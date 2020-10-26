Protecting Cayman’s bubble
Aristophanes Duckpond writes: We currently live in a safe but very fragile bubble. The prudent decision-making of our government, together with the sacrifices made by our entire community, has kept us safe and has kept non-tourism parts of the economy ticking over, at least to this point.
Within the safety of the Cayman “bubble”, most of us have the luxury of sending our children to school, meeting with friends and family whenever we want, and going about our daily lives in an almost normal manner.
Living our lives in an almost normal manner also means that we are living with very few, if any, measures that would limit the rapid spread of the virus if our quarantine/isolation measures were to fail.
We now have 20+ active cases of COVID-19, almost all being travel related, but things could have been much worse. They could also become much worse unless we limit the risks that we are taking. We need to limit those risks before the system breaks, not after the virus is let loose in our community.
The probability that infected travellers will arrive in Cayman has increased in recent weeks as infection rates in departure countries have gone up and the number of arrivals has increased. The probability that those on our front line who are exposed to these travellers will become infected has also gone up with the increasing numbers of travellers and the high viral loads that have been detected recently in arriving travellers. So has the risk of community spread.
One option for enhancing the current 14-day quarantine/isolation and testing protocol would be to require travellers to have airport COVID-19 rapid tests immediately prior to boarding as a condition of being allowed to board flights to Cayman. The airport-based COVID rapid tests that are available currently detect about 90% of infectious passengers prior to departure and would make flights much safer for all.
This week British Airways began offering day of departure COVID tests at London Heathrow for passengers travelling to countries that require such tests. Those tests are done at Heathrow two to three hours before departure and the results are available in just one hour. Persons testing positive are not permitted to board.
BA is not currently offering day of departure rapid testing for Cayman-bound flights because Cayman does not yet require such tests. In my view, we ought to do whatever is necessary to ensure that persons travelling to Cayman are required to have negative day of departure COVID tests prior to boarding any flight to Cayman.
Tampa airport started doing similar 1-hour pre-flight COVID testing at the beginning of October. Maybe Cayman Airways ought to be flying to and from Tampa rather than Miami in order to secure the safety of our airline crews, passengers and front-line workers. The logistics of that change may be complex, but surely our people are worth it.
The pre-flight COVID testing now available at Heathrow and Tampa is not a panacea, however. It is not as accurate as the arrival and subsequent PCR testing done in Cayman. It therefore cannot replace any part of what we currently do. However, as an add-on to our current protocol, it would detect approximately 90% of those who are infectious prior to those infected people being allowed onto Cayman-bound aircraft.
Detection of the infected people not detected by pre-flight testing would still require the current 14-day protocol, but the risk to other passengers, flight crews, front-line personnel in Cayman, and the rest of our population would be significantly reduced.
The experiences of other countries have shown that one misstep, one miscalculation of risk, one decision to bring in more flights than the system can handle, one occasion on which border bio-security is lax, one isolation/quarantine failure can produce disastrous results.
In Australia, a tiny number of people responsible for front-line implementation of the Australian quarantine/isolation programme slipped up. According to counsel for the independent enquiry now examining Australia’s Covid-19 disaster:
“The failure by the hotel quarantine program to contain the virus is responsible for the deaths of 768 and infection of some 18,418 others… It was a program which failed to meet its primary objective to keep us safe from the virus.”
A mandatory, scrupulously monitored and enforced, 14-day quarantine/isolation period combined with day of departure pre-flight testing and PCR testing at the time of arrival as well as testing after that 14-day period is the best option for limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Cayman.
There is another COVID-19 truth that some would have us ignore. There are now more than 700 people in isolation/quarantine at hundreds of sites on Grand Cayman. That is more than 1% of our population.
How many properly trained people do we have monitoring those hundreds of isolation sites on a 24/7 basis? Do we have the human and other resources to properly monitor even more sites as more and more people from countries with accelerating COVID infection rates are brought in?
The greater the number of sites at which quarantine/isolation is supposed to be occurring, and the greater the number of interactions between travellers and persons within our community, the greater the risk of bio-security lapses and the greater the risk to the country.
The experience of other countries demonstrates that a significant number of travellers who are required to isolate do not do so. In the UK up to 20% of travellers who were required to isolate did not comply with the rules. Iceland recently had over 100 new cases of COVID-19 resulting from just two non-residents who broke Iceland’s ‘tourist friendly’ self-isolation protocols for their own selfish reasons.
Hopefully, our quarantine/isolation compliance monitoring systems are designed for the numbers being brought in and the level of abuse that has been found in other countries.
The proposed increase in penalties for breach of isolation/quarantine is definitely a step in the right direction. The introduction of geofencing was also appropriate, even if its efficacy is limited. No remote alarm is raised when people enter isolation accommodations to visit those supposedly isolating.
There is more that we can do to limit the potential for community spread. The latest Public Health Regulations make no apparent provision for a warning system designed to inform the unsuspecting public that potentially infected persons are supposed to be isolating in a given location.
Why is there no requirement for signs to be posted at isolation location access points to warn people approaching those locations to take precautions? Does the right to privacy of those choosing to isolate outside of government facilities outweigh the right to life of those that may inadvertently come into contact with them? Signs would also contribute to isolation enforcement as they would weaken the ‘I didn’t know’ defence of those breaching isolation locations from the outside.
We have all sacrificed to get to this point. Now is not the time to throw away what we have. Neither is it the time for any of us, whether we live on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac or Little Cayman, to be used as guinea pigs in any tourist resort bubble experiments.
Those of us who appreciate just how fortunate we are, the majority in our community I believe, tend not to make our voices heard. Our voices are being drowned out by the voices of a few special interests with deep pockets and the ability to steer the editorial policy of some media towards obscuring facts and presenting fictions.
Let those of us who value what we have ensure that our political representatives know our views. Visit, text, phone or WhatsApp your elected representatives and urge them to ensure our border protocols limit the risk of importation of COVID. Urge our representatives to safeguard our bubble and to continue to base their decisions on proven science rather than the self-serving schemes of the few and wishful thinking.
Finally, each day remind yourself, your family and friends just how lucky we are to be in our Cayman bubble and how fragile that bubble is. Remember to thank all those who are working to keep us safe. They have done an excellent job to this point. We need them to keep putting our people first.
At some point this will all become moot when the money runs out and Caymanian’s are begging for tourists to come back and spend…
It’s not a coincidence crime is on the rise. People are desperate and things will only get worse while leadership lacks workable reopening plan
The proposal from multiple Caymanian owned hotels for reopening to stay over tourists includes:
1. PCR testing 3 days prior to departure
2. Rapid antigen testing at the departure airport (this can be done in Miami)
3. Repeat PCR testing at the departure airport (this can be done in Miami) or on arrival into Cayman
4. Repeat PCR testing 4 days after arrival and again at 8 days (if visitors stay more than 1 week)
5. Periodic PCR testing of hotel employees
With multiple rounds of testing, the risk that infected visitors arrive on our shores will be exceedingly low and much lower than the current policy of only testing on arrival.
Further, the isolation of stay over visitors within designated resorts with mask wearing requirements, social distancing, PPE and other best practices in place dramatically lowers the risk of community transmission in the very rare case of an undetected infection. Visitors will be prevented from leaving the property with geo-fencing and will be monitored much more closely than those in home isolation.
The proposal is essentially Bermuda’s protocol combined with the resort isolation or bubble concept that has been used in St. Lucia, Hawaii and soon St. Kitts and Nevis. It’s worth noting that there are fewer active COVID-19 cases in Bermuda than in our Islands right now.
We can reopen safely and save the livelihoods of countless Caymanians to prevent the downstream economic damage and resulting societal ills that many have not contemplated. COVID-19 mortality continues to drop with new therapies (survival rate is currently >99.7%), but the virus will not be eradicated even with a vaccine – we have to learn to live with it.
Let’s focus on working together to set an example for the world in implementing the very best protocol to reopen safely.
Requiring airport Covid testing for people flying to Cayman and requiring signs to warn people that people on the other side of a door are in isolation are both excellent suggestions that will cost little and make us much safer. Hopefully someone in authority is paying attention.
The Quarantine is working as well as any human run endeavor but it is working. Lots of folks here on island don’t have any confidence in their fellow man just following the laws but so far so good. If some one screws up will you finally make them take responsibility? What if they are Caymanian royalty? Maybe that’s why your scared to let it continue but many of us here need to go off island and back and we must learn to live with the virus or fail with our lives. We get you don’t care about anyone but yourselves. We get you could care less but hopefully you will realize that none of us who need to go and return have any reason to listen to you crying that you need everyone to live under a rock and hide from the world because you are now too scared to participate.
People should absolutely be free to go and come back – as long as they follow sensible rules that keep us all safe. As far as I can tell that is what the writer of this Viewpoint was saying.
Will the writer please stop with this scare tactic. Our country and way of living is about to fall off a cliff because of……a couple of people getting the flu. Here are the facts for the 400th time. If you ar elderly you should be worried, then stay home. If you have a serious illness, stay home you should be worried. Everyone else, don’t worry. Go live your life. Please stop these scare tactics cns. Old people die that is life. This delusion has to end.
I drive 100mph on the bypass every day with my eyes closed and am still alive. People die who are not driving. That proves that we should all drive recklessly and anybody who is afraid to die should stay at home!
– the preceeding was sarcasm in case it was not clear. I am really really tired of the Covid-idiots out there who say that we should ignore this pandemic.
Some interesting points from AD but once again a complete lack of abilty to get past the 2 week restriction thinking.
The trouble for government is that it has done such a good job of creating a covid free Cayman bubble that it has nowhere good to go and this will limit our ability to reopen our country to the world.
The rapid pre flight test is a step in the right direction but if you are also going to enforce a PCR test on arrival it would be better to enforce a PCR test 3 days before travel to allow people who test positive, and are presumably asymptomatic, to stay at home. Allowing people to plan and prepare is really important here. A PCR test 3 days before travel also allows you a baseline to start with which occurs before arrival.
At some point we have to start reducing the 14 day quarantine and this can only happen when we enforce pre flight PCR testing to stop anyone travelling who is positive. This will allow Cayman to reduce the 14 day quarantine in phases from 14 days to 10 days, to 8 and then to 5. Why is this important?
Even with a vaccine available to everyone on the island Covid isnt going to stop circulating around the world and it will likely be 2022 before it dies down properly. This means we need to learn to live with it.
Vaccines are not going to be the silver bullet that government has portrayed them as. Like the flu shot, the covid vaccines will not stop the disease happening in all people. In some people they will stop the disease and in others they will reduce the severity of the symptoms. In some the disease will still be severe.
This means we need to figure out how we can reopen our tourism based economy in a responsible way.
Think my comments are stupid, please think again. There are a number of countries which are already doing this. Bermuda is one of them and there tourism industry is open to the world. Their extensive testing program means if you test negative pre flight and on arrival no quarantine is required. They have not experienced any significant community transmission.
I am not advocating a no quarantine policy here but it is important for people to understand that the doom and gloom merchants have it wrong. There is an alternative to consider and its time we did just that.
People are free to get tested 3 days, 4 days or anytime they want before travel. The point of airport testing is that it prevents infectious people from getting on planes with non-infected people who would rather not get sick. As for Bermuda, their hotels are operating at 10% and most of those are staycationers. Bermuda is taking a huge risk for the entire country for little if any reward that is only available to a few.
Bermuda is taking a risk to start opening and kick start a failing economy. They want and plan for the future. Hawaii is also opening up for the same reason as are many places that depend on travelers. Their economies will survive and in the future they will reap the benefits of being available to all that traveler money that has been saved up. Caymanian thinking is based of fear. Fear of dying of something other than a heart attack, Cancer, the flu, or old age. Fear of catching it and giving it to some one(like the flu or a cold) and now they also have only a 99% of dying from it. So they will not catch it and they will be alive to watch Caymans economy die. Not much of a future.
The point about airport travel is that you are screening people ahead of time that has a number of positives. Firstly you are giving confidence to those people travelling to your destination that you are managing Covid well and the other people sitting next to them don’t have covid. Secondly screening people 3 days before they fly allows you to be more effective at catching people early on in their stay, as it gives you a 3 day head start.
This approach cannot work without significant testing being done on both arrivals and within the community but it has been shown to be effective.
I find it weird that you say Bermuda is taking a huge risk for little reward. You obviously don’t work in tourism here! Bermuda has been running this program for at least 2 months with little to no community transmission but they have kept their tourism industry alive. Cayman’s tourism industry is literally on life support. Where is the risk in your thinking about killing one of our primary sources of revenue for long term social and economic well being of our community? Isn’t there a massive risk in that too?
Wish someone could ask the Premier if they have looked at the Bermuda model and if no, why not? The Bermuda model can work here. Why are we being so stupid?
If you have to ask?
Over 700 people in quarantine or home-isolation!! CNS can you find out how those of us who deliver food know which houses/condos to not deliver to? Is there some sort of “warning” or “caution: signs/flags that would tell us that the persons inside are under quarantine or in home-isolations? I know that Alaska and Newport, RI are requiring visiting ships to use the Lima flags (yellow and black) to warn other that they have a Covid-19 carrier on board. Do we have any similar warning signs in Cayman?
Do you really think that leaving food outside someone’s door poses a serious risk? And yes, great idea to potentially curb deliveries to those in isolation – it will really encourage them to stay there….
1:53 If you had half a brain you would understand the concern of the above comment. Many food delivery places knock on the door or ring the door bell. If there is no sign or signal and the tenant of the house comes to open the door to provide payment (if it has not already been paid for via phone etc.), the delivery man or woman can be exposed. It is a valid concern.
Having a sign can help to alleviate worries as delivery personnel will know to proceed cautiously and leave the food outside etc.
Cayman’s port authority still lists the yellow flag as a notice of potential infection on board a ship in our waters. No such luck for those of us on land.
I agree with London and Tampa testing 3 hours before departure and getting results in one hour and if positive not allowed on the plane. Why Cayman Government dont make that the rule for BA passengers coming to Cayman ? and why not CAL fly to Tampa where they have the 3 hour test at the Airport instead of flying to Miami
Why would the pre testing require a 14 day isolation.
It is fact from all laboratories that the most effective time to detect is day 7/8 after possible exposure.
If one was infected on the flight that would show up at day 7. Now there is more chance of a false negative on day 14 that’s fact.
So yes pre testing is the way forward as is testing on day 7/8.
We must keep 14 days of isolation and add airport testing. The incubation period for Covid is 2 – 14 days. Anyone infected in the day or 2 before getting on a plane would not be detected at the airport and would likely not be infectious on the plane but they may not test positive until 14 days so if we want to keep Covid out we must keep 14 days in!
“Now there is more chance of a false negative on day 14 that’s fact.”
I’m guessing statistics and logic were not part of your education.
We have all worked so hard to keep our community safe and it should just be a matter of a few more months before we can ALL have the vaccine and open up Cayman safely. The end is in sight…MLAs please don’t succumb to the economic pressure and risk killing any of our fellow Caymanians…
CNS: Small request – could you use a different alias to ‘CNS Comment’? People might think it is one of us. I’ve changed the name for this comment. Thanks!
No contact.
Its pre paid and left by the door why the overreaction?
What planet are you living on? A few months?
It will be 12 more months until we see any effects of a vaccine that may or may not work.
12.58pm So it’s OK to risk killing non Caymanians?.
Agreed 100%.
What a load of utter nonsense based on 8 months of being brainwashed by relentless media saturation. You’d think nothing else was happening in the world apart from Covid. A disease that has a remarkably low death rate.
And imagine being in a foreign country wanting to come home only to be told, no, you’ve tested positive and despite the fact that in itself doesn’t really mean much of anything, there’s a sofa based epidemiologist in Cayman that decided they know everything and you should not come home and quarantine for 14 days (itself way too long and not scientifically proven to be anything other than a random line drawn in the sand).
Just stop this gibberish. take a look around the world. What hospitals are overflowing? When you read a twitter headline about ICU beds max’d out….there were only ever 5 beds in the ICU. Or when you gorge on the latest case rates – go and test the world for herpes, you’ll be astonished at the pandemic of herpes thats going on now we’re being tested.
OMG! The whole thing is insane. Take a look at death rates averages over the past 20 years. We are nowhere near the top year. And Covid isn’t even the top 5 of killers in the UK this year. But you wouldn’t know, nor do you want to because you’ve been watching the news nonstop for 8 months and like anything else that is repeated and beaten into you and us, we end up believing it.
And now ask yourself, where is the flu gone? Or how many people have really died OF Covid rather than WITH Covid? Or how many positive cases are infact double counts of the same person? and on. And On.
yes, its contagious and it can be really bad for some people. But so is fear porn. And you’ve swallowed it hook, line and sinker.
The world has gone mad.
Gotta be a braindead Trump loon. Evidence-based policies don’t require panicking. Find better information sources and you won’t sound so dumb.
Why don’t you lock yourself down for the foreseeable future. We’ll give you the all-clear when it’s safe.
Covid isn’t even one of the top 10 killers
The people who die of covid are still dead and many of those deaths could have been avoided.
Well said, and can someone please remind everyone a PCR test has NEVER been a diagnostic test of any active infection, nor have they actually identified COVID19 itself, which should make you wonder how a magical vaccine can possibly be made…. (you can check this info on the CDC website if you think I’m making it up)
Time to get back to living and open if you want any chance of reigniting tourism, there are plenty of alternatives for people to go that are actually open and doing fine.
You forgot to mention that the world is flat and therefore Covid does not exist. That would have been your best and most rational argument.
I totally agree that there a number of risks with the self isolation system which could cause problems, however I believe the system put in place for hotel quarantine is excellent at least from a safety point of view. I say this with first hand knowledge being currently incarcerated at the Holiday Inn.We have been nowhere near a human being since we arrived in the back of a bus, all meals are left outside our door as are any supplies brought by family members. Guards are in place 24 hours a day in the corridor and other guards patrol the perimeter of the hotel.At the airport we were Covid tested by officials in full hazmat suits and we had to wear our face masks at all times.We are not allowed outside the room at any time so boredom and lack of exercise makes life very difficult, albeit we knew what was coming.
Given our experience which makes Northward look like a Sandals resort, I have absolute confidence in the hotel quarantine system and feel it is as safe as can be, and highly unlikely that it will be a source of contagion amongst the public.
For what reason are you doing this for 14 days. You could be tested on day 7 and be free if negative?
Nonsense. Its 14 days minimum.
2.12pm I have no choice and it will probably be 16 days allowing for receipt of my exit test result, which I earnestly pray will be negative.
Not requiring a rapid COVID test before departure seems crazy at this point. Such low hanging fruit.
I completely agree.
The vaccine trials seem to be going well and it should be possible to open safely early in the new year.
Really? You’re willing to get a vaccine that’s been rushed through? For a virus that has over a 99% survival rate???? I am 100% for vaccination in general – all of my kids received their standard vaccines and I totally side-eye those who are against vaccinating their kids. But this is totally different.
I agree with the viewpoint. However, there is almost no chance of us being able to open safely early in the new year.
Who says the vaccine trials are going well other than Trump and his political supporters?
Err the scientists and drug companies?
12.51pm Read the latest results on the UK vaccine, they are very promising.
Stop getting your news from facebook. Google it.