Six guns and pile of ammo handed in to cops
(CNS): Senior police officers said they are really pleased with the results of the firearms amnesty so far, as after just one week two handguns, four rifles and over 290 rounds of ammunition have been handed in to the police. “We are pleased to see that these members of the public have taken advantage of this opportunity to hand firearms in with no questions asked,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We encourage others to follow this example and help us make our community that much more safe.”
The amnesty will run until the end of this month and the RCIPS is hopeful it will help them in the ongoing task to clear the streets of illegal weapons and help fight crime. Walton has previously spoken about an unsettling appetite some young men, in particular, have in Cayman for carrying guns, and that the more weapons they can remove from circulation, the better chance the police have to reduce violent crime.
This is the first period of clemency for illegal weapons in several years, and the RCIPS has teamed up with the church community, with 11 pastors also receiving weapons, no questions asked, for the next few weeks.
“The amnesty continues for the next three weeks,” added Deputy Commissioner Walton. “This means that if you have an illegal firearm, you still have three weeks to choose between potentially facing 7 to 10 years for possession, or handing in a firearm between the hours of 7am and 10pm.”
Watch the video below explaining the amnesty and different ways to surrender a gun or ammunition. This and a full written explanation is on the RCIPS website on the firearms amnesty page.
Good job on getting a little more then a handful of guns in. If it continues then that is approx 25 or so guns off the street. Do not be deluded in thinking that this will calm the criminal and violent path we are on. If one believes that the Baby Daddy’s are turning in weapons and turning over a new leaf , then we are in real trouble as a chicken has more sense. There is then the issue of the Jamaican gangs and criminals operating here. Open your eyes and minds. More high fives and good job from the Rcip. Just as the headline of now it’s personal. No doubt the void of the loss of a child can never be filled, but to imply now something more will be done when so many before have experienced this type of tragedy it is poor of the Rcip to say such a thing in an official capacity. Criminals are terrorizing the community and rival gangs with firearms and now that a family member has succumbed it is going to be addressed?
You really think that the 15 gangs on this island are going to surrender their guns ?
Most members are known to the police. Why not harass them once a week, including friends and family. Clean up their houses.
This amnesty is just a weak piece of marketing to let the public know the police is tackling the gun violence.
Well….they are not !!
Note there are (rather conveniently) no details or photos. Are these really firearms or just BB guns and toys?
