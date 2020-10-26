COVID-19 fines increase to $10,000

(CNS): Government has steered through a change to the Public Health Law designed to deter people from breaching home-isolation rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the opposition leader described the amendment as draconian, the bill nevertheless sailed through its second reading. Fines for breaking quarantine rules will increase to $10,000, after Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said the current provision of $1,000 was too low, given the risk.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, he said the potential jail time was also going to be increase to two years. Seymour said the change would deter people from breaching quarantine and protect the community from new clusters or even community transmission of the coronavirus.

Seymour warned that as Cayman opens the borders more, we will have people coming from all over the world. He said the fines were not aimed at law abiding Caymanians but at those wealthy individuals who would not notice a small fine.

“We believe that our people here in the Cayman Islands, and as we have seen during COVID-19, are law abiding citizens,” he said. “What we have to be mindful of is the man or woman who arrives here who can easily afford $9,000 for their quarantine.”

He said the government had originally toyed with the idea of a $50,000 fine before settling on the $10,000 now in the law.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson stressed that the increase was designed to be a deterrent and in other countries fines were many times more than the increase Cayman has made. The aim, he said, was to prevent a breach, not fining people. Outlining the “massive operation” that the public service was managing to keep the community free of the virus, he said the fine was an additional element to measures being taken to ensure people do not breach quarantine.