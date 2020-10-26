WORC doing a better job, says premier

(CNS): Since November last year more than 1,183 local people were registered with government’s new job placement agency and around 330 people have found work since March. Premier Alden McLaughlin said that WORC has been very successful in placing Caymanians in jobs. “The new department is performing much, much better and achieving much, much greater positive results than had hitherto been the case,” he told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) is outperforming its predecessor, the National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA), by a considerable margin, given that the former agency was averaging around 150 job placements per year while WORC placed more than double that number between March and September, according to the figures revealed by the premier.

As he answered questions from opposition MLA Alva Suckoo (NEW), he said that in any country there will always be a very small number of people who will not be able to find work, as that was “just a fact of life”.

He listed the numerous specific and tailored programmes now offered by the government to help people prepare, train and find suitable work. McLaughlin said the agency was now focusing on a creating a much more basic programme to help people with serious literacy and numeracy problems. He said it was an area that remained problematic and there is no established programme, so the WORC team, in conjunction with the University College of the Cayman Islands, is hoping to roll one out soon.

“The issue around adult literacy and numeracy is a sensitive one as many people are very embarrassed… to acknowledge that they don’t have those basic skills, so it is one you have to be very careful about how you go about it and how you recruit people to such a programme,” he said. WORC is building staff capacity and resources so they can implement and monitor the programme, he added.

McLaughlin said that the computer programme at the agency, which is designed to connect the available vacancies with job-seekers, was still giving problems but a major upgrade was coming to deal with the issues. This should be live early next month.

The premier also revealed that the review of the minimum wage regime had been delayed by the pandemic. The review began last year in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and officials are pressing ahead with the work, he said.

Training local workers, having better systems to help match job-seekers with vacancies and the minimum wage are critical factors in addressing the local unemployment problem. However, the issue of the glass ceiling for Caymanians and challenges for local people in the workplace are more complex.

While WORC appears to be more successful than its predecessor, a major challenge that WORC and the NWDA still face is the renewal of work permits. Concerns remain that this is the area undermining the advancement of Caymanians, with employers tailoring roles and work permit renewals to fit and retain expatriate workers in their organisations rather than actually training or promoting Caymanians to take the jobs.