‘Off-the-books’ project shows need for transparency

Alric Lindsay writes: On 23 December 2019, a request for quotations for the Smith Barcadere Redevelopment Project (RFQ) was issued and published on the Cayman Bonfire Hub. The RFQ was an invitation by the Cayman Islands Government to prospective respondents to submit non-binding quotations for The Smith Barcadere Redevelopment Project. The scope of the project included the construction of a car park on the beach side, a new office and an amphitheatre-looking object. Documents from the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure confirm that the cost of the first of three phases of the project was in the region of $1.3 million.

While the deadline for submissions for the Project was 24 January 2020, the only people who seemed to be aware of it were the politicians, their associates and, of course, the users of the Cayman Bonfire website. The rest of us were kept in the dark. This was the case until a member of the public noticed a reminder in January 2020 that a deadline in relation to the project was approaching. People were enraged. They were upset that someone wanted to alter the natural look and feel of Smith Barcadere forever. Public outcry and protest soon followed.

In relation to the public outcry, Cayman’s Iron Lady, Mrs Berna Cummins (Thompson) and Miss Shirley Roulstone (who should be a national hero for winning the people’s right to hold a referendum vote in connection with the cruise berthing facility expansion) appeared on talk shows and the radio with me to highlight the disturbing issues surrounding the project and to encourage members of the public from all walks of life to attend a peaceful protest. The protest ended with the government abandoning the project and leaving Smith Barcadere in its natural state. Unfortunately for the government representative, the cessation of the project did not end the controversies.

Controversy One:

The first problem is that there is no record of an official committee being established in respect of the project. Instead, an “unofficial” or “ad-hoc” committee was created, i.e. “off-the-books”. As confirmed in writing by the FOI officer for the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, this unofficial committee gave direction to a government technical design committee for the project. In addition, no record or minutes were kept by the “ad-hoc” committee. The absence of minutes for this “off-the-books” committee, together with no written record of its establishment raised questions of transparency and accountability. Who or what did they want to hide?

Controversy Two:

As confirmed by the FOI officer for the CPI Ministry, the funds for the project were to be taken from the ministry’s budget appropriation EA142, which was allotted $1 million dollars in 2020 and also for the 2021 budget cycles. If this is true, it would mean that the project may have become a multi-million dollar venture by the time of the completion of all three phases. With no minutes in place for the ad hoc committee, it would have been difficult to track the costs (including any “over-runs”) and relevant approvals if the project had gone ahead.

Controversy Three:

In terms of approvals, there was a claim that the project had the benefit of a planning exemption and did not require planning approval to proceed. However, a copy of the planning exemption was never provided and could not be located in the Cayman Islands gazette. In response to a request to view a copy, both the FOI officer for the CPI Ministry and the FOI officer for the Cabinet Office indicated that the minutes and/or extract of the minutes referring to the planning exemption were exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

I appealed this position. The ombudsman decided on 8 February 2021 that the extract of Cabinet minutes, which contains information on whether the Cabinet granted any planning exemptions in relation to the Smith Barcadere Redevelopment Project is not exempt under section 19(1)(a) of the FOI Act and the Cabinet Office is required to disclose the extract, which shows the decision of the Cabinet in regard to the planning exemption relating to the Smith Barcadere Redevelopment Project.

Thinking back about the whole seven-month process of getting this information, the flexing of muscles by the Cabinet Office was totally unnecessary – a perfectly acceptable alternative would have been to provide a copy of the gazette notice evidencing publication of the planning exemption for the project.

Conclusion:

This exercise shows that there are those in government who don’t want us to know what decisions are being made, and how our money is being spent. In fact, the FOI Act was amended to prevent certain disclosures which had the public’s interest as the basis for the requests.

It is unimaginable that this would happen in a democracy. Except in the case of the interests of the security of the Cayman Islands or the United Kingdom, public safety or public order, there is no justification why full transparency should be withheld. Without transparency, back-room deals will become the norm and those who expose them will be continually targeted and discredited.

We need to change the direction of the current course and point towards good governance, accountability and transparency. Set aside self-interest and put Cayman and Caymanians first.