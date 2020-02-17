Smith Cove protestors demand halt to bid

Visitor protests at Smith Barcadere

Berna Cummins speaks at Smth Barcadere protest, 15 February 2020

Protesters at Smith Barcadere, Saturday 15 February

Protesters at Smith Barcadere, 15 February 2020

Area at Smith Barcadere that would be cleared for the car park

(CNS): Hundreds of people turned up to a rally on Saturday at Smith Barcadere (aka Smith Cove) to show their support for the campaign to keep it in its natural state and stop government’s proposed enhancement project. Demanding that the current public tender be withdrawn and the entire project dramatically reduced to just a new clean toilet block, protestors managed to get government representatives to agree not to move ahead with the plans without more public discussion. However, the bid process has not yet been stopped.

Berna Cummins, who led the charge at the rally, spelled out the issue in clear and certain terms to the members of government who came to the protest. She said the people in the South Sound community do not support any of the enhancements and are genuinely concerned that the goal is to create another cruise ship beach attraction. She said that residents simply want some basic clean facilities and nothing more.

“Leave something in its natural state for us,” she told the government members, as she detailed the concerns people have and the strong desire to leave the beach and surrounding bush entirely alone.

She said no one wanted big arches, side walks, cabanas, observation decks, any other decks or boardwalks, and certainly no office. Cummins even made it clear that, other than a foot faucet, there was no need for showers because no one wanted to encourage people to use the beach as a resort, all of which was greeted with enthusiastic support by the crowd.

Kurt Tibbetts, a former planning minister and political leader, as well as current Planning Minister Joey Hew, constituency MLA Barbara Conolly, and planning ministry Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes, were all there to hear Cummins’ demands and see for themselves the breadth of support for preserving Smith Barcadere’s natural unique beauty.

A.L. Thompson, Berna’s brother, who is on the opposite side of this battle, also took the mic and revealed some of the hidden agendas surrounding this project, especially the parking plans, that have caused community concern. Thompson, who lives opposite the cove, is chairman of both the government’s enhancement committee and the Central Planning Authority, despite the fact that the project will have to clear the CPA before it can start.

The committee seeking to protect Smith Barcadere is protesting against parking on the shore side, as proposed by government, because many trees would have to be removed for this to happen.

But A.L. Thompson made it clear that parking was his major concern because people park in his driveway and around his large property when the cove is busy. But when Mario Rankin, who is part of team heading the protest against this project, challenged him to give up some of his land to add parking on the road side, tempers flared. Thompson attacked Rankin and made derogatory comments about him rather than addressing the issue at hand. (See video below.)

However, the hot headed flare-up did not derail the rally, and while the protestors’ demands to get the tender process stopped has not yet been achieved, they have managed to persuade government to hold further discussions with the community.

The lack of support for government’s plans was evident. Conolly has previously claimed that people are “encouraging” her to press ahead with this project. But towards the end of Saturday’s protest, when she was persistently pressed by Cummins and the crowd about who exactly was encouraging her, she pointed the finger at government.

Hew, the minister who is meant to oversee the project, also claimed that the first he heard about the tender moving ahead was when the advert came out in the paper. He further claimed that there had been miscommunication in his ministry, though he did not appear to convince the protesters at the beach of this.

Nevertheless, an agreement was reached that over the next week a public meeting at the South Sound Community Centre would be held, when the people would be given a chance to wade in on the current set of plans.

Although government has denied that there are any hidden agendas regarding this project, concerns remain that the real goal of the project is to prepare the site for cruise ship tours. And since the Department of Tourism is already promoting the beach as such, the public is increasingly losing trust in claims made by political leaders.