CIG denies cyber breach but engages consultants

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has finally issued an explanation about a cyber attack on its online systems that took place on 9 February, having issued a statement just three lines long last week following press inquiries. Officials have claimed there has been no successful compromise, but, like other governments around the world, the CIG is targeted by hackers on an ongoing basis. Following further inquiries by CNS, the government has now said it has engaged local consultants to ensure it can continue to repel attempts to breach the systems.

It’s not clear why it has taken almost two weeks for officials to comment on the situation, given public concerns that their private data held by the government might have been compromised, undermining trust just as the ministry responsible is preparing to roll out a national identification system.

On 22 February, government repeated the claims that there had been “no successful compromise to any Cayman Islands Government systems”. It said the Cyber Security Office, along with the Computer Services Department, the Department of eGovernment and other regulatory authorities, continue to monitor and combat cyber threats to protect our systems and services.

“A recent thwarted cyber-attack serves as a reminder of the ongoing international threats and the government’s work to avert them,” officials stated. “Any public speculation as to who was behind the attack is unhelpful and reckless. The attribution of precisely who was behind the thwarted attack is under investigation by RCIPS working with our global law enforcement partner agencies in the UK, namely the National Crime Agency (NCA), National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the FBI in the US.”

The Office of the Ombudsman, which overseas data protection, has been informed of the attempted, unsuccessful attack as officilas said they would have have a legal obligation to do so had the hackers been successful. Government has also engaged Deloitte to perform an independent review and assessment of the attempted security breach as part of what officials said was part of “its good governance, risk management” process and “in line with our standard operating procedures.” That independent review and assessment of the security event is ongoing.

In the meantime officials are clling on the wider communtiy to also remain alert to potentiaal cyber threats. “We urge the public and business communities to remain vigilant with the increased cyber threat activity regionally at this time,” the officials stated. “Your awareness and cooperation are essential in safeguarding our collective security as a renowned business jurisdiction.”

The team working on the issue did not engage with the local press, despite requests, but instead conducted a staged interview with Radio Cayman. See below.