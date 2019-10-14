Trust reinstates conflicted chairman

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands has reinstated architect Andy Gibb as chairman of its board, even though he recently resigned over his conflict regarding the proposed Beach Bay hotel development, which the Trust opposes. Gibb represented the investors behind the controversial development at a recent Central Planning Authority meeting, which caused considerable backlash. However, the Trust council has asked him to return.

Although the Trust said it still had concerns about the project, the NGO claimed that Gibb remaining as chair “in no way influences” the Trust’s position on the Beach Bay development and it remains concerned about the impact on the turtle nesting beach.

In a press release the Trust said Gibb was asked to serve out his final year as chairman after a council vote because of his “in-depth knowledge of the planning laws and regulations”, which the Trust said had benefitted the organisation on “countless occasions”.

Nadia Hardie, the executive director of the Trust, justified the council’s decision to keep Gibb as the chair.

Andrew Gibb

“It is unrealistic to assume conflicts, apparent or otherwise, will never arise on our small islands,” she said. “The Trust operates on the basis of good governance and complete transparency, requiring all members of the council to declare any direct conflicts of interest. If a conflict is disclosed, the member is required to recuse themselves from the discussion and decision-making process. However, the Trust has further refined its conflict of interest disclosure processes as a result.”

The local National Trust is run by an elected council made up of nine general members, four executive members, five district committee chairs and an appointed legal counsel. There are also three representatives from the ministries of environment, education and tourism. Each member has voting rights and decisions are based on a majority vote.



After the council voted to reinstate Gibb, it was agreed at the first meeting since the new council was elected that he will complete the year remaining on his term and help the Trust identify suitable candidates to stand for chair at the 2020 AGM next September.

Meanwhile, six members were also voted in as co-opted council members and will take up their position on the Trust Council as non-voting members. They are Rayal Bodden, Carmen Damasco-Doucette, Cora James Grant, William Innes, Greg McTaggart, Justin Miller and Dan Peterson. Each co-opted member brings with them important skills and knowledge that assists the Trust Council in carrying out its duty.

