Bush’s guilty plea is a test of character for MPs

Johann Moxam writes: It is unfortunate that it has all come to this. It really does not matter which politician is involved in this sort of situation considering the details now in the public domain. This is now a test of the character of each elected member of Parliament. If the premier, the Cabinet members and all other elected MP’s accept this in order for the status quo to remain after a guilty plea, it speaks volumes about their own ethics, moral compass, judgement, respect for the office they hold, the people the represent and their character.

Consequently, this is now a crisis regarding our leadership, the integrity of the PPM-led coalition members, and an acid test for all the other MPs, who must either do the right thing or turn the other cheek in order to protect themselves, their positions, their perks and paychecks because a titan of Cayman politics controls the destiny of the Government of National Unity and their own ability to stay in power as we head towards the 2021 General Elections.

Please note, I am not seeking to cast judgement as I am not God or a judge or member of a jury and accept that people make mistakes in life (including me). The defendant clearly needs professional help for multiple serious issues that he has publicly acknowledged.

However, in my opinion what happens next in this chapter will speak volumes about the character of those currently in leadership positions in the Cayman Islands.

There’s an old saying that seems appropriate given the circumstances about what hangs in the balance:

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou