Cruise ship crew member missing in Cayman
(CNS): A 34-year-old Cuban woman working on a cruise ship that docked in Grand Cayman Tuesday was reported missing after she failed to re-board the ship before its departure from George Town later that day. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service were told about the missing woman yesterday (Tuesday 27 March) and are asking for the public’s help in tracking down Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez, who arrived here among the crew of the MSC Opera at 8:15am but was not on board when it sailed out of port at around 3:15pm.
There were just two ships in port Thursday, including the one Perez was working on, with a total of 5,846 passengers and crew on board both vessels.
In a release the police said they are conducting ongoing inquiries to find Perez, who has not made contact with authorities. She is about 5’11” and has blonde hair and black eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Check Kimpton Sea Fire Beach Bar
I hope she is safe and is missing because she, do not want to be found, right now
Did you check Cuba. Just a hunch
According to the cruise’s current itinerary, it is on a 25 day cruise ending in Spain and then Italy so it seems weird she would jump ship here for immigration purposes
Black eyes? Really?
Same old, same old.. what’s new. Cayman is a stepping stone.😌
And a certain person on Facebook talking crap already about “maybe she gone Miami.” I swear that person is racist toward Spanish women.
Let’s just hope that this young lady turns up safe and sound.
The vessel sailed with a crew member missing? Based on my brief maritime experience that doesn’t sound right. You should check everyone off and back on again before even considering pulling up the anchors.
Maybe true of fishing trawlers, and merchant freighters with 10 crew…cruise ships of thousands leave passengers and crew behind all the time. You snooze, you loose….the show must go on.
Passengers miss cruise ship departure times all the time…and either fly home or fly to the next port where it would be possible to meet the ship
From Cuba. Got off here. Went (intentionally?) missing. Surprised anyone?
Check West Bay.
Check Mariposa cabaret
Check your house.
