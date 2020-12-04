Bush’s guilty plea is a test of character for MPs
Johann Moxam writes: It is unfortunate that it has all come to this. It really does not matter which politician is involved in this sort of situation considering the details now in the public domain. This is now a test of the character of each elected member of Parliament. If the premier, the Cabinet members and all other elected MP’s accept this in order for the status quo to remain after a guilty plea, it speaks volumes about their own ethics, moral compass, judgement, respect for the office they hold, the people the represent and their character.
Consequently, this is now a crisis regarding our leadership, the integrity of the PPM-led coalition members, and an acid test for all the other MPs, who must either do the right thing or turn the other cheek in order to protect themselves, their positions, their perks and paychecks because a titan of Cayman politics controls the destiny of the Government of National Unity and their own ability to stay in power as we head towards the 2021 General Elections.
Please note, I am not seeking to cast judgement as I am not God or a judge or member of a jury and accept that people make mistakes in life (including me). The defendant clearly needs professional help for multiple serious issues that he has publicly acknowledged.
However, in my opinion what happens next in this chapter will speak volumes about the character of those currently in leadership positions in the Cayman Islands.
There’s an old saying that seems appropriate given the circumstances about what hangs in the balance:
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou
The comment was posted in response to Court urged not to record Bush’s conviction.
You got my vote En Fuego. We keep doing the same dumbness and expecting a different result. McKeeva should not be allowed to continue as our Representative and I think we need to remove all of the others who think it’s acceptable to behave like this and continue to be a leader of and to the people. None of us are perfect but at least most of us stand for something. All of the abusers currently in the LA need to be removed as well. They are all a shame and do not represent true leadership or even masculinity in some cases.
S. Coulburn
Very well said, Mr. Moxam
The ‘I was drunk and can’t remember anything’ defence was ruled out by Magistrates in the UK years ago. If anything now it prompts them to increase any penalties they impose.
If he doesn’t get jail time for this attack it’ll simply be sending out the wrong message to all the people who think they can beat up their wives and partners with impunity. Let’s set an example here.
Nice sentiment, but the test of character window closed during the “Gaypril” episode when three days of LA time was fully-consumed with streaming reprehensible anti-gay hate speech, all sanctioned by this “Speaker”, ironically charged with the duty of keeping order. Though presumed at the time to have been “protected by House privilege”, all that language and transcript is on permanent record. The window was further padlocked many months ago when the LA allowed McKeeva to continue to preside over the voters’ House, while concurrently facing another round of serious criminal charges. Morally, they are all seated in the same burning school house. For them, all that matters is that Caymanian voters, for yet another elections cycle, remain too placid, and/or disorganized to seek meaningful representative and/or criterial changes to the Elections Law. Those changes might have prohibited or restricted their party-scheming membership and a return to levers of power on May 22nd.
It’s not really a test, because we all know nothing will happen.
It’s really just a demonstration of how discredited, compromised and corrupt our legislature is, how unworthy most of its occupants are, and how desperately change is needed.
We knew this shortly after the Elections Results in 2017, when Independent Members decimated the old party faithful, and the UDP/CDP/PPM/Unity backstabbers linked arms and grabbed power even after loosing it. Still, no changes were proposed by disappointed voters to amend their Elections Law, to disband parties, impose higher moral/educational criteria, or expand representative participation to those that really want to serve their own people. MLAs are supposed to be professional Law makers/drafters/debaters – representing the interests of the district, not schoolyard boneheads representing competing interests. Cayman’s voters need to recall the Referendum petition and figure out that they hold all the democratic power to change their laws or system of governance at any time.
MLA Bryan, when you blocked the vote on McKeeva in the LA, you were on the Rooster saying “I need to hear the facts first. Let me hear the facts then I’ll pass judgement”. Well how say you now?
What if that woman was YOUR daughter?
Johann we need you now more than ever to restore what little credibility Cayman has left. Please run for office before the current bunch of idiots ruin this country for good. Not a single one has any respect for this country, the office they hold, the people they represent except Ezzard.
While not necessarily directly related to the topic at hand, a Google search turned up some information that I was unaware of, and might be of interest to many. Specifically, I came across redacted Annual Reports that the Governor sends to the UK each year.
On page 5 of the 1988 report, reference is made to an ExCo Member, also recently in the news before PAC, discharging his firearm in a public place on Christmas day. Those were the days. lol.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/547516/1988_redacted.pdf
This could have been dealt with long time ago
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/03/bryan-blocks-meeting-ousting-speaker/
I agree 100% with these sentiments.. and its not often I agree with Johan 🙂
I have to wonder why if it only took 6 or so months to get grief counselling before self approval of being fit to return to office, why he didnt do this 9 years ago. Lets not pretend this was a delayed or isolated incident that only just made him realize he needed to address personal issues.
And also, all this back and forth of no recollection, then apology, then some recollection etc, honestly Im surprized that just his mental fitness for being able to hold office is not the KEY question here, no matter what the charges or sentence ends up being.
Going forward this will set a precedent on how domestic abuse cases are handled in the future. If your average Jo sees that those in power are not held accountable for their actions what does that show. Domestic abuse and violence against women is too high on this island. Things need to change but how do you change this if it is seen as something that can just be brushed off. What goes for the goose needs to go for the gander.
Mr. Moxam Cayman needs you in front line politics and a leadership role. God speed.
#gobacksleep
We don’t need any more Monday morning quarterbacks we need more than talk. Johann is a good talker but he has some questions to answer for his past behavior and business dealings too!
@9:51 am Unfortunately, your comment is very typical for this country. Someone speaks up, only to be shouted down and threatened with “I goin’ talk ‘bout YOU!” I think it is time our society did away with this childish tactic.
LOL sound almost as desperate as Alden McLaughlin to smear Moxam except you do not have parliamentary privilege to protect you.
Them there kinda livin can’t hold Chaka
On point Johan! What Cayman needs is real leadership. Any MLA that supports Alden and McKeeva needs to go they are just as bad.