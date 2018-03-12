Jamaican trio charged with list of crimes

(CNS): Three men who were nabbed by the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit last week following the interdiction of a suspected drug canoe are facing a long list of charges, including possession of an unlicensed gun and drug importation. After a brief Summary Court appearance today, Owen Omar Reid, Fitzroy Ottey and Assad Adana Walker were remanded in custody until next week, when they are expected to answer the charges. The men were rounded up around midnight on 2 March at sea after they tried to escape the officers on patrol.

The men were found to be carrying around 250lbs of ganja, which was thrown overboard after the police began the chase. A .38 caliber revolver handgun and 49 rounds of ammunition were also found aboard the canoe.

The three men all now face charges of being concerned in the importation of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of an unlicensed firearm (ammunition).

