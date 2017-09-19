‘Community wardens’ on the cards
(CNS): The RCIPS management and the government are both keen to boost community policing to try to get a grip on crime in Cayman, and one idea that is under discussion, according to the premier, is that of ‘community wardens’. These would be uniformed officers but, similar to the auxiliary police, not necessarily fully trained police officers, and they would be assigned to a specific community to ensure continuity of neighbourhood policing.
Premier Alden McLaughlin explained that one of the issues with community, or neighbourhood, policing is that when there is a crisis in another area, the community police officers get pulled out of their beat to be reassigned, and then there are complaints because people say they have just got to know the community officer. So the answer may be to have community wardens — or whatever name they are given; it may not be ‘wardens’, the premier said.
Speaking at a Red Bay community meeting last weekend, the premier reminded attendees of his statement in his strategic policy statement last month that government was committed to providing an increase of 75 officers over the next three years, many of whom will be assigned to neighbourhood policing, he said. McLaughlin noted that Police Commissioner Derek Byrne was of the same view that community police officers were the “key to getting crime under control”.
The government is also providing additional funds for improving coastal defence with the establishment of a coast guard unit, better border control at the airport, as well as a new police station in West Bay and a new police headquarters in George Town. However, they wanted to ensure that the additional resources go to where they are intended and are not diverted elsewhere.
As a guest speaker at the meeting, Chief Inspector Courtney Myles, who has been brought back from retirement to head the RCIPS Neighbourhood Policing Department, said it was critical to get a handle on safety and security, even for petty crimes. As part of that effort they want to develop neighbourhood watches in all the constituencies, and beat officers will be going door to door to that aim.
“We want to get everyone involved,” Myles said, and pointed to the neighbourhood watch in Prospect as being very effective.
One of the main concerns of Red Bay residents was the violent rape that happened recently in the neighbouring district of Prospect. There was disappointment that the press release about it did not contain any warnings for people, especially young women in the area who live alone, or more information about what happened so that they could protect themselves.
Myles said the police were confident that they would “get the perpetrator” but, taking the criticisms on board, he said that in the meantime the RCIPS would be issuing advisories on security, including alarms and lights that come on when they detect motion. He said a recent spate of burglaries happened where people did not have proper security in place.
Chief Inspector Courtney Myles can be reached at
326-1642 or [email protected]
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention
Can we please call them Sheriffs?
1
0
Hope they will bring back other retired officers who can help!
1
0
ABOUT TIME! Policing is just like parenting and managing. When the cats away the mice will play! Always be vigilant, on guard and prepared as they are waiting for an opportunity.
1
0
I hope part of this includes keeping the load music disturbances in the neighborhoods under control! This has got to be the most annoying thing to deal with after a hard day’s work!
THIS IS A CRIME!!!!
IT IS JUST NOT FAIR THAT OTHERS SHOULD HAVE TO LISTEN TO THE EXTREMELY LOUD BASE THAT EMITS FROM THE CAR MUSIC SYSTEMS! If the person playing the music wishes to hear it then keep it to a bare minimum. PLEASE!!!! I suffer from SEVERE headaches after having to deal with this particular noise for approximately 5 hours every evening!
The law is as follows:
“The Towns and Community Law (1995 Revision) states that any person who makes any noise in any town or district which is likely to cause annoyance or discomfort to any inhabitant of that town or district, after having been required by a constable to desist from making such noise, is guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars for first conviction, a fine of one thousand dollars for a second conviction and a fine of five thousand dollars and imprisonment for six months for a third or subsequent conviction.
The law also states that any occupier of premises from which noise is emitted, which is likely to cause annoyance or discomfort to any inhabitant of the town or district in which the premises are located, and who is requested by a constable to cease such noise, and if the noise is not ceased forthwith is guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars for a first conviction, a fine of one thousand dollars for a second conviction and a fine of five thousand dollars and imprisonment for six months for a third or subsequent conviction.
Following any convictions, in addition to any penalty provided, the court may order forfeiture of any equipment or device that was used when the offence was committed.”
HELP!!!!!!!
5
2
Stop shouting… That may clear up your headaches.
0
0
How come the Premier always think that by putting in more people in would solve the issue ? He must really believe that bigger is better . No just opens up more corruption and problems .
3
1
We also need to change our laws to make burglary less profitable. At the moment, the professional criminals and organized crime networks acting as middle men buying from local burglars and selling stolen goods both inside the country and outside the country are almost never prosecuted because our laws are out of date. We need to make simple possession of stolen property without a lawful excuse a separate crime punishable by 10 years in Northward.
5
0
True. We have tire-fire-fueled foundries, right downtown – with large, noxious plumes of smoke – melting stolen jewelry into untraceable raw cast metal, and then walking that material a matter of yards to the “cash for gold” store, or pawn shop. It couldn’t get more blatant or convenient – for thieves. We are also taking in stolen goods from cruise ship passengers that are using our brick and mortar infrastructure to launder their stolen loot – with a free holiday in the process. You can’t even make this stuff up.
0
0
It’s past time we allow law abiding citizens to properly protect themselves and family / property! This should include pepper spray and firearms (properly trained of course!)
1
1
Burglaries do not happen because the victims have improper security in place, they happen because the community response time is measured in the tens of minutes, rather than in seconds, and because there is a prevailing tolerance of illegal activity. That’s still the problem, and building a more comfortable dominos clubhouse is not going to fix the problem. Getting daylight 9-5 volunteers to learn the names of peaceful law-abiding residents won’t help either. Our thieves have many nocturnal hours to bring heavy and loud equipment to ease entry, without fear, knowing there is little chance of getting caught, and that being part of criminal enterprise pays – more often than not! There doesn’t even need to be anything of value inside – they will break in, just for the idle curiosity of it! One really wonders if the RCIPS understand the criminal environment and prevailing public opinion on this, when they fail to do what the public repeatedly pleas for them to do.
4
0