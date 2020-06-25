Smith Cove committee kept no records

Smith Cove revamp, artist’s rendition

(CNS): A freedom of information request made by a CNS reader has revealed that the committee created to inform what would have been a very costly public project at Smith Barcadere (aka Smith Cove) kept no records. The applicant asked to see documents relating to the creation and membership of the committee, the agendas and minutes from meetings, the terms of reference, action points and general correspondence.

But in a short response this week from the Ministry of Education, which handled the request, officials claimed that no documents were kept by any government entity as it was an “ad hoc committee” and not a statutory board or authority.

The controversial Smith Barcadere Enhancement Project, which was shelved by government earlier this year in the face of massive public opposition to changing or developing the much loved spot in any way, was never formally priced by government but the estimated cost was as much as $2 million.

The project appeared to be spearheaded by the Progressives MLA for the area, Barbara Conolly (GTS), but also involved Planning Minister Joey Hew. A committee was established by the planning department that included the chairman of the Central Planning Authority, Al Thompson, who owns land nearby and whose well known home is opposite the public beach.

But the proposal to develop a car park on the sea-side, several cabanas, walkways and other upgrades was emphatically rejected by residents, not just in the South Sound community but all across Grand Cayman.

A demonstration at the spot in February after government had opened a tender for developers to undertake the work attracted hundreds of people and was enough to persuade government that the public was not behind its plans. Less than a month later the planning ministry announced it had decided not to go ahead with the project after the committee had agreed it should not proceed.

However, it appears that although this ad hoc committee played a key role in deciding what would be developed there and then agreed to shelve the project, there is no documentation reflecting the committee’s role or deliberations.

Government spent some $5 million in 2016 to buy the adjacent land to the cove when the original owner had sought planning permission for a development that would have threatened its future. But it is still not clear why government made the decision well over three years later to issue a tender for the ‘enhancement’.

Shortly after the land had been acquired and taken into public ownership, residents at a very well attended public meeting made it very clear that no one wanted the area developed beyond an upgrade to the toilet facilities.

Nevertheless, government created the committee without any public consultation, appointed the CPA chairman to it, secured a planning permission waiver without following procedure and then issued a tender based on the controversial plans. But with the exception of the tender documents, none of this, it appears, was ever documented.