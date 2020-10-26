Protecting Cayman’s bubble

Aristophanes Duckpond writes: We currently live in a safe but very fragile bubble. The prudent decision-making of our government, together with the sacrifices made by our entire community, has kept us safe and has kept non-tourism parts of the economy ticking over, at least to this point.

Within the safety of the Cayman “bubble”, most of us have the luxury of sending our children to school, meeting with friends and family whenever we want, and going about our daily lives in an almost normal manner.

Living our lives in an almost normal manner also means that we are living with very few, if any, measures that would limit the rapid spread of the virus if our quarantine/isolation measures were to fail.

We now have 20+ active cases of COVID-19, almost all being travel related, but things could have been much worse. They could also become much worse unless we limit the risks that we are taking. We need to limit those risks before the system breaks, not after the virus is let loose in our community.

The probability that infected travellers will arrive in Cayman has increased in recent weeks as infection rates in departure countries have gone up and the number of arrivals has increased. The probability that those on our front line who are exposed to these travellers will become infected has also gone up with the increasing numbers of travellers and the high viral loads that have been detected recently in arriving travellers. So has the risk of community spread.

One option for enhancing the current 14-day quarantine/isolation and testing protocol would be to require travellers to have airport COVID-19 rapid tests immediately prior to boarding as a condition of being allowed to board flights to Cayman. The airport-based COVID rapid tests that are available currently detect about 90% of infectious passengers prior to departure and would make flights much safer for all.

This week British Airways began offering day of departure COVID tests at London Heathrow for passengers travelling to countries that require such tests. Those tests are done at Heathrow two to three hours before departure and the results are available in just one hour. Persons testing positive are not permitted to board.

BA is not currently offering day of departure rapid testing for Cayman-bound flights because Cayman does not yet require such tests. In my view, we ought to do whatever is necessary to ensure that persons travelling to Cayman are required to have negative day of departure COVID tests prior to boarding any flight to Cayman.

Tampa airport started doing similar 1-hour pre-flight COVID testing at the beginning of October. Maybe Cayman Airways ought to be flying to and from Tampa rather than Miami in order to secure the safety of our airline crews, passengers and front-line workers. The logistics of that change may be complex, but surely our people are worth it.

The pre-flight COVID testing now available at Heathrow and Tampa is not a panacea, however. It is not as accurate as the arrival and subsequent PCR testing done in Cayman. It therefore cannot replace any part of what we currently do. However, as an add-on to our current protocol, it would detect approximately 90% of those who are infectious prior to those infected people being allowed onto Cayman-bound aircraft.

Detection of the infected people not detected by pre-flight testing would still require the current 14-day protocol, but the risk to other passengers, flight crews, front-line personnel in Cayman, and the rest of our population would be significantly reduced.

The experiences of other countries have shown that one misstep, one miscalculation of risk, one decision to bring in more flights than the system can handle, one occasion on which border bio-security is lax, one isolation/quarantine failure can produce disastrous results.

In Australia, a tiny number of people responsible for front-line implementation of the Australian quarantine/isolation programme slipped up. According to counsel for the independent enquiry now examining Australia’s Covid-19 disaster:

“The failure by the hotel quarantine program to contain the virus is responsible for the deaths of 768 and infection of some 18,418 others… It was a program which failed to meet its primary objective to keep us safe from the virus.”

A mandatory, scrupulously monitored and enforced, 14-day quarantine/isolation period combined with day of departure pre-flight testing and PCR testing at the time of arrival as well as testing after that 14-day period is the best option for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Cayman.

There is another COVID-19 truth that some would have us ignore. There are now more than 700 people in isolation/quarantine at hundreds of sites on Grand Cayman. That is more than 1% of our population.

How many properly trained people do we have monitoring those hundreds of isolation sites on a 24/7 basis? Do we have the human and other resources to properly monitor even more sites as more and more people from countries with accelerating COVID infection rates are brought in?

The greater the number of sites at which quarantine/isolation is supposed to be occurring, and the greater the number of interactions between travellers and persons within our community, the greater the risk of bio-security lapses and the greater the risk to the country.

The experience of other countries demonstrates that a significant number of travellers who are required to isolate do not do so. In the UK up to 20% of travellers who were required to isolate did not comply with the rules. Iceland recently had over 100 new cases of COVID-19 resulting from just two non-residents who broke Iceland’s ‘tourist friendly’ self-isolation protocols for their own selfish reasons.

Hopefully, our quarantine/isolation compliance monitoring systems are designed for the numbers being brought in and the level of abuse that has been found in other countries.

The proposed increase in penalties for breach of isolation/quarantine is definitely a step in the right direction. The introduction of geofencing was also appropriate, even if its efficacy is limited. No remote alarm is raised when people enter isolation accommodations to visit those supposedly isolating.

There is more that we can do to limit the potential for community spread. The latest Public Health Regulations make no apparent provision for a warning system designed to inform the unsuspecting public that potentially infected persons are supposed to be isolating in a given location.

Why is there no requirement for signs to be posted at isolation location access points to warn people approaching those locations to take precautions? Does the right to privacy of those choosing to isolate outside of government facilities outweigh the right to life of those that may inadvertently come into contact with them? Signs would also contribute to isolation enforcement as they would weaken the ‘I didn’t know’ defence of those breaching isolation locations from the outside.

We have all sacrificed to get to this point. Now is not the time to throw away what we have. Neither is it the time for any of us, whether we live on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac or Little Cayman, to be used as guinea pigs in any tourist resort bubble experiments.

Those of us who appreciate just how fortunate we are, the majority in our community I believe, tend not to make our voices heard. Our voices are being drowned out by the voices of a few special interests with deep pockets and the ability to steer the editorial policy of some media towards obscuring facts and presenting fictions.

Let those of us who value what we have ensure that our political representatives know our views. Visit, text, phone or WhatsApp your elected representatives and urge them to ensure our border protocols limit the risk of importation of COVID. Urge our representatives to safeguard our bubble and to continue to base their decisions on proven science rather than the self-serving schemes of the few and wishful thinking.

Finally, each day remind yourself, your family and friends just how lucky we are to be in our Cayman bubble and how fragile that bubble is. Remember to thank all those who are working to keep us safe. They have done an excellent job to this point. We need them to keep putting our people first.