COVID-19 fines increase to $10,000
(CNS): Government has steered through a change to the Public Health Law designed to deter people from breaching home-isolation rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the opposition leader described the amendment as draconian, the bill nevertheless sailed through its second reading. Fines for breaking quarantine rules will increase to $10,000, after Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said the current provision of $1,000 was too low, given the risk.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, he said the potential jail time was also going to be increase to two years. Seymour said the change would deter people from breaching quarantine and protect the community from new clusters or even community transmission of the coronavirus.
Seymour warned that as Cayman opens the borders more, we will have people coming from all over the world. He said the fines were not aimed at law abiding Caymanians but at those wealthy individuals who would not notice a small fine.
“We believe that our people here in the Cayman Islands, and as we have seen during COVID-19, are law abiding citizens,” he said. “What we have to be mindful of is the man or woman who arrives here who can easily afford $9,000 for their quarantine.”
He said the government had originally toyed with the idea of a $50,000 fine before settling on the $10,000 now in the law.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson stressed that the increase was designed to be a deterrent and in other countries fines were many times more than the increase Cayman has made. The aim, he said, was to prevent a breach, not fining people. Outlining the “massive operation” that the public service was managing to keep the community free of the virus, he said the fine was an additional element to measures being taken to ensure people do not breach quarantine.
Category: Health, health and safety, Laws, Politics
A fine and a deportation Stamp in their passport and notation in our immigration system will wake up Mista Johhny Come lately TeK Wood! Well done well done unity Government!
Common cold is caused by coronavirus. It is quite possible that PCR detecting similar, but harmless coronavirus where cases are increasing. Europe, North America and Canada are in the common cold season of no sun.
It’s easy to understand why so many of these comments are pro lock down and anti science when so many caymanians literally live in an isolated bubble and only get fed information (propoganda) from CNN/BBC. Im caymanian too, but I at least have enough brain cells to realize that cayman’s current lockdown policy is not economically sustainable and also is completely illogical when you consider the death rate of covid is about 0.02% and according to WHO about 10% of world population has already had covid.
Why do you hate news so much? Is it because you have already been brainwashed by pro trumpers?
You love BBC.
Just like we all do.
excellent! for once politicians doing something right….good job
Why did it take weeks to change this law but only a few days to make sure the global citizen thing was legally in line with incoming traveller allowances?
As I recall there were a large number of people living on this island that completely ignored the warning back in the early days of lockdown to not congregate on the beaches…ignoring this rule resulted in our beaches being closed. The comment that the law is not directed at Caymanians is rediculous. If Caymanians are in quarantine why should they be excmpt from the consequenses of breaking quarantine? Of course, none of this means anything unless the law is enforced.
It is my opinion that people are not knocking down the door to come to Cayman and the borders are not truly open. They will not be open for a very long time and we will watch many businesses fade away, never to return. By the time CIG is comfortable with allowing people to return it will be too late for most tourism businesses. It is amazing that so many folks don’t, can’t or won’t accept the fact that the money from the government will eventually run out. All the talk of preparing Caymanian’s to take all the job vacancies in the torism industry sounds good in theory but there are NO jobs to be had in tourism and there will not be any jobs available until the return of tourism. How long can people live without a job, and how the heck and displaces tourism workers live on $1000.00 permonth in Grand Cayman? Let’s face it the cost of living is extremely high. How does one buy food, pay rent/house payment, pay for gas, utilities on 1000.00 per month?
rediculous indeed.
$10k? I say not enough. I say, we make them do 5 years of community service. and make them live on top of the new beach mountain that’s appeared where the dump was (because that’s not there anymore, its gone. Now its Beach Mountain). Also, they should apologize to everyone on the island, individually, each week. And just to make sure they know we’re not happy they’ve escaped from prison with no more than a sniffle, I say we tattoo C19 to their foreheads.
People with this kind of money won’t come to start with. Not after such “welcome”.
It is odd that the government says they will be led by science and the experts to guide them and yet ignore that advice. I understand that both the CMO and civil service have advised about using pre flight PCR testing to substantially reduce the quarantine time from 14 days to either 5 or 8 days. Yet the government has ignored this advice.
Why is this important? There would be no need for government to enact these kind of punitive and draconian restrictions if it didnt have to try and enforce a long quarantine period. It has created its own problem.
And before all the fear mongers jump up and down, this approach has been shown to work in the real world. Bermuda has been open for at least a couple of months now and the require extensive testing from travellers but no quarantine at all if you test negative at arrival and have provided a negative pre flight PCR test.
The latest result from today is 2,643 tests with 3 positives, all travellers. They have had no community transmission for some time.
I am not advocating no quarantine but it is important for Caymanians to understand that when a well thought out testing program is introduced it can manage Covid effectively without having to resort to mandatory 14 quarantines which provide no ability to restart our tourism industry.
So jail them for 2 years at a cost of what $50-60k a year? The fine should be at least enough to cover the jail costs
Hard to fine anyone since no one is coming! What a joke–just same ole -same ole–stupid comments by gov’t.
Remember the Bio Button?
Protect the elderly and open the country up!
12:46 Actually we have a lot of requests coming in for people wanting to come to Cayman. Just ask Travel Time.
Such an increase should give would be delinquents “food for thought”. However I believe that punitive measures should go ‘hand in hand’ with encouragement (by frequent public service announcements)of the importance of mask wearing in public , social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing or washing where practical.
The resurgence of Coronavirus in Europe and the continuing steep rise of cases in the United States should serve to remind us that we are still in a battle to come to grips with this pandemic. While I agree with those who warn against the economic consequences of another lockdown ,I am equally concerned about the risk of community spread as the jurisdiction opens up to passengers from high risk jurisdictions. It seems to me that at this time we are literally “our brothers and sisters keepers”
How are those quarantined being monitored for compliance beyond the geo-fencing bracelet? For example, I am aware of someone who has witnessed a helper coming and going on a daily basis from a home where the residents are under quarantine. The neighbour attempted to report this to the hotline and after 20 attempts with no answer, gave up and called the police station. The officer asked for the caller’s name and when they would not give it, said the police would not investigate or take any action.
THIS is how we’re going to end up with cases again in the community and then Alden and crew will totally overreact (the handling of the Red Bay situation was a very depressing view into what’s to come once we have community cases again) and put us back into a totally unnecessary lockdown.
We have so much more info now than back in March that we need to find ways to deal with this that don’t include closing schools (the impact on mental health of the children greatly exceeds any risk of COVID – again, given what we know now. Most schools are open worldwide in areas with active cases and in zero instances has this resulted in all the kids dying. Let’s exercise some common sense here now!) or shutting us back down again.
121.29pm No one ever said all the kids would die so let’s get that off the table. But what about the child who carries the virus home and infects an at risk family member? Are you really content for that to happen.
You make a good point. I recently completed a 15 day isolation period at home and not once was I checked. I could have invite any one around at any time (but didn’t).
Glad you made it through.
Were you in a townhouse, could you use your patio? I’m trying to figure out where the geofencing limits are set. Thanks to anybody who can shed light on this.
Good points! How do I know if somebody is in quarantine? What if I innocently knock on the door of somebody in isolation because for example their car is leaking fluid, would that mean I’m breaching their quarantine, even accidentally?
What exactly is this law, what constitutes a breach and how do we tell if we are in breach of quarantine??? How do we report breaches if the police and hotline are not responding?
“ He said the fines were not aimed at law abiding Caymanians but at those wealthy individuals who would not notice a small fine.”
Maybe they should increase the fines and award jail time for blatant breach of planning permission for exactly the same reason- a $1000 after the event approval fine for Mike Ryan clearly had no deterrent when you are working with a multi million dollar development.
Did anyone even get fined the full$1000? Or get jailed – other than that guy who caught caught doing a bunch of other stuff whilst breaking curfew? So increasing the jail term from 6 months to 2 years and increasing the fine ten fold – not really that credible.
Laws need to be enforced , laws no good if keep
Letting people off. I hope the laws/fines applies to all including all Policiations and their wives
Mr Manderson needs to do his homework fines in the UK range from 100 to a maximum of 1000 pounds. Can he inform us which countries levy a 2 year jail sentence?.
In Canada, failure to comply with the Quarantine Act could lead to fines of up to $750,000 or even six months in jail. And if a person caused serious bodily harm or imminent death by recklessly or willfully contravening the Act, they could see fines of up to $1,000,000 and/or three years in jail.
12.30pm We are not a Canadian colony, thank goodness.Trudeau must be off his rocker fining a street sleeper $750,000 for not staying in his tent.
Canada
Does this apply only to self isolation, what about those quarantining in hotels?. As far as “Caymanians being law abiding citizens,and the law not being aimed at them”, if anyone (non Caymanian of course) ends up “quarantining” in Northward for two years he will certainly have a lot of Caymanians for company.