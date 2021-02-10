Average light bill to increase by over $5

CUC Power Line Technician at work

(CNS): CUC has confirmed that its delayed rate hike of 6.6% on bills will come into effect this month. Customers can expect to see an increase in an average bill of around CI$5.26, after the increase was cleared in the summer by the regulator but deferred due to COVID-19. The increase includes the rate hike itself and the recovery of cash that customers would have paid without the seven-month deferral. The hike comes into effect in the wake of the annual dividend announced yesterday of 70 cents for shareholders.

President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew, said it was CUC that had suggested delaying its annual rate increase, as he defended the move now to get back the money.

“We were well aware of the hardships facing many of our customers at the time,” he stated in a press release. “However, it is now critical for the Company to recoup these costs in order to maintain the financial stability of the Company as well as continue to meet the Company’s ongoing obligations to invest in infrastructure and provide a safe, reliable and sustainable electricity service.”

He claimed that CUC’s financial health plays an important role in keeping electricity rates as low as reasonably possible in subsequent annual rate adjustments.

“In 2019, the company spent US$60.6 million in capital expenditure to ensure its infrastructure was expanded and upgraded to meet the reliability and efficiency performance expected from our customers,” Hew added. He said that CUC had temporarily stopped cutting off people’s power supplies and waived payments during the height of the pandemic, as well as helping those customers who were struggling to pay their bills by offering extended payment plans and pre-payment options.

Explaining the breakdown of the price hike, CUC said the average $5.26 increase for a residential customer who uses around 500 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month was split between the actual price increase, representing $3.96, and the COVID-19 recovery cost, which represented the remaining $1.30.

CUC and OfReg had agreed to reduce the current licence and regulatory charge per kWh rate by 59%, from $0.0125 to $0.0051, according to the power company.