MLA’s mortgage solution not on LA agenda

(CNS): Efforts by MLA Kenneth Bryan to have a private member’s motion on addressing the current home loan regime brought before the Legislative Assembly have been thwarted by the tight and sparse meetings of parliament so far this year. The motion aimed to reduce the number of homes in the Cayman Islands that are being taken by the banks, but Bryan, the independent member for George Town Central, said he no longer expects his motion on this pressing issue to even make the floor of the LA before the year is out. Bryan told CNS that he is really disappointed that government is not taking this issue seriously, despite the impact on so many local families.

Bryan said that he is also still waiting for an answer to a parliamentary question he asked earlier this year on the number of Caymanian families who have had their homes taken by the banks over the last five years.

“To be honest, I’m afraid to get the answer as I think it will be far worse than we imagine,” he said. “Despite the economic turnaround, for some the number of foreclosures still seems to be increasing.”

Bryan accused government of adopting a strategy of avoiding tackling this major problem, even though it was a campaign issue for all of the winning candidates at last year’s general elections.

“There have been so few sittings of the Legislative Assembly this year, and when the House has met it has been for such a short period there is no time to address all of the questions and motions coming from the opposition benches. I believe government is knowingly adopting a strategy of shutting the option down with the lack of time it is devoting to parliament.”

Bryan noted that this was to be expected from the coalition of the PPM and the CDP because both CDP Leader McKeeva Bush, a former premier and now speaker of the House, and PPM Leader Alden McLaughlin, the current premier, have been guilty of manipulating parliament in the past to silence the opposition. But Bryan said he is really worried that more and more families will lose their homes as government continues to ignore the issue.

During a recent Grand Court filing by CNS in an unrelated matter, we could not fail to see the number of cases filed by banks to take people’s homes just in the last few months.

The issue was highlighted by the recent foreclosure on the home of former firefighter Raul Martinez after he had tried to fight the process. Last Thursday morning Martinez’ efforts to keep his home were thwarted when armed police officers arrived with court bailiffs. The armed officers surrounded his home in Lower Valley as his mother, Andrea Martinez-Calderon filmed the officers and bailiffs and posted the event on Facebook. With the arrival of the officers, however, Martinez finally left the premises.

When asked by CNS about the policy of the RCIPS to support repossession and the use of the armed officers, a spokesperson said that officers will support the court bailiff on request when a court order is being served to take possession of property.

“We will oblige these requests, with the express purpose of preventing any potential breach of the peace should a situation escalate. Officers are present for no other purpose than this. The type of policing response depends on an assessment of the circumstances on a case by case basis,” the RCIPS stated.

Bryan told CNS that he was not surprised that on this occasion the RCIPS sent five armed officers as Martinez had made it plain he was going to stand his ground to protect his home and that the presence of the officers probably prevented any potential violence. But he said this was an illustration of how bad things are for home owners who are given so little chance to get back on track and refinance homes where they have fallen behind on payments.

“This is a very challenging environment at the moment for some homeowners and the government is wrong when it dismisses these people who fall behind as just not wanting to pay,” he said. “This is about the banks not wanting to find a solution and the unfairness of the system. I am really concerned now about the growing numbers and that nothing is being done to resolve it. We need government to tell us how they plan to solve this problem.”

Bryan believes this has been caused by local unemployment and an increase in the cost of living while wages are stagnating for ordinary people, and the lack of will by either the banks or the government to find solutions and to make the home loan system more equitable.

“My main concern is that the government still thinks there is no issue,” he said.

