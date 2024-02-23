CIG denies cyber breach but engages consultants
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has finally issued an explanation about a cyber attack on its online systems that took place on 9 February, having issued a statement just three lines long last week following press inquiries. Officials have claimed there has been no successful compromise, but, like other governments around the world, the CIG is targeted by hackers on an ongoing basis. Following further inquiries by CNS, the government has now said it has engaged local consultants to ensure it can continue to repel attempts to breach the systems.
It’s not clear why it has taken almost two weeks for officials to comment on the situation, given public concerns that their private data held by the government might have been compromised, undermining trust just as the ministry responsible is preparing to roll out a national identification system.
On 22 February, government repeated the claims that there had been “no successful compromise to any Cayman Islands Government systems”. It said the Cyber Security Office, along with the Computer Services Department, the Department of eGovernment and other regulatory authorities, continue to monitor and combat cyber threats to protect our systems and services.
“A recent thwarted cyber-attack serves as a reminder of the ongoing international threats and the government’s work to avert them,” officials stated. “Any public speculation as to who was behind the attack is unhelpful and reckless. The attribution of precisely who was behind the thwarted attack is under investigation by RCIPS working with our global law enforcement partner agencies in the UK, namely the National Crime Agency (NCA), National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the FBI in the US.”
The Office of the Ombudsman, which overseas data protection, has been informed of the attempted, unsuccessful attack as officilas said they would have have a legal obligation to do so had the hackers been successful. Government has also engaged Deloitte to perform an independent review and assessment of the attempted security breach as part of what officials said was part of “its good governance, risk management” process and “in line with our standard operating procedures.” That independent review and assessment of the security event is ongoing.
In the meantime officials are clling on the wider communtiy to also remain alert to potentiaal cyber threats. “We urge the public and business communities to remain vigilant with the increased cyber threat activity regionally at this time,” the officials stated. “Your awareness and cooperation are essential in safeguarding our collective security as a renowned business jurisdiction.”
The team working on the issue did not engage with the local press, despite requests, but instead conducted a staged interview with Radio Cayman. See below.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Politics
“Detected an intrusion” is clear admission there was a breach. Everything else after that statement was pure BS.
An IT security breach is not the same as an individual jumping a barrier and then being tackled by a security guard half-way down the corridor.
What if the breach they claim to have detected was one intruder waving a red flag saying “look at me over here” while the other intruders were quietly sneaking into every government database?
As a seasoned IT professional I get daily, weekly, and monthly collated reports telling me how many attempts there were to circumvent the access controls of the systems I am hired to protect; and they run to the thousands per week! Unfortunately, none of the software systems available to protect IT infrastructure have a reporting feature that says “you have been hacked”.
Wayne Green, have you tried turning it off and on again?
“We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, in which hardly anyone knows anything about science and technology.” —Carl Sagan
I sure hope the D&T and their hired IT gang, that the costs to investigate and the final reports are made public, you know, for transparency and all that jazz. Of course the government will hide it saying “sensitive information, blah blah blah, for security reasons blah blah blah, can’t be reveled blah blah blah blah blah blah…” or some such BS.
If there was no actual data stolen or actual systems breached, good, then say so, but if there was data stolen/attempted Ransomeware or other such IT maliciousness, then say so as well! We in the industry know a thing or 2, too and keep track of searchable data on the webs.👁
Why is the FBI involved when we’re British Dependent? I am sure the UK has ample expertise. A government agency from a country we have no official ties should not be involved.
USA are involved all over Cayman. Are some computer servers still based in USA, never based in UK, when you call anonymously to Crimewatchers, you think you are calling UK or USA…?
Somewhat naive.
agencies in the UK, namely the National Crime Agency (NCA),
British Overseas Territory, not ‘Dependent’.
There’s no ‘T’ in UPM
The same CIG that can’t sort mail, or tell you there’s a package waiting.
I wonder if Deloitte is “humbled” to be the recipient of every CI Government outsourced consultancy?!
Where are you getting your (false) “facts”? Deloitte may get a small number of these, but other firms get a lot more. Sounds like a disgruntled competitor whose RFP was unsuccessful for this engagement.
Good Luck
lies make baby jesus cry.
what a farce!
completely scripted.
Pay big bucks and then get a cosultant.
Thank you for including the “interview” clip. This very carefully scripted “interview” leads me to believe that the public is not being told the entire story. Also, the Deloitte representative said they are “humbled” to offer their expertise to the Cayman Islands Government. I trust that they remember they are supposed to be an objective 3rd party.