‘Community wardens’ on the cards

(CNS): The RCIPS management and the government are both keen to boost community policing to try to get a grip on crime in Cayman, and one idea that is under discussion, according to the premier, is that of ‘community wardens’. These would be uniformed officers but, similar to the auxiliary police, not necessarily fully trained police officers, and they would be assigned to a specific community to ensure continuity of neighbourhood policing.

Premier Alden McLaughlin explained that one of the issues with community, or neighbourhood, policing is that when there is a crisis in another area, the community police officers get pulled out of their beat to be reassigned, and then there are complaints because people say they have just got to know the community officer. So the answer may be to have community wardens — or whatever name they are given; it may not be ‘wardens’, the premier said.

Speaking at a Red Bay community meeting last weekend, the premier reminded attendees of his statement in his strategic policy statement last month that government was committed to providing an increase of 75 officers over the next three years, many of whom will be assigned to neighbourhood policing, he said. McLaughlin noted that Police Commissioner Derek Byrne was of the same view that community police officers were the “key to getting crime under control”.

The government is also providing additional funds for improving coastal defence with the establishment of a coast guard unit, better border control at the airport, as well as a new police station in West Bay and a new police headquarters in George Town. However, they wanted to ensure that the additional resources go to where they are intended and are not diverted elsewhere.

As a guest speaker at the meeting, Chief Inspector Courtney Myles, who has been brought back from retirement to head the RCIPS Neighbourhood Policing Department, said it was critical to get a handle on safety and security, even for petty crimes. As part of that effort they want to develop neighbourhood watches in all the constituencies, and beat officers will be going door to door to that aim.

“We want to get everyone involved,” Myles said, and pointed to the neighbourhood watch in Prospect as being very effective.

One of the main concerns of Red Bay residents was the violent rape that happened recently in the neighbouring district of Prospect. There was disappointment that the press release about it did not contain any warnings for people, especially young women in the area who live alone, or more information about what happened so that they could protect themselves.

Myles said the police were confident that they would “get the perpetrator” but, taking the criticisms on board, he said that in the meantime the RCIPS would be issuing advisories on security, including alarms and lights that come on when they detect motion. He said a recent spate of burglaries happened where people did not have proper security in place.

Chief Inspector Courtney Myles can be reached at

326-1642 or [email protected]

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention