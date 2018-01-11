Couple admit illegal import of sugar glider

(CNS): Jimel McLean and Sabrina Walton, who were both charged with importing a live animal without a licence, pleaded guilty Thursday and were bailed until a sentence hearing next month. In one of the first prosecutions of its kind, the couple attempted to smuggle a sugar glider into Cayman from the US last summer. But they were caught when the small furry possum escaped from its hiding place in their clothing and caused a stir aboard a Cayman Airways flight from Miami.

The case has attracted considerable public attention and fuelled concerns because of the dangers to the local environment associated with the importation of invasive species.

McLean and Walton have admitted one count of importing a live animal without a licence. McLean, who is the son of East End MLA Arden McLean, has also admitted importing a biological product without a licence.

Category: Courts, Crime