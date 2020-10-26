WORC doing a better job, says premier
(CNS): Since November last year more than 1,183 local people were registered with government’s new job placement agency and around 330 people have found work since March. Premier Alden McLaughlin said that WORC has been very successful in placing Caymanians in jobs. “The new department is performing much, much better and achieving much, much greater positive results than had hitherto been the case,” he told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.
Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) is outperforming its predecessor, the National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA), by a considerable margin, given that the former agency was averaging around 150 job placements per year while WORC placed more than double that number between March and September, according to the figures revealed by the premier.
As he answered questions from opposition MLA Alva Suckoo (NEW), he said that in any country there will always be a very small number of people who will not be able to find work, as that was “just a fact of life”.
He listed the numerous specific and tailored programmes now offered by the government to help people prepare, train and find suitable work. McLaughlin said the agency was now focusing on a creating a much more basic programme to help people with serious literacy and numeracy problems. He said it was an area that remained problematic and there is no established programme, so the WORC team, in conjunction with the University College of the Cayman Islands, is hoping to roll one out soon.
“The issue around adult literacy and numeracy is a sensitive one as many people are very embarrassed… to acknowledge that they don’t have those basic skills, so it is one you have to be very careful about how you go about it and how you recruit people to such a programme,” he said. WORC is building staff capacity and resources so they can implement and monitor the programme, he added.
McLaughlin said that the computer programme at the agency, which is designed to connect the available vacancies with job-seekers, was still giving problems but a major upgrade was coming to deal with the issues. This should be live early next month.
The premier also revealed that the review of the minimum wage regime had been delayed by the pandemic. The review began last year in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and officials are pressing ahead with the work, he said.
Training local workers, having better systems to help match job-seekers with vacancies and the minimum wage are critical factors in addressing the local unemployment problem. However, the issue of the glass ceiling for Caymanians and challenges for local people in the workplace are more complex.
While WORC appears to be more successful than its predecessor, a major challenge that WORC and the NWDA still face is the renewal of work permits. Concerns remain that this is the area undermining the advancement of Caymanians, with employers tailoring roles and work permit renewals to fit and retain expatriate workers in their organisations rather than actually training or promoting Caymanians to take the jobs.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Jobs, Local News
Well done WORC for once i must agree with the Premier. The new leadership has made all the difference! Its sad some of these Political cutthroats won’t leave peaceful.
More efficient because there are less jobs being advertised so less applications/paperwork etc?
Take that bow Mr. Premier.
“Says Premier” says it all.
My daughter who has Cayman status and a University degree applied for two Civil Service positions through WORC 3 months ago. She never heard back and got no response to her folow up e mails.It seems the system has not changed in the Civil Service – nepotism still rules.
@12:41 WORC only deals with private sectorjobs. For government jobs go to the government website, http://www.gov.ky and look for the jobs portal.
Anon. Come on your children should be applying direct to the civil service. You mean you don’t know that WORC doesn’t deal with civil servants employment.
Zzzzzzzzzz
They need people that won’t rock the boat with logic or work ethic nor threaten their position.
Anon so happy you have realised that the civil service is the best place to work.
Mediocrity is the foundation on which this government exists.
Like Alden cares are even has a clue….just another diversion to protect his record work permit fees. Thanks for ditch digging jobs Alden the Destroyer.
Well they can’t do any worse, can they?
Why issue a work permit when you have qualified caymanian that is not working yes business people need for their work to be done, but at the same time it’s hard time now your people should come first
It’s not that simple. You realize the job needs don’t always line up with the timelines of the Caymanians (qualified or not). Let’s say I need to hire now so I post and hire an expat…then two months later a qualified Caymanian loses their job and is looking for the same/similar opportunity; it’s too late, I already filled it and it won’t come up again for a year or two. That’s nobody’s fault and it’s no wild conspiracy. Or several companies are hiring the same position and a few are filled by caymanians and a few by expats, then one of those companies goes bankrupt and the Caymanian loses their job…same problem; those other positions are spoken for. This doesn’t take into consideration the Caymanians who are not as qualified as they’d like to think; they get a job, can’t perform at the level and lose it. It happens to expats too; it happens to everyone in every country when you get in over your head and can’t figure it out and succeed.
Everyone loves to repeat this drivel “why are there permits when qualified Caymanians are everywhere looking for work?” That’s a gross oversimplification of this issue and expecting the solution to be as simple as you make it sound in your question is a waste of all our time.
I appreciate that you indicated the job does not come up for a year or two…because of Alden most employers don’t realize the position is being held until a suitable Caymanian applies during the renewal process.
Your argument is overly simplistic if you feel that the issues of hiring Caymanians all boils down to a timing mismatch. All you need to do is to take a walk over to your nearest bar, restaurant, hotel, gas station. If your argument was indeed true then I would say that each of these establishments have somehow managed to beat the law of averages EVERY SINGLE TIME.
But I do not work in these establishment, I work for a professional outfit, where the hiring practices have consistently favoured non-Caymanians.
You can continue to keep on your obvious blinders whilst Caymanians continue to bleat this “drivel”. I believe there is a phrase perfectly designed for you and your elk … expat privilege. Enjoy.
Well done Alden by your own data WORC has a 30% success rate.
Any success is in spite of it’s purpose…to allow Alden and soon Roy to continue giving away the futures of Caymanians.
It looks as if, despite the hurdles, Mr. Scott is doing an excellent job. Glad to hear that WORC is working. NWDA was a bit of a disaster and it’s replacement should do much to help upskill and employ our own.
Jeremy is doing an excellent job. WORC is not however working.
So is his success measured by attendance?
This kid is the smartest in the world, says Auntie.