just one nationality.

Workers are coming to the Cayman Islands from 135 different countries, but Jamaicans still make up the single biggest nationality by a large margin. The next biggest group is Filipinos, who account for more than 16% of permit holders. The British round out the top three biggest nationality groups, accounting for 5.6% of work permit holders.

The points available for permanent residency applicants on the basis of demographics remain unchanged, with Jamaicans and Filipinos receiving no points for their nationality, while British and Indian nationals get five, and all other nationalities, which now includes Hondurans, Canadians and Americans, can all get ten points.

Despite the drop in permit holders, there is no let up on the pressure on local infrastructure, possibly because, as Joseph suggests, a number of people previously on a work permit now have permanent residency.

Not only are the roads, schools and hospitals under strain, but the supermarkets have also been at capacity over the last few months. Cayman has had the same number of large supermarkets for many years despite its huge population increase, though the number of smaller local grocery stores has grown.

The crowded checkouts and empty shelves at the leading food stores, however, show clearly that these establishments have been added to the list of core infrastructure that is past capacity.

“The implications of our seeming inability to prepare for long-foreseen challenges are troubling,” Joseph said. As he wrapped up his update, he stressed the importance of officials interpreting patterns and trends to work out what is happening in relation to the makeup of the population and why.

Demographics of the 35,443 people on work permits, as of 4 January 2024:

NATIONALITY NUMBER OF WORK PERMITS PERCENTAGE OF PERMITS UP OR DOWN FROM LAST MONTH Jamaican 14,971 42.2% -230 Filipino 5,870 16.6% -2 British 2,004 5.6% -17 Indian 1,947 5.5% -18 Honduran 1,176 3.3% -26 Canadian 1,172 3.3% -18 American 902 2.5% -30 Nepalese 890 2.5% -22 Nicaraguan 716 2.0% -25 South African 650 1.8% +9 Source: WORC

Numbers of people holding work permits for the “Top Ten” occupations: