Senior cop alarmed by DUI increases

RCIPS traffic checkpoint

(CNS): There is not sign of any reduction in the number of drivers getting behind the wheel drunk, according to the RCIPS, and Superintendent Robert Graham said he was alarmed by the amount of people consuming alcohol and then driving home. In September a total of 27 people were nabbed by officers for driving under the influence, with almost a third of them more than double the limit. Police are urging drivers to make alternative arrangements when drinking.

Superintendent Graham, who is in charge of Uniformed Operations, said that despite enforcement efforts by the traffic unit, including educating and raising awareness about drinking and driving, as well as the high visibility patrols, drivers are still not heeding the warnings.

“We continue to see an alarming increase in the amount of persons driving whilst under the influence of alcohol,” he said. “I am reminding motorists to be safe and do not drink and drive. Consider not just your own safety but the safety of other road users, pedestrians, including children, who may be affected by your actions.

“It is especially alarming for us to see so many persons driving with such high levels of intoxication, which makes being involved in a collision almost guaranteed,” the senior officer added.

Since July this year, police officers have made just over 70 citations for DUIs, and 23 of those drivers were caught because they were involved in traffic collisions.

The police urged drivers not to drink and instead use public transport and taxis or secure a lift with a designated driver who is not drinking.

Related

Category: Crime, Police