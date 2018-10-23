Arsonist strikes at Prospect Bar

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for an arsonist who started a fire behind Da Station in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police and emergency services received a report about the blaze around 1:00am this morning at the bar on Shamrock Road, in the Prospect area of George Town. It was reported that someone had set fire to some items at the rear of the building and also poured gasoline in the area, but the blaze was extinguished by people at the scene. The matter is now under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

