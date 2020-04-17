Woman in ODPP charged in mystery ACC probe

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): Evita Dixon (38), a public officer from Prospect, has been charged by officers from the Anti-Corruption Commission with breach of trust, having been arrested last October. The ACC said the charge stems from her position as a member of support staff with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The details of the breach have not been disclosed but Dixon is understood to have been the information manager.

The office reviews all criminal case files submitted by the police and all other law enforcement where investigators believe there is cause for charges, including the commission itself. The lawyers from that office then go on to prosecute the cases, which range from breaching marine park regulations to murder and everything in between.

The ACC said this matter was internally identified at an early stage and was immediately referred to the Commission for investigation. The advice to charge the staffer was made by an independent legal advisor at the request of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There is no indication of the details of Dixon’s alleged crime or what kind of access to sensitive and personal documents, including sex crime cases, that she may have had access too. She has now been bailed to appear in Summary Court on 26 May.