GT man admits having illegal gun and ammo

(CNS): Kemar Anthony Boothe pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal gun and 15 rounds of ammunition when he appeared in Grand Court Friday. The court heard that a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol was found at his home in Outpost Street during a search, which it is understood was part of a wider investigation. Prosecutors said that Booth may be charged with other crimes and that a number of other people had also been arrested in the related case, which was not described by prosecutors. Following Booth’s admissions, a sentencing date was set for June, giving time for the full investigation to wrap up.

Category: Courts, Crime