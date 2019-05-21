Miller to offer political alternative by 2021

(CNS): As Ezzard Miller prepares to step down as leader of the opposition, a role he has held for the last two years, following an irreconcilable split with other opposition members, he is beginning to focus on shaping the Cayman Islands People’s Alliance (CIPA) in order to offer an organised, policy-based alternative to the current two political parties in 2021. Miller will be hosting the first meeting of this group later this month where, he said, several dozen people who have committed to the creation of the party will begin discussing its policy platform.

Speaking to CNS about this planned third political party, he said he wanted to create a clearly defined agenda to contrast with the coalition government, which includes the People’s Progressive Movement led by Alden McLaughlin, what remains of the Cayman Democratic Party (formerly the UDP) led by McKeeva Bush and the mismatch of independents, who have shown they do not share common goals.

Miller said that for him, the key issue has to be participatory democracy.

The North Side MLA, who has been on and off the political scene in Cayman since the 1980’s, said that the vision for this new alliance was based on integrity, rooting out corruption and promoting opportunities for ordinary Caymanians.

However, at this point there are no policy proposals or ideas set in stone because Miller sees the political agenda emerging through collaboration and agreement among the membership.

Any alternative to the current political status quo “must be more formally organised and it must start at the grass roots or our communities”, he said, as he spelled out a goal of creating CIPA councils in all constituencies and districts that can help shape policies, recruit members and eventually go on to select candidates that will represent the vision of the party.

Miller said his vision of participatory democracy is about electors going to the polls to vote, or even canvassing their MLAs or campaigning for referendums, but also to take part in the process of creating the policy platforms of political movements such as the one he proposes for the CIPA.

“I have seen too many young Caymanians in my own and other constituencies lose hope that they can ever take part in shaping the policies that government follows,” he said. “They don’t see how they can take part in our democracy and shape their own futures.”

Miller added that the party was not going to be created just to then go and sell its soul to the powerful corporate elites.

“Corporate Cayman is well represented in local politics with the current political parties. What we need is a political movement that reflects the aspirations and concerns of ordinary people,” he said, adding that the basic idea of the CIPA was to inspire a political movement that is responsive to the needs of all the people and create a more unified society.

