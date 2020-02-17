Smith Cove protestors demand halt to bid
(CNS): Hundreds of people turned up to a rally on Saturday at Smith Barcadere (aka Smith Cove) to show their support for the campaign to keep it in its natural state and stop government’s proposed enhancement project. Demanding that the current public tender be withdrawn and the entire project dramatically reduced to just a new clean toilet block, protestors managed to get government representatives to agree not to move ahead with the plans without more public discussion. However, the bid process has not yet been stopped.
Berna Cummins, who led the charge at the rally, spelled out the issue in clear and certain terms to the members of government who came to the protest. She said the people in the South Sound community do not support any of the enhancements and are genuinely concerned that the goal is to create another cruise ship beach attraction. She said that residents simply want some basic clean facilities and nothing more.
“Leave something in its natural state for us,” she told the government members, as she detailed the concerns people have and the strong desire to leave the beach and surrounding bush entirely alone.
She said no one wanted big arches, side walks, cabanas, observation decks, any other decks or boardwalks, and certainly no office. Cummins even made it clear that, other than a foot faucet, there was no need for showers because no one wanted to encourage people to use the beach as a resort, all of which was greeted with enthusiastic support by the crowd.
Kurt Tibbetts, a former planning minister and political leader, as well as current Planning Minister Joey Hew, constituency MLA Barbara Conolly, and planning ministry Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes, were all there to hear Cummins’ demands and see for themselves the breadth of support for preserving Smith Barcadere’s natural unique beauty.
A.L. Thompson, Berna’s brother, who is on the opposite side of this battle, also took the mic and revealed some of the hidden agendas surrounding this project, especially the parking plans, that have caused community concern. Thompson, who lives opposite the cove, is chairman of both the government’s enhancement committee and the Central Planning Authority, despite the fact that the project will have to clear the CPA before it can start.
The committee seeking to protect Smith Barcadere is protesting against parking on the shore side, as proposed by government, because many trees would have to be removed for this to happen.
But A.L. Thompson made it clear that parking was his major concern because people park in his driveway and around his large property when the cove is busy. But when Mario Rankin, who is part of team heading the protest against this project, challenged him to give up some of his land to add parking on the road side, tempers flared. Thompson attacked Rankin and made derogatory comments about him rather than addressing the issue at hand. (See video below.)
However, the hot headed flare-up did not derail the rally, and while the protestors’ demands to get the tender process stopped has not yet been achieved, they have managed to persuade government to hold further discussions with the community.
The lack of support for government’s plans was evident. Conolly has previously claimed that people are “encouraging” her to press ahead with this project. But towards the end of Saturday’s protest, when she was persistently pressed by Cummins and the crowd about who exactly was encouraging her, she pointed the finger at government.
Hew, the minister who is meant to oversee the project, also claimed that the first he heard about the tender moving ahead was when the advert came out in the paper. He further claimed that there had been miscommunication in his ministry, though he did not appear to convince the protesters at the beach of this.
Nevertheless, an agreement was reached that over the next week a public meeting at the South Sound Community Centre would be held, when the people would be given a chance to wade in on the current set of plans.
Although government has denied that there are any hidden agendas regarding this project, concerns remain that the real goal of the project is to prepare the site for cruise ship tours. And since the Department of Tourism is already promoting the beach as such, the public is increasingly losing trust in claims made by political leaders.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
The irony of this “protest” was that during the “event” plus for hours afterwards plus all day on Sunday, the DOUBLE yellow lines on the road side by Smith Barcadere were covered by vehicles.
Yet it seems that the protesters do not want additional parking. I am not saying to pave over an area but there has to be a compromise. A few trees for additional parking either in a cleared area or in amongst the remaining trees.
If a car is hit by another that is in the oncoming lane to avoid the parked cars, then all involved should be sued – RCIPS, NRA, & the protest group.
If, as Joey claims, he did not know anything about it until it appeared in the Compass, he should have no problem letting us know who will be fired as a result.
Because she does as she is ttold.
Barbara, who is the “everyone” that is encouraging you? We still waiting for an answer!
Is it not obvious. The only one encouraging her is ALT!
Can’t we spend $2M on something else of greater priority? I can think of many charities like Meal on Wheels and Feed our Future that provide meals for our elderly and kids that cannot afford meals that could really use the help.
AL’T, conflict much??
So AL’T sits as chairman of the board, gets up in front of everyone and complains about cars parking in front of his property etc..so Mario asks him why doesn’t he give up (or sell) to government the piece of land behind the current parking lot (which I thought was a good Idea) and he gets upset and starts yelling insults at him and throws the Microphone in the air which could have easily hit his sister or one of the other people there. After people moved him away he pushed away again and went after Mario as if he was going to fight with him whilst hurling more insults and telling Mario that the beach is his..What a despicable display of utter arrogant behavior. Why would he lower himself like that with all those people around him and knowing that it was being aired live.
All of this tells me is that the NIMBY (not in my back yard) syndrome is now in full steam. He wants the parking lot put across the street on government land as far as possible away from his property so they don’t bother him. In his Radio Cayman interview he said there was no where else to put a parking lot yet the lot right behind the current one belongs to him..I’m not saying that he has to sell it but stop lying to the people telling them there are no other alternatives..
When someone shows you whohey are, believe it. Was,is and will be.
He is acting like … a pirate
If the main goal of this project is to increase the size of the parking lot then government simply needs to expropriate the empty lot behind the current parking lot and the problem will be solved. There’s no need to pave over the iron shore.
If that land is owned by ALT all the more reason to proceed to show public that he is not running the show. He should be removed from the CPA and any other boards immediately as well.
Real Caymanians do not park in parking lots. They have no need of one. Just widen the road because they will be parking in and on it so they won’t have to walk far.
See http://www.visitcaymanislands.com. Promoting Smith Barcadere to the cruise tourism industry. Here is your answer guys. Not the propaganda the government is spinning. Wake up. Watch the videos. See the actual foul words coming out of ALT’s mouth about an individual challenging him. So the Chair of the planning Committee wants a big spend in front of his own property. No conflict at all. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Wake up Cayman.
ALT chose to build his house there. Smith Cove was already there and popular. So strike 1.
ALT’s conflicts, nothing new there, SMH. Strike 2.
The first that Joey and Babs heard of it was when the tender was published? Unbelievable, in every way. Strike 3.
We’re done. End it, now.
I remember that monstrosity being built over a decade ago. At the time my partner and I christened it the ‘Munster House’. As for the bust up in the Video? My old Mum always taught me it was a waste of time arguing with anyone who had a waistline bigger than their IQ.
” Berna Cummins…..said the people in the South Sound community do not support any of the enhancements ” End of story. Just another case of “Jack” not wanting us to bathe on our beach.
The people of Cayman do not want it; not just millionaires row.
The height of money, nepotism and corruption in this country is evident. AL Thompson owns the biggest hardware in the country and he also sits as Chairman of CPA and the enhancement committee boards. He doesn’t want people to park on his property but he has a big gate how would people park in his driveway? Joey claims he knew nothing of it until it made the paper and he is the Minister. They really take us for idiots.
Mario struck a nerve!!! Lmao
Wake up people and don’t make the same mistake this election! These boards are controlled by government for government. Every single one of them
Joey Who proved to all he is a clown and not good at lying. How does Cabinet and the Ministry not know know about a tender for a project being supervised by the Deputy Chief Officer of the ministry of planning? The minister did not help the situation and only made things worse for mla Barbara. Clearly he is not a politician to be trusted as all he did was insult the intelligence of the public.
Wow! So much for a peaceful protest – anything but that!
At least the police didn’t douse protesters with pepper-spray as Bermuda police did on December 2, 2016
Yeah ALT came for a fight and to stir the shit but the people there wouldn’t let him do it…
To be honest, I never expected such ungodly behavior from him..but i believe it was Maya Angelou who said “if somebody shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Got to say that kind of behaviour right in front of his sister and about 300 people was downright disgusting..
He and Barbara both have lost my respect…
GTS Voter!
I think you really need to understand what a riotous protest is, before you call this out for not being peaceful. This was a meeting of the people. ALT should not even have spoken and certainly not in the derogatory way he did. The peace was disturbed by him.
Miscommunication? Is that what we have to blame all of government’s problems on? It seems ridiculous to me that the government is digging their heels in on this one.
Maybe this was a genuine idea that was proposed, but the second that this amount of people gather to say that they do not want this, we need to move on. Not continue to move forward with a project that has no support from the public.
The money that bought that land came from the environmental protection fund and therefore should be used to protect the land, not develop it. That should be added to the covenants as well. No development.
This project makes no sense at all.
Why is MLA Barbara Connolly pushing this agenda so hard?
Uuuuuuummmm… money????????????????????????????????
Because, according to her, her constituents want it, and Caymanians deserve the best facilities that they apparently don’t know they want and which would as a matter of pure coincidence be really useful for the cruise industry.
Her constituent ALT wants it.
Vote No for Barbara and ppm
Vote No for Cruise Berthing project
Time to drain the Cayman swamp
11.27am Vote no to rule by unelected individuals who have no accountability to the people.mm Vote no to rule by protests. Vote no to mob rule.
Our CIG whistleblower apparatus is obviously not functional at all. Kurt Tibbetts, who presided over thick cabinets of backroom deals, is supposed to be retired from politics, and out of this arena altogether. He isn’t a standing minister or subject to any disclosure requirements, or standards, and everyone, obviously, would know that. He should be hiding in the tall grass forever, not spearheading as proxy, more new projects, along with outrageously-conflicted Board members. It’s almost as if they dare some underlier to blow the giant dangling whistle that they’ve pre-rigged with chalking.
Berna is not a Govt minister but she is involved .Mario cant even run for elected office and he is involved. End
The Dept of Tourism is pushing for this and what Moses wants Moses gets.
until he doesn’t
MLA Connolly is a nice lady and well intentioned.
However, how did this proposed enhancement project become a national priority over all the other things impacting Cayman all the real priorities and issues facing our government and our people…
How does CIG justify the expenditure of CI$2,000,000 for what is being described as an enhanced parking solution for Smith’s Barcadere?
Can somebody in authority, elected, in Cabinet or those directing CIG policies, projects and capital expenditure please answer the following questions:
1. Why hasn’t CIG enhanced the 7 mile Public Beach next to the Kimpton which has become a national disgrace and “free trade zone” for all sorts of activities?
Why haven’t they proposed or provided 24hr security, proper bathroom facilities and an office with medical assistance at that larger public beach to date?
2. Why isn’t CIG paving a parking lot next to WB cemetery beach…that currently has none but is frequented by many locals and tourists?
There is far more to this project and story. The people deserve the truth…
#STAYWOKE🇰🇾
Johann Moxam
I agree with most of what you said. I know that you probably haven’t been to 7 Mile Public Beach in a while (I avoid it for the reasons you mentioned) but the Dart enhancements are pretty nice. Banish the peddlers that make Cayman seem like the streets of Cairo and you’d have a really nice area.
Barbara is a nice lady and I don’t think she had a bad intent. ALT should recuse himself off all committees and relax in his mansion.
Well intentioned! I think you are just being nice, because I just cant reconcile the stuff she was coming out with about her supposed motivation for the project with any sense of reality? We have to have cabanas so that peoples cell phones won’t get wet if it rains? WTF? She is either well intentioned but incredibly stupid, or not well intentioned at all.
all of the above.
probably something to do with the off the record hearing for Dart to relocate beach access rights as reported today on this website. the entire country is going to ruins so the very few can benefit, and they’ve managed to convince just enough of us that its ok. Joey Who didnt know until he saw a presser? Give me a break. ALT being chairman of the board? Come on. Its all so corrupt, and just wait until we get the Moses shrine in GT port. Why are we not marching and stampeding the LA?
To 2.32pm “Why are we not marching and stampeding the LA?” Because that is what animals do; it is not the Cayman way. Now I belive that there are some out there who want that sort of unrest and may even be mixing with well meaning activists to create that unrest in an effort to get the UK to impose direct rule. Some of these new elitists seem to believe they are our masters and therefore have a hard time having ‘inferior’ Caymanians being in charge here.
These enhancements to Smith’s Cove make absolutely no sense. Stand up people against it
Typical thing that we do here in Cayman. Bring up something from someone’s past to tarnish them so others will question the person’s intentions. And it is typically a weapon wielded by the powerful to keep the common man from having a say. It is a disgusting tactic that needs to stop.
Regardless of which side of this anyone is on, the truth is that Smith Cove is for the people of this country and we have the right to protect it.
The outbursts from Al T proves that racism and intolerance is alive and well in Cayman. It was uncalled for and showed his real character. He thinks he must not be challenged or questioned at all. That is the true Cayman Kind.
Cayman un (kind):Racism and intolerance is not exclusive to the Cayman Islands and certainly not ‘true Caymankind’. Please choose some other way to express your dislike of Cayman. Perhaps your musings here show that the true intolerance and racism is what you showed in your description of “Caymankind”.
I am a Caymanian 29 Years old. I say we let the younger generations less than 30 decide the faith for the future.
Half of the people at this rally are old genors now just standing up and putting in there say, well you old generations your time is over for you( and maybe the planet). Let alone most of them can’t even stand for a few hours shows you the reality of our society.
Here let me get you all a chair while we peacefully protest.
Now look at the young kids at the dump protesting at the top getting notice and change.
Do what you want, but in the next 5-10 years the lies and manipulation won’t be so easily accepted.
The they watch, they see, they hear, they wait in understanding the unveil of the corruption the CIG has lied to the public for the past 100 years.
When you can put a coherent post together with correct English please let us know. Best wishes from a Gen X Caymanian.
I am proud to say that I am in my seventies and hopefully will live a few years more. However I shudder to think that Cayman might be in your hands and other of your mindset. I appreciate that the younger generations will naturally fill in and take over, that is what normally happens but you rude and ignorant anonymous at 11:06 probably won’t be able to contribute anything worthwhile unless you start now to cultivate some respect and manners. Your well educated and properly brought up peers will probably not want to have anything to do with you. Find a well intentioned, respectful and dignified person to mentor you.
Vote No
Vote no. To all these protests.
Smith Cove “enhancements” are undeniably designed for the benefit of cruise ship passengers.
Interesting documentary I watched on YouTube yesterday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0GQK84pdHI.
Top Files – When cruises go wrong – the whole truth
2:07 Viking cruise, Norwegian Nirvana goes wrong
6:52 Venice protests. When tourists are unwelcome guests
13:15 Darker side of cruises- when people drink all day
24:28 The dreaded norovirus
32:54 Organized crime
37:36 Polluting air and water
38:04 throwing garbage off the ship
38:57 Princess cruises dirty secret-offloading oily waste through secret bypass valve
39:43 Carnival: Cruise Line: Oily waste being dumped into the ocean for 8-9 years before they were caught
And let’s not forget a Petrie dish for diseases. #coronavirus.
I think I posted this a few articles ago as well, very good insight to the companies that our government is bending over backward to appease.
Disgraceful.
This is among the most openly conflicted and unapologetically corrupt regimes in our territory’s history – and I include all of the malicious buccaneer shipwrecking/insurance fraud salvage history in that statement.
Still vote no
To be honest, I thought briefly of going, but was dissuaded by the irony of having 15,000 people show up to a beach where that’s exactly what we never want to have happen. I’ll sign whatever, in support of leaving it as is. The fixation on sit-ins and protests (at wrong venues), that don’t result in desists or course correction, has proven over and over to have been a waste of time and energy. We need to keep up. Fundamentally this government seized power and was not elected to that authority, does not hold popular support, or a mandate, and campaigns with our money to tell us that ain’t so. The suppression they employ is a corrupt authoritarian regime hallmark. Lawsuits are the only language they speak, and even then, they disregard formal judicial reviews. We need limited UK intervention to hold their feet to the fire in other ways, and repel several of the worst to retire permanently.
10.27am I have come to believe that UK intervention by direct rule is the objective of the ‘ New Elite’ who are leading all these protests. Your statement that “this government seized power and was not elected to that authority” is an outright lie and should have been challenged by CNS. The current Administration was formed according to the Constitution..19 MLAs were legally elected ; the MLAs legally selected a Premier; the Premier legally selected his 6 ministers. All legal and according to the Constitution. No one seized power illegally as one might assume based on your statement above. While you may be unhappy with the outcome this Government was elected to power and did not seize it. I believe that people like yourself who are unhappy because they did not get the Government they wanted are using these protests to try to create unrest and provoke direct intervention by the UK.
As Dan Quayle once said ” what a waste it is to lose one’s mind”
New elite??? Who are they? Name a few..
The current government has forgotten that the people put them there. We are living in a different era folks and unlike years ago when we were lead like sheep to the slaughter, the young and old are standing up now.
Stay strong Cayman…don’t be bullied by this corrupt government.
No need to worry about direct rule, by the way..May 2021 is just about a year away and hopefully the remnants of both parties will be swept out along with their “so called independents” and we can get some new, forward thinking, people to run this country…
I long for the years when the politicians worked for nothing more than love of country..Sadly those days will never return..
@2:19 pm You are simply trying to use scare tactics and lies to turn people against these totally democratic protests. What is wrong with trying to avoid unnecessary government spending on projects that we do not need? What is wrong with insisting that government spend OUR TAXPAYER DOLLARS on projects that benefit the majority, rather than benefitting the few? What is wrong with shining a light on corruption? What is wrong with protecting the environment? People are standing up and protesting because they have democratic right to.
Maybe Mario should offer his very large piece of property in Newlands to Government for the new school that is needed there. Once he does that then maybe he can ask Al T to donate property.
oops!
Seriously..did anybody ask Mario for his land to build a school? Why isn’t government spending $2M plus on building another school if it is indeed a priority?
This is about Smith Barcadere not Savannah Primary 2.
@ 3:05pm. Isn’t this thread about the Smith Cove beach? Clearly you’re here just to add a comment for no good. The issue isn’t about AL T not offering to donate his land, the issue is how he went on at the protest. It was completely uncalled for. He could have disagreed with what Mario said, but he didn’t have to act as he did. I’m sure members of his business would get disciplined for acting as such at work. But AL T does, as AL T pleases. Mario asked a question and made a point just as many other did out there. People are entitled to that.