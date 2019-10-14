Armed cops get new adapted SUVs

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicles

(CNS): The RCIPS has added four new Chevrolet Tahoes to its fleet specifically for the Firearms Response Unit. The SUVs have been purpose-built to police specifications and will provide enhanced tactical options and more officer safety, police said. They have been fitted with upgraded emergency lighting and reflective decals to identify the armed unit to provide more visibility when they are responding to call-outs or when they are on patrol.

The RCIPS said the SUVs have been equipped with winch capabilities that can pull over one ton, increasing their usefulness during national disasters like hurricanes, when they can also be used to help remove debris or clear roadways.

The police have not released the price tag for the newly adapted vehicles. CNS has therefore asked for the details on the costs and whether provision was made to buy all four during this budget cycle.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said the new SUVs were purchased to replace some older vehicles in the fleet that had come to the end of their useful service.

“The vehicles, which have now become operational, are deployed on high visibility crime prevention and patrols, armed response and security details that form a part of the unit’s mandate,” the commissioner said. “The vehicles will be used exclusively by the Firearm Response Unit.”

Governor Martyn Roper said the new SUVs were part of the continuous improvement in policing capability.

“Equipment is essential to ensure the police commissioner’s vision of a police service at the cutting-edge of modern policing,” he said. “These new vehicles will not only play a key role in the RCIPS response to day-to-day policing but will also be a valuable asset to our disaster management strategy.”

The vehicles were deployed on Friday and were on patrol throughout the weekend.

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit and the new SUVs

