Six guns and pile of ammo handed in to cops

(CNS): Senior police officers said they are really pleased with the results of the firearms amnesty so far, as after just one week two handguns, four rifles and over 290 rounds of ammunition have been handed in to the police. “We are pleased to see that these members of the public have taken advantage of this opportunity to hand firearms in with no questions asked,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “We encourage others to follow this example and help us make our community that much more safe.”

The amnesty will run until the end of this month and the RCIPS is hopeful it will help them in the ongoing task to clear the streets of illegal weapons and help fight crime. Walton has previously spoken about an unsettling appetite some young men, in particular, have in Cayman for carrying guns, and that the more weapons they can remove from circulation, the better chance the police have to reduce violent crime.

This is the first period of clemency for illegal weapons in several years, and the RCIPS has teamed up with the church community, with 11 pastors also receiving weapons, no questions asked, for the next few weeks.

“The amnesty continues for the next three weeks,” added Deputy Commissioner Walton. “This means that if you have an illegal firearm, you still have three weeks to choose between potentially facing 7 to 10 years for possession, or handing in a firearm between the hours of 7am and 10pm.”

Watch the video below explaining the amnesty and different ways to surrender a gun or ammunition. This and a full written explanation is on the RCIPS website on the firearms amnesty page.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention