Local dengue case reported to HSA

(CNS): A local resident who has contracted dengue fever has no recent travel history, public health officials are warning as they urged people to take precautions against mosquito bites. Dengue, which is transmitted by the bite of Aedes aegypti, causing cyclical outbreaks every three years or so, is an infectious disease that can be deadly. CNS has asked in which district the resident became infected but officials have not responded.

Given the seriousness of the virus, which can also be transmitted from person to person via the mosquitoes, and as there is no vaccine or specific medication to treat it, everyone should take preventative measures, such as using a repellent, wearing protective clothing and staying indoors during early dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Public officials also warned that those who have been previously infected are at greater risk if they contract the fever again of dengue haemorrhagic fever or shock syndrome to develop a more severe, life-threatening form of the disease. “The best way to avoid dengue is to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” said Dr Samuel Williams, Medical Officer of Health.

The Mosquito Research Control Unit (MRCU) is undertaking surveillance and using periodic physical, biological and chemical control measures to reduce the numbers of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. But people are asked to assist in keeping mosquito numbers low by preventing water from collecting in their yards.

Residents are asked to remove stagnant water indoors as well as outside and to change water in vases, or under potted plants, and ensure air-conditioner drip trays are free of stagnant water.

Dengue infection is characterised by high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, and rash (may not be visible on dark-skinned people). If you have any of these symptoms you should go to the nearest health centre or hospital, do not take any medication that contains Aspirin, and drink lots of liquids. You should also encourage neighbours and family members to go to the nearest health centre or hospital if they or their family members have these symptoms.

For more information call the Public Health Department on 244 – 2889 or 244-2621 or Faith Hospital on 948-2243. For advice on mosquito control measures contact the MRCU on 949-2557 or DEH on 949-6696 or 948-2321 in Cayman Brac. For more information on dengue visit the CDC website

