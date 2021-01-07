Mack and Ramgeet release date set

Skylar Mack at the Cayman Islands courthouse

(CNS): The couple jailed last month after breaching COVID-19 isolation regulations will be released, as scheduled, on 15 January. Government officials confirmed Thursday that both Skylar Mack (18), a visitor from the state of Georgia, and Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet, a local Jet Ski competitor, will leave prison in just over one week, having served half of their sentences. This is the usual procedure for people jailed for less than twelve months.

The governor’s office made the unusual move of issuing a statement about their release due to the significant media hype, both here and in the United States, as well as public concerns about the potential inequity of justice surrounding the issue of quarantine breaches.

“Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service has confirmed that applications for pre-discharge leave, under the terms of section 30 (2) of Prisons Law, were received on behalf of Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet. The applications were considered by the Office of the Director of Prisons and approved subject to compliance with specific licence conditions,” the governor’s office stated. “Both will be released from prison on 15 January and Miss Mack will depart Cayman that same day. At that time both will have completed their sentence in accordance with Cayman Law. Neither have received any special dispensation.”

However, the authorities have still not addressed the status of at least four cases of quarantine breaches that are said to be under investigation by the police, including the two breaches by a teenage boy who allegedly climbed out of his bedroom window while in home isolation using bed-sheets.

