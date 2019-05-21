DEH urges residents to stop fly tipping

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) is currently running a campaign to urge residents to dispose of garbage properly and to stop fly tipping. While the department is still struggling with its regular residential collection schedules, it is asking people to use of the 24-hour drop-off site located at the entrance of the George Town Landfill to dispose of domestic bulky items such as old furniture, tree branches, smaller metals, and household hazardous waste like cooking oils, grease, paint, solvents, bleach or cleaning supplies.

“In recent weeks, we have observed a proliferation of illegal dumpsites,” said DEH Acting Director Richard Simms. “Included in several of these dumpsites are electronic items, large appliances, landscaping waste and derelict vehicles. These dumpsites are not only unsightly but are also illegal and have public health and environmental implications.”

The DEH is committed to pick-up household and commercial garbage on scheduled days, and aims to retrieve any uncollected garbage within 48 hours after the scheduled pick-up day, the officials added, but asked people to help.

To facilitate efficient collections, residents must ensure that their garbage is appropriately packaged and easily accessible to DEH collection crews. DEH collectors will not pick-up garbage that is not suitably packaged or that contains items that should not be placed with the household garbage.

Meanwhile, large quantities of household garbage, commercial garbage or debris from landscaping and construction debris, derelict vehicles and equipment, as well as hazardous waste, such as oil drums, can be taken to the main section of the George Town Landfill, which is opened from 7:30am to 6:30pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

Fly tipping and the dumping of all garbage is illegal under the Cayman Islands Litter Law and Public Health Regulations. Government is planning a major anti-litter campaign this year.

During his Strategic Policy Statement last month, setting out government policy priorities for the next two years, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that the Cayman Islands have always been a relatively clean place but things were deteriorating and litter had become increasingly prevalent.

“We need to act now before littering of our streets, beaches and open spaces gets completely out of control,” he said, before announcing plans for a major anti-litter campaign. “We need to re-educate both locals and tourists as to what is expected from them; we need to provide better facilities for waste and, in time, for street recycling bins; and we need to look again at the litter laws and their enforcement.”

For more information on the 24-hour drop-off site, DEH residential pick-up schedule or how to package household garbage, visit the DEH website or its Facebook page.

Related

Category: environmental health, Health