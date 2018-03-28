Cruise ship crew member missing in Cayman

(CNS): A 34-year-old Cuban woman working on a cruise ship that docked in Grand Cayman Tuesday was reported missing after she failed to re-board the ship before its departure from George Town later that day. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service were told about the missing woman yesterday (Tuesday 27 March) and are asking for the public’s help in tracking down Yusmaidys Ortiz Perez, who arrived here among the crew of the MSC Opera at 8:15am but was not on board when it sailed out of port at around 3:15pm.

There were just two ships in port Thursday, including the one Perez was working on, with a total of 5,846 passengers and crew on board both vessels.

In a release the police said they are conducting ongoing inquiries to find Perez, who has not made contact with authorities. She is about 5’11” and has blonde hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News