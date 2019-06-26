Scott: PPPs can tackle school issues

Dan Scott addresses the Chamber Economic Forum

(CNS): Education Council Chairman Dan Scott has pointed to the private sector as a source of resolving the ever-increasing pressure on space in Cayman schools that he said could also reverse the divisions that have been created in the education system between local and expatriate children.

Scott said that if the private sector invested in new school buildings, government could guarantee a certain number of students, which it pays for, reducing the burden on the public purse to invest in the bricks and mortar.

With education one of the many issues of concern raised at the recent Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, Scott raised the idea of public-private- partnerships (PPPs) as a way to resolve the ongoing costs to the public purse of building facilities to meet a growing population and find a way to reintegrate students.

Falling short of describing what has happened in the education system as segregation, he accepted that it would be better if students from all the different backgrounds were in school together, just as they were before space became a premium in the government system and all expat children were forced into the private sector.

When Chamber President Chris Kirkconnell delivered his welcome address as the forum opened, he illustrated the point of how education in Cayman has failed the students and the wider community. He said academic excellence had to become a priority for public and private schools. At a minimum, no student should be leaving school without a skill or the ability to read and write.

“Declaring that a goal should be that children leave our schools with the ability to read and write not only sounds like a given but it is almost borderline insulting,” he said. “But the fact of the matter is that we are sending our youth into the workforce every year without these fundamentals.”

He said there are young people who, after 15 years in the education system, leave school without even being able to write their names on a job application. As well as failing the children and dooming their future, he said this was setting up the whole community to fail.

When Scott spoke about the Education Council’s work so far, he said it was undertaking various initiatives to deliver the very best standards of education, including the introduction of the UK’s curriculum. He said government would be financing all of the books, resources and materials needed to deliver this across all schools.

Noting the pressure on government to create more space in school, Scott said that as the population grows, demand for school places would outstrip space in short order. He said there was an opportunity for more private sector involvement. Scott said that government is currently spending a great deal of money on education and in his view it could encourage the private sector to take on the construction based on a guarantee of a certain number of student places that would be financed by the government directly.

He said they should not be able to cherry pick and would have to take the students government sent, but “together we could get back to a more integrated system”.

He said that the challenge for government schools, which led to the division, was the number of students, and so the primary focus of government is that every single Caymanian student receives an education. The way to do that with finite resources and growing student numbers would be to work with the private sector as most people agreed that an integrated system is better, he said.

Although government schools have come in for some serious criticisms following poor exam results and poor inspection reports, some private sector schools have also been given failing grades by the new inspection regime, in some cases being graded below the government schools, which calls into question their ability to deliver the education that students need.

