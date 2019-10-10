CIG spends $217K public cash on port promo

Port supporter at a public meeting

(CNS): Since government began its ‘Support The Port’ campaign to promote, market and advertise the proposed cruise berthing and expanded cargo facility in George Town, it has spent more than CI$217,000 of public money or public services. Documents released to a CNS reader under the FOI law show that the administration received over CI$87,000 worth of free adverts on Radio Cayman and shelled out more than $130,000 for other ads and promotion since early last year.

But now that government is going head to head with those opposing the controversial cruise berthing facility in a referendum set for 19 December, that bill could ratchet up dramatically as it seeks to ensure it wins the day. With no legislation to mandate how much can be spent and when, and whether or not public money can be spent promoting only one side of the question, there are no guardrails on campaign finance.

Activists behind the campaign for the Cruise Port Referendum and those now campaigning against the project said the FOI revelation highlights the need to include campaign financing provisions in the Referendum Bill. However, the draft bill does not include any reference to spending for the campaign.

“The opportunity for fair and balanced public education on the proposed port facility is imperative to allow citizens to make an informed decision, free from undue influence, in the face of a government which has already spent almost a quarter of a million dollars before the referendum campaign has even begun,” the activists stated in the wake of the FOI release. “We are under no illusions that this is a ‘David versus Goliath’ scenario.”

The activists denied the accusations made and circulated by elected leaders and government members that they have been privately funded to the tune of half a million dollars, stating categorically that it is just not true.

“This could not be further from the truth,” a campaign spokesperson said.

CPR ran the petition campaign on a shoestring at the grassroots level, and despite untrue rumours of big backers, the campaign has been carried by small donations and the sweat of the volunteers.

“As a non-profit organisation, relying on the time and talents of many volunteers, there should be reasonable provisions to ensure fairness. Government should do their part to uphold the people’s democratic rights, observe principles of good governance and manage, responsibly, campaign funds for the cruise port referendum,” they added.

CNS understands that campaign finance will be examined by the CPA-UK observers, who are expected to report their findings about whether or not the referendum was free and fair after the fact. But it appears there will be no guardrails during the campaign to ensure that the advantage government holds in so many aspects is not compounded by its unlimited use of public money for its campaign to keep voters at home or urge those that do vote to say ‘no’.

Following the FOI release, CNS contacted the governor’s office about the issue and we are awaiting a response. We have asked the office what could be done at this point to create some mandatory provisions to ensure the referendum campaign is conducted fairly and how, if public funds are to be used by government, the ‘no’ campaign could be afforded similar support.

Related

Category: Local News