Officials appear unscathed after vaccine

Governor Martyn Roper after being vaccinated

(CNS): Government leaders and doctors who all received their COVID-19 vaccinations in front of the cameras on Thursday morning all appear to be unscathed. The publicity stunt at the hospital was designed to encourage the wider public to step up and take the shot too in order to inoculate the entire Cayman community against the virus as quickly as possible.

Government will be holding a press conference at 2pm today where the details of the national vaccination programme will be outlined and a number of questions about the current management of the pandemic here will be addressed.