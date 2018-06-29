Savings: a bigger problem than foreclosures

JH writes: There is a much larger problem in this economy which plays a huge part in the economic circumstances faced by the Caymanian populace at large. This issue has never been discussed, and while there are many factors involved, I will just summarize it by saying lack of savings instruments in the financial system that pay a decent return. There has never been a drive to encourage savings either by the government or the financials sectors; of course we have the Credit Union, a mechanism for civil servants and their next of kin.

This lack of savings facilities creates a great imbalance in people’s lives: we borrow at high rates; when we save it’s at extremely low rates of return; the market for savings investments is geared to a clientele who can afford minimums of 5 thousand dollars and upwards. A high cost of services and goods is also a major factor that inhibits any type of savings by the average Caymanian.

This is directly opposite and in sharp contrast to the expat labourer, who sacrifices front-end by sharing accommodations but gains from the foreign exchange, repatriates their funds and is able to save and build homes and establish businesses back home. One may argue that they do this on a low wage scale, but they are used to that in many cases, whereas Caymanians in fact are paying for their usage of the infrastructure as well as their own on wages that are also minimum, and on wage scales which have not moved with increased costs.

Our government seems to be rapidly moving towards what in some cases is referred to as providing further means for Caymanians to be employed at all levels of the work spectrum, and rightly so. However, we must also address an equally important and present imbalance in our ability to create wealth. It makes no sense to create jobs, with high costs of living and not provide the means for long-term self-sufficiency outside of the paltry mechanisms in place for retirement. A nation that saves is a nation that can care and provide for itself.

This comment was in response to MLA’s mortgage solution not on LA agenda

