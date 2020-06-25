Smith Cove committee kept no records
(CNS): A freedom of information request made by a CNS reader has revealed that the committee created to inform what would have been a very costly public project at Smith Barcadere (aka Smith Cove) kept no records. The applicant asked to see documents relating to the creation and membership of the committee, the agendas and minutes from meetings, the terms of reference, action points and general correspondence.
But in a short response this week from the Ministry of Education, which handled the request, officials claimed that no documents were kept by any government entity as it was an “ad hoc committee” and not a statutory board or authority.
The controversial Smith Barcadere Enhancement Project, which was shelved by government earlier this year in the face of massive public opposition to changing or developing the much loved spot in any way, was never formally priced by government but the estimated cost was as much as $2 million.
The project appeared to be spearheaded by the Progressives MLA for the area, Barbara Conolly (GTS), but also involved Planning Minister Joey Hew. A committee was established by the planning department that included the chairman of the Central Planning Authority, Al Thompson, who owns land nearby and whose well known home is opposite the public beach.
But the proposal to develop a car park on the sea-side, several cabanas, walkways and other upgrades was emphatically rejected by residents, not just in the South Sound community but all across Grand Cayman.
A demonstration at the spot in February after government had opened a tender for developers to undertake the work attracted hundreds of people and was enough to persuade government that the public was not behind its plans. Less than a month later the planning ministry announced it had decided not to go ahead with the project after the committee had agreed it should not proceed.
However, it appears that although this ad hoc committee played a key role in deciding what would be developed there and then agreed to shelve the project, there is no documentation reflecting the committee’s role or deliberations.
Government spent some $5 million in 2016 to buy the adjacent land to the cove when the original owner had sought planning permission for a development that would have threatened its future. But it is still not clear why government made the decision well over three years later to issue a tender for the ‘enhancement’.
Shortly after the land had been acquired and taken into public ownership, residents at a very well attended public meeting made it very clear that no one wanted the area developed beyond an upgrade to the toilet facilities.
Nevertheless, government created the committee without any public consultation, appointed the CPA chairman to it, secured a planning permission waiver without following procedure and then issued a tender based on the controversial plans. But with the exception of the tender documents, none of this, it appears, was ever documented.
Category: Local News
More underhand, dodgy deals. No surprises.
Ad-Hoc government.
Maybe the Ministries responsible should be re-named the “Ad HOC” Ministries as that accurately reflects thier approach to spending public monies!
This is grounds for impeachment of everyone connected with this fiasco!
1) Where’s the ‘slap forehead’ emoji?
2) I assume this was sent immediately to the Ombudsperson? Or resubmitted as an ‘any records’ request (not just limited to the ad hoc committee of non Civil Servants who never sent a single email to anyone in Government)? Because we know that at least in the Ministry of Works someone decided to draw and cost some plans. There had to be at least one email there, even if it just says ‘Hi boss, I took some initiative, trust me the public will love this when they see it in the news’.
3) This is why its very important to do all of your work by telephone (or Zoom). So there is no paper trail. Not – a – single – email.
Corruption thrives in the dark….this is classic ppm
Sorry Barbara you are finished. KT cannot save you in 2021
#JOEYWHO again? That man is dangerous and dumb
This is a disgrace and they should all be investigated and face charges.
All the lies told are now unraveling before our eyes. In 2021 they all need to go
How could Joey Hew and Barbara Connolly not know about a tender for this project but helped form the as hoc committee, the minister secured the waiver of CPA approval and were pushing the project full steam ahead until they ran into people power that derailed their plans?
How much more evidence do the voters need as to understand that Minister Joey Hew, MLA Barbara Connolly, Premier McLaughlin and the entire UNITY government cannot be trusted?
How can they commit to a $2m parking lot enhancement project but there are zero notes or information from the meetings kept? This is all deliberate and demonstrates the lengths this government will go to achieve its plans. This cannot be tolerated any longer.
Everything they do and are attempting to do is shady and lacks transparency. They are working for anybody that will sponsor them or pay them what they need. They consistently lie and misled the people look at the cruise port project. They have no interests in doing things properly. Every project is riddled with serious questions and propaganda which points to the facts that they work for special interests group to the detriment of the public.
They do not believe in openness. They do not believe in public consultation their version of consultation is an embarrassment. I hope that enough voters are waking up and seeing them all for what they are. They do not represent the majority they serve a small group of developers and wealthy business owners that has bought their support in order to direct their every action and decision as policy makers. This is not just a simple a return on investment…that is how corruption works in politics.
This means the private sector was involved. They are not used to keeping records.
Sweet! There’s no place like The Cayman Islands.
Can’t wait for the next scheme revealed.
Actually Cuban refugees support figures are astronomical. Can’t wait for the AG taking a look into it to see if they were fed caviar and beer and slept on satin sheets.
It also involved former LoGB and DoP boss Kurt Tibbetts. No surprise it shares the aroma of all of the disputed backroom deals he presided over, like the DART-NRA Agreement.
Planning minister Joey Hew. Say no more
CNS, did you ask how much the design and tender cost? Civil service time was wasted, was there money wasted too?
Nothing ever happened with Smith Cove so I don’t see what the big deal is! Can we also stop calling it “Smith Barcardere.”??
I don’t know whether it is more difficult to believe that no one kept notes or more difficult to believe that they have the audacity to say it. So who would be responsible for ” we the people” 2 million dollars?
Dwl…..another entitity that has no records of its operations to provide the public with. If it isnt 5 years late its nonexistent. Ridiculous.