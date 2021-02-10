Average light bill to increase by over $5
(CNS): CUC has confirmed that its delayed rate hike of 6.6% on bills will come into effect this month. Customers can expect to see an increase in an average bill of around CI$5.26, after the increase was cleared in the summer by the regulator but deferred due to COVID-19. The increase includes the rate hike itself and the recovery of cash that customers would have paid without the seven-month deferral. The hike comes into effect in the wake of the annual dividend announced yesterday of 70 cents for shareholders.
President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew, said it was CUC that had suggested delaying its annual rate increase, as he defended the move now to get back the money.
“We were well aware of the hardships facing many of our customers at the time,” he stated in a press release. “However, it is now critical for the Company to recoup these costs in order to maintain the financial stability of the Company as well as continue to meet the Company’s ongoing obligations to invest in infrastructure and provide a safe, reliable and sustainable electricity service.”
He claimed that CUC’s financial health plays an important role in keeping electricity rates as low as reasonably possible in subsequent annual rate adjustments.
“In 2019, the company spent US$60.6 million in capital expenditure to ensure its infrastructure was expanded and upgraded to meet the reliability and efficiency performance expected from our customers,” Hew added. He said that CUC had temporarily stopped cutting off people’s power supplies and waived payments during the height of the pandemic, as well as helping those customers who were struggling to pay their bills by offering extended payment plans and pre-payment options.
Explaining the breakdown of the price hike, CUC said the average $5.26 increase for a residential customer who uses around 500 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month was split between the actual price increase, representing $3.96, and the COVID-19 recovery cost, which represented the remaining $1.30.
CUC and OfReg had agreed to reduce the current licence and regulatory charge per kWh rate by 59%, from $0.0125 to $0.0051, according to the power company.
CUC Press Release – Base Rate Adjustment, 10 February 2021 (includes a chart of the trending of residential retail rates per kWh over the past two years)
If you don’t vote out everyone in office right now this won’t ever stop. CUC will be a monopoly and we won’t ever be able to organize energy efficiency over coal.
Who at OFREG is fact checking these statements? 6.6% of $79.69 = $5.26.
Do you know anyone that is getting a $79.69 CUC bill each month?
Does the below references mean that residents who did not avail themselves of the CUC COVID deferral programme and instead paid their bills on time are being penalized for those that did? How is this fear? Can we sue?
“The increase includes the rate hike itself and the recovery of cash that customers would have paid without the seven-month deferral”
“Explaining the breakdown of the price hike, CUC said the average $5.26 increase for a residential customer who uses around 500 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month was split between the actual price increase, representing $3.96, and the COVID-19 recovery cost, which represented the remaining $1.30”
I reckon if we could persuade idiots to stop driving Honda cars into the poles, the bills would go down 10%.
Who needs sex with the way CUC and our Government f@#%’s us!!
OfReg proudly sponsors CUC’s daylight robbery.
Sorry what does OfReg do again?
So let me see if I got this right. OFREG was formed in the first place to control and regulate rate hikes but now they have approved yet another unjustified rate hike by the CUC monopoly. I swear this place is nuts! CNS can you request a list of the board members and investors in CUC please. Shine the light Wendy!!!
Nothing new here people….move along and continue to expect punches to the gut while we’re down!