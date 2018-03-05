(CNS): Justice Ingrid Mangatal (53) has been charged with careless driving and DUI in connection with a crash on the West Bay Road last September, police have confirmed. The Grand Court judge is due to appear in Summary Court on 15 March after charges were laid against her Friday. Justice Mangatal was arrested on the night of 4 September at around 10:15pm following the collision in which she smashed into a wall near the Lime Tree Bay Road junction. No other cars were involved and the judge was uninjured.

Justice Mangatal largely hears cases in the civil, family and financial courts, though she does on rare occasions preside over criminal matters. CNS has contacted the courts and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission to find out whether or not the judge will continue to hear cases until her own traffic matter is dealt with and we are awaiting a response.

While public servants are generally not suspended for traffic offences, there appears to be no precedent in Cayman Islands history for a judge charged with drinking and driving.

