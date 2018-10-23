PAC to scrutinise civil service report

(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee will be meeting on Wednesday and Thursday this week to examine a report by the Office of the Auditor General that took a close look at how the civil service is being managed. “Workforce planning and management in the Cayman Islands Government” reviewed how well the civil service plans and manages its workforce to meet its strategic goals, the recruitment of people and the support given to civil servants. The hearings will be calling relevant witnesses and will be broadcast live on the government TV, online channels and Radio Cayman.

Auditor General Sue Winspear undertook the review because, she said, the civil service is entirely dependent upon its staff to deliver its strategic objectives, policies and a wide range of public services.

She said the five-year strategic plan is an excellent start but it also needs to have a clear pay strategy that sets out how it plans to keep civil service salaries competitive to ensure that it can recruit and retain the right staff now and in the future.

Winspear said the civil service urgently needs to improve its IT systems for workforce management.

“The systems in place are not well-designed, integrated or user-friendly, which leads to inefficiencies in both inputting and extracting information for decision making,” she added when the report was published.

