Premier dodges McLean’s demands over speaker

Leader of the Opposition Arden McLean

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin and Leader of the Opposition Arden McLean are embroiled in a new political row after the LOO wrote to McLaughlin asking him to remove McKeeva Bush from the speaker’s chair now that he had been convicted of assault against the female Coral Beach bar manager. But instead of addressing the content of the letter, McLaughlin questioned whether McLean was still opposition leader following recent events suggesting his deputy, Alva Suckoo, was no longer part of the official group.

McLaughlin made it very clear at a press briefing last month, when questioned by CNS about the speaker’s conviction, that he, as premier, was not prepared to bring the government down by forcing Bush out of the speaker’s chair

But several days later, on Christmas Eve, McLean, who has been silent on the matter since his no-confidence motion was voted down in the wake of Bush’s arrest, asked the premier to act.

McLean pointed out that the longer Bush remained in his prestigious post, the longer his conduct would shame Parliament itself. He also said Bush’s removal would send a signal that violence, especially against women, was not tolerated by the political establishment.

“Respecting that the premier, bound by collective responsibility and beholden to his electoral caucus, would need time to discuss Speaker Bush’s recent convictions, I deliberately delayed writing to him on the matter,” McLean said.

But the opposition leader said when he did, the response from the premier displayed “a breath-taking level of contempt for the thousands of decent, hard-working Caymanians rightly offended and appalled that Speaker Bush continues to hold not only the highest post in Parliament but also the full support of the premier and his Unity Government”.

But McLaughlin dodged McLean’s question over the speaker and asked him, “before I respond substantively”, to confirm if he was writing in his capacity of opposition leader and was, in fact, still in the job, and if not, which members of the opposition supported Bush’s removal.

McLean said that the premier’s letter, in which he dismissed the LOO and made a dig at the disunity that has plagued the opposition benches since the May 2017 election, was an “act of cowardice”.

“The premier’s willingness to sacrifice his integrity and principles on the altar of political expediency should worry him,” McLean warned. “In four months we will have a General Election, and it is quite clear that current members of this Unity Government are only united in their desire to protect their self-interests. No Member of Parliament should be allowed to remain in a publicly funded position following a guilty conviction, much less one involving violence against women.”

However, while McLean may have a number of points about the Unity government, the fact is that few members have stepped up during the Bush scandal, with the notable exception of Ezzard Miller. Following Bush’s arrest, the opposition members initially seemed united in their call for him to be removed: Bernie Bush resigned from the job as deputy speaker in protest over the issue and McLean partnered with Miller on the no-confidence motion.

However, Kenneth Bryan, who is not a member of the formal opposition, prevented the motion from going forward and from then on the rest of the opposition MPs have remained silent.

When Bush was charged, when he returned to the House from his so-called leave of absence, after he pleaded guilty to the charges, and even as public demands for politicians to act grew, McLean and his colleagues remained silent. Time and again CNS sent questions to all MLAs (now MPs) and asked them directly about the matter. All of them declined to answer.