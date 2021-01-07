Mack and Ramgeet release date set
(CNS): The couple jailed last month after breaching COVID-19 isolation regulations will be released, as scheduled, on 15 January. Government officials confirmed Thursday that both Skylar Mack (18), a visitor from the state of Georgia, and Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet, a local Jet Ski competitor, will leave prison in just over one week, having served half of their sentences. This is the usual procedure for people jailed for less than twelve months.
The governor’s office made the unusual move of issuing a statement about their release due to the significant media hype, both here and in the United States, as well as public concerns about the potential inequity of justice surrounding the issue of quarantine breaches.
“Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service has confirmed that applications for pre-discharge leave, under the terms of section 30 (2) of Prisons Law, were received on behalf of Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet. The applications were considered by the Office of the Director of Prisons and approved subject to compliance with specific licence conditions,” the governor’s office stated. “Both will be released from prison on 15 January and Miss Mack will depart Cayman that same day. At that time both will have completed their sentence in accordance with Cayman Law. Neither have received any special dispensation.”
However, the authorities have still not addressed the status of at least four cases of quarantine breaches that are said to be under investigation by the police, including the two breaches by a teenage boy who allegedly climbed out of his bedroom window while in home isolation using bed-sheets.
Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on way out!
What about the 40 hours community service order she got
Don’t come around here no more.
Stevie Nicks
Goodbye and good riddance! Don’t come back! You aren’t welcome here. We don’t want people who refuse to abide by our laws. This isn’t the USA. And for that, we are very thankful.
Why are you wasting time with this issue. Good for Cayman not to buckle under pressure.
If you need important news/issues to address look not further than the news above this one. “80% of local kids in under-performing schools”. Now that is an important matter.
Good. We stuck to our guns, and now incoming folk have a better understanding of the government’s newly found dedication to prosecuting those who breach quarantine.
2:24 pm, yes you are right, but the law should be the same for all. What about the 19 old that broke the isolation/quartine twice, is he paying for that. Or is he going free because of who he is ?
“Neither have received any special dispensation” versus, guidance of $10,000 fine AND jail for 2 years (ie. not one month).
That’s not guidance, it’s the maximum possible sentence.
Good riddance and may she NEVER return!
And may no US tourist ever return.
Pick up ya bundle and leave and go don’t stay here no more. Hope y’all learned to obey the law is not a crime.
I hope she escorted directly to the plane and never allowed back.