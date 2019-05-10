Police chase ends near North Sound resort

(CNS): A police pursuit of a wanted man that began in West Bay Thursday lunchtime ended in the area of the Holiday Inn resort on the North Sound with the arrest of the wanted man and a woman who was with him. The couple, who are both from Bodden Town, were arrested after officers had made attempts to stop a vehicle being driven by the wanted man in West Bay. The officers followed the car until it came to a stop in the area of Safe Haven, where the couple got out and ran away from the officers. However, police searched the area and they were apprehended.

The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, but he is also wanted by the police for several offenses, including wounding with intent. The woman was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and having the intent to impede his apprehension.

The couple are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

Category: Crime, Police