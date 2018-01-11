Couple admit illegal import of sugar glider
(CNS): Jimel McLean and Sabrina Walton, who were both charged with importing a live animal without a licence, pleaded guilty Thursday and were bailed until a sentence hearing next month. In one of the first prosecutions of its kind, the couple attempted to smuggle a sugar glider into Cayman from the US last summer. But they were caught when the small furry possum escaped from its hiding place in their clothing and caused a stir aboard a Cayman Airways flight from Miami.
The case has attracted considerable public attention and fuelled concerns because of the dangers to the local environment associated with the importation of invasive species.
McLean and Walton have admitted one count of importing a live animal without a licence. McLean, who is the son of East End MLA Arden McLean, has also admitted importing a biological product without a licence.
This is a test case for the people will be watching. Knowledge and intentional Illegal importation of non native species can raise hell with the local ecosystem. Maybe the next people will want to raise pythons and see this couple get a slap on the wrist so what havoc could pythons raise in Cayman?
These sugar gliders are known to wipe out the parrot population in other countries.
I may be a dreamer believing justice will be done but I know better.
And yet again, innocent animals suffer from the actions of asshole human beings.
CNS the picture does not show a sugar glider on Mr. McLean’s shoulder. Rather it is a marmoset. I wonder where and when that picture was taken? Any embedded data as to the date it were taken? Just askin?
Do they eat iguanas?.
Nope they actually are a danger to bird species ( like our Native parrot)
Slap on the wrist incoming
Diogenes
Poor little guy (the sugar glider.) RIP
