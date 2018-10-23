Woman attacked in home by known assailant

(CNS): A West Bay woman was hospitalised this weekend with non-life-threatening injuries after she was assaulted in her own home Sunday afternoon. The woman was said to have been stabbed by a man who was known to the victim some time before 1:45pm Sunday. Police and emergency services were called to the home in West Bay where the injured woman was found and taken to hospital. But the RCIPS said that the suspect had already left the location before the authorities arrived. The incident is currently under police investigation.

Category: Crime, Police