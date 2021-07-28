To those who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine
Anonymous writes: When your human rights infringe mine, your argument is no longer valid. When did we become such an individualistic, selfish society? Cayman, the Caribbean region and the world as a whole? No longer do we think of the collective, everything is about the individual. The level of narcissism that has permeated throughout our daily lives is staggering. NO vaccine is 100% reliable in preventing a virus. Think of all of our childhood vaccines; there is a reason why you have to keep doing boosters throughout the years. Please read here for general vaccine info.
What vaccines do is give the individual and the community a fighting chance to suppress the virus, halt mutations and minimise its symptoms if infected. The same applies to the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 is not the common flu. The “flu” is from the influenza virus (which, by the way, also has an annually-updated vaccine which minimises symptoms, helping to prevent death). COVID-19 is a strain of a coronavirus that causes disease in mammals and birds. They can range from mild to severe, which we have seen with SARS, MERS and now COVID-19.
The current COVID-19 vaccine is based on the one developed for SARS in the early 00’s. This is not a “new, rushed” vaccine — it has been around for 20 years and modified to combat this SARS coronavirus strain.
It is baffling to me how anti-vaxxers are twisting the facts to fit their selfish, narcissistic, individualistic beliefs. To use discrimination as a bully tactic is a downright farce. Because of your selfishness to get vaccinated, you continue to give the virus a host (your body) to thrive and mutate, and impact all of us. The virus and related-vaccine is not a race, a religion or a sexual orientation. It is a CHOICE that you are making based on your individualistic self. As such, an employer has the right to make certain demands based on your CHOICE to not get vaccinated and the harm you are causing to the community as a result. It is for this very reason that the education system requires certain vaccines be administered to your child before they are accepted into the system.
We are at the beginning stages of a shrinking economy and serious crime (including gang-related) is on the rise — anyone who doesn’t realise how inextricably linked the two are is again an ostrich with its head in the sand who hasn’t been impacted fully yet. We are right back at post-2008 recession levels with one out of 10 Caymanians unemployed. We need to open our borders and the expressed wish is that we do it safely. The best way we can do this is taking one for the team, right in the arm.
I, for one, am sick and tired of all of the misinformation and conspiracy theories floating around. Stop trying to find narratives on the “interweb” to support your selfishness and start listening to the countless experts telling you the vaccine is our best chance at beating this virus. For what it is worth, you are already being tracked and controlled by the little device you carry around with you for communication.
I thank the generations before us who unselfishly rolled up their sleeve and took the vaccine for diseases like polio (which is still not fully eradicated globally, that fight is still on). If only we could follow the examples of our forefathers and put community first, instead of thinking of our individualistic selves only.
This comment was in response to: Store boss demands staff reveal vaccine status
Is getting Jab the only solution?
In 2017 after medical check up I was told am pre diabetic, I went cold turkey and became a vegan – after 3 months I was given the all clear. The doctor was asking what have I done, I said I became a vegan.
In 2019 when I picked up the mysterious bug, I notice my recovery was much faster than those around me.
I am no longer a vegan as I eat more the fruits of the trees and not the plants, after all we don’t eat the bakery.
I also get rid of all medications in the cabinet. I am saying this because getting Jab, May not the only solution and may not be for everyone. I have faith in my own natural immunity.
I do not drink alcohol, I do not eat meat, and I live a very stress free life. I do not go to the gym, but I do stretch, walk a bit and I am in the best shape of my life and I believe in God.
Not everyone needs to be jabbed.
However, we all need to get our health checked.
Oh my god…. what crap are you talking about. so if you get cancer will you take no medicine and pray to your make believe god? maybe eat a few lettuce leaves.
Millions of people in the world want the vaccine, millions have had it, if we all get vaccinated we can open up and be somewhat normal again in the world.
Are you just ignorant or thick?
I thought this was a good article explaining why people might be hesitant or against taking the vaccine: https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210720-the-complexities-of-vaccine-hesitancy
The 5 Cs. Interestingly enough, the fifth “C” speaks about collective responsibility, which, akin to what the commentator said, refers to thinking of others rather than one’s self.
How willing are we to think about our community, rather than ourselves?
Within a democratic society, there is a space carved out for “laws”. Laws such as vaccination laws, which you will find the world over.
This is a public health issue, not a private health one. And so a decision to not get vaccinated is one that affects the public.
The Bill of Rights states: “You are free to hold particular beliefs, and to practice your religion. However, this right is not absolute. The Government can interfere with this right if it is absolutely necessary in the interest of defence, public morality, public order, public health and public safety.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The law can mandate that to enter a school or certain workplaces, one must be vaccinated as required. This is the case within our school system, where children have to present vaccination cards in order to be enrolled/attend.
As the commenter wrote, this is not a new vaccine in the fight against COVID-19. It is two-decades old, certainly around longer than the polio vaccine that our parents received and subsequently saved us from the ravaging effects of that disease.
I remember as a child being vaccinated for yellow fever in a neighbouring Caribbean country. We were lined up in the school yard and administered our jab. There was no question about it, I am not even sure if my parents had to give consent. The anopheles mosquito was carrying the terrible virus and the vaccine was our best protection. It was a public health issue and it had to be addressed. Through that swift action, the yellow fever virus was snuffed out. There’s your democracy.
COVID-19 is a disease. Make no mistake about what it is. And unfortunately, some do not live through it.
Do I remember correctly that years ago pubs in England had a sign “The management reseved the right to refuse entry” Facilities here should have this right if you cannot prove you have had the vacine you dont get in.
Soon come.
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/entertainment-venues-england-make-customers-use-vaccination-passports-the-times-2021-07-09/
People please get some common sense in your heads
I never engage in these public displays of ignorance, but I’m tired of being silent. Lets start with a paragraph from above that I modified slightly for this war of words:
It is baffling to me how vaxxers are twisting the science and statistics to fit their selfish, narcissistic, individualistic beliefs. To use discrimination as a bully tactic is a downright farce. Because of your insistence to get people vaccinated, you continue to give the virus a host (your body) to thrive and mutate. Considering the FDA released new findings that the vaccinated are carrying as high a transmittable viral load as someone suffering from the virus, the vaccine can literally impact all of us. The virus and related-vaccine is not a race, a religion or a sexual orientation. It is a CHOICE that you are making based on your individualistic self. The bill of rights stops an employer from having the right to make certain demands based on your CHOICE to not get vaccinated, considering the proof that the vaccine doesn’t stop anyone from contracting covid, and the potential harm you are causing to the community as a result.
If you’re vaccinated, then be happy. If you aren’t, then be happy. What’s hard to ignore the fact that the world is literally bullying people into taking a drug they don’t want to take. The name calling, the political incitement of negative emotions towards the unvaccinated, the constant manipulation of statistics in the media, the pharmaceutical monetary support of the “FaCt ChEcKeRs” – NONE OF THIS MAKES ANY SENSE.
Polio vaccine – stops polio
MMR vaccine – stops measles, mumps, and rubella
Chicken pox vax (which was news to me) – stops chicken pox
Covid vaccine – doesn’t stop you from catching or dying from covid?
Wake up people
Actually, none of the vaccines you mentioned are 100% effective so your argument has no merit. The fact that they worked was that everyone was required to take them before being allowed into school so even though not 100% herd immunity had a chance to work.
As pointed out in the opinion, none of the above vaccines 100% “stop” any of those diseases you just named.
You have “breakthrough cases” with any of the vaccines administered for any disease.
Facts from the CDC:
– Two doses of the chickenpox vaccine are over 90% effective at preventing it.
– One dose of MMR vaccine is 93% effective against measles, 78% effective against mumps, and 97% effective against rubella. Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective against measles and 88% effective against mumps.
– Two doses of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) are 90% effective or more against polio; three doses are 99% to 100% effective (hence why we give four DTP vaccines to our babies).
– Clinical trials of mRNA vaccines have consistently demonstrated high effectiveness against COVID-19, but now a large, real-world study confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are more than 95% effective in preventing confirmed infection
As for the FDA approval: to get full FDA approval, you need six months of consecutive data. Pfizer and Moderna have both applied with the requisite information and data (May and June respectively). The FDA is now undergoing its rigorous clinical trials and says the answer should come before the new year, and word is it could be by September. In the meantime, as much as it can without being sued or compromising its processes, the FDA has give the go ahead given the international public health situation at hand.
Please, please stop putting misinformation out there.
It’s funny, well it’s not actually, but a very good friend of mine works on a covid ward at a major hospital in London. He has people like you literally begging him for the vaccine on a daily basis. Of course it’s too late by then and many of them end up taking a one way trip to the ICU. Just like you they knew better than every public health body on the planet. When we open, and we will, people like you will get extremely sick and some of you will die.
Stops most people from Covid death! Sounds effective to me
“I never engage in these public displays of ignorance, but…”
Well you certainly made an exception this time.
I am also sick and tired of people with no medical knowledge threatening to mandate the injection of an experimental drug with the common knowledge that the long terms effects are not known.
“When your human rights infringe mine, your argument is no longer valid” what total nonsense! It is a basic human right for one to choose what goes in his/her body but because it doesn’t suit you you all of a sudden it isn’t valid?
Let people decide for themselves. There is an assumption that people who have chosen not to take it have somehow made their decision based on social media and the label ‘anti-vaxxer’ is conveniently applied or they are intellectually impaired.
Nobody cares if you want to get vaccinated or not (stupid is as stupid does). The issue is the government holding responsible persons hostage because of you type. Open the border and let the chips fall where they may.
This!!!!
Sure decide for yourself. Just don’t expect to have the same rights as everyone else to mix with them.
the biggest mistake in this whole covid mess…is that governments around the world were too soft and did not mandate taking of the vaccine oo restrict the movements of those who refuse to vaccinate(and spread/creat variants)
but this is changing on a daily basis.
either we believe in global science consensus or we don’t…there is no middle ground.
its all very simple:
to drive a car and protect others…you need to be tested, have insurance and carry proof of passing a test.
does this sound familar to anybody?
I refuse to wear a seatbelt, stick to the speed limit, drink and drive. why should I be dictated to……..
How stupid does that sound? Get the vaccine I wish they made it law. just open the boarders and refuse medical treatment to anyone who refuses to get the vaccine.
Berating the anti-vax, narcissistic, selfish, mis-informed and the conspiracy theorists because they should have no option of their own or think for themselves.
As you are the only one who has authority for the truth, this is not democratic.
The world in which we live, it’s my way or the highway, yea?
There is a reason why it is called PUBLIC HEALTH. This is not a private health issue.
The term “Public Health” merely refers to the fact that it is run by Government and funded by taxpayers dollars. In no way should they have the right to take away mine. We are a Democratic society and you can’t choose to be kind of Communist when it suits you.
You are clearly mistaken as to what Public Health means in the dictionary sense and in relation to the Bill of Rights.
Public Health (as defined by the Oxford Dictionary): The health of the population as a whole, especially as the subject of government regulation and support.
Thank you for taking the time to type this out. This is 100% correct. It’s mind boggling we even need to be arguing with people who skim 1 article or click links from an unworthy news source. But honestly at this point it might just be better to let them fend for themselves. Vaccinate and mask up buttercups. We can only protect ourselves.
I fully support this commentary. I could not word it any better myself. The anti-vax people are usually the anti-abortion people which makes no sense. If you want to save lives take the damn vaccine. If you want life to go back to normal take the damn vaccine. Quit stepping on my right to live with your right to be a fool.
What a self-righteous fascistic piece of commentary. Thinking of people in terms of a collective leads down a very slippery slope. Whatever happened to freedom and individual rights?
As was explained in the piece, and should be blindingly obvious, when your “freedom” and “rights” infringe on mine then your argument is invalid.
I also have the right to disagree with you.
How does my freedom to take or not take the vaccine infringe on your right, if you have taken the vaccine? If you have taken the vaccine, you are good to go – doesn’t matter if I have or not. And for the record, I have taken the vaccine, but just don’t agree that others should be forced to.
Thank you for taking the time to write that.
It is too late to make corrections once a sickness is contracted. So get vaccinated.
Saw an very sad BBC story today about a 34 year old dad who ridiculed the vaccine, now he is dead from Covid19. In the end he allowed his Dr to publish his story to encourage others not to make the same choice. Some comfort to his children.
How is that sad?
Because his own ego killed him.
I feel no empathy.
@12.27 For this one story of a Dad who sadly died from Covid, there are stories of Mums and Dad’s dying also from the vaccine. It’s not a cut and dry argument, hence the freedom of choice.
How many mums and dads have died from the vaccine in relation to the mums and dads dying of COVID-19? Where is the data?
No there are not!
Back to Facebook with you…
Oh dear,
‘When your human rights infringe mine, your arguments no longer valid’. This applies to each and everyone of us.
Selfish, narcissistic, individual beliefs, are these not the traits of a democratic society?
You are tired and sick of misinformation and conspiracy theorists, what makes you right, and why are you the arbiter of truth?
We should listen to the experts as their way is the only solution and we should take your word for it.
You haven’t really said anything of substance but bashing people who disagrees with you.
Please refrain from telling us to rely on “experts”, experts advised the populous on many many disasters over the last several decades and were completely wrong.
Weapons of Mass destruction in Iraq
Housing Bubble crash of 2008 was a myth
Jesus was white with blue eyes
Defunding police would cut crime
socialism produces peace and stability
more recently – Mask dont matter, mask dont help.
checkout a mask worn buy other hazardous occupations around the world, yet this deadly virus can help be averted by our little paper mask and scarfs! Really? even more recent, you must still wear mask after you take the experimental vaccine!Thought getting the vaccine was to return us to normal! Hmmm, are we to wear mask forever? Then we wonder why our generations are constantly getting weaker and dying quicker than our parents/grandparents. If you want the Jab thats your right, that doesn’t make you the precedent on it.
This article/opinion/fact is extremely well written and not only based on a reasonable viewpoint but also included links for anyone that wants to do proper research. We own a small company and would absolutely love to get rid of our anti-vaxxers if possible which consist of both Caymanians and WP holders. Thank you for this outstanding information.
All you Anti-vaxxers, visit your nearest third world country hospitals (via the net, like you do everything else) before you start shoving your views down my throat and crying discrimination.
I’ve also been trying to fight this wave of vaccine and virus dis/mis information. People are being influenced by Qanon type crazies and I have no idea how they can be convinced otherwise. Scientific studies, doctors advocating, their friends getting the shot or even someone they know in hospital or have died from Covid, none of these things seem to sway them. The people who are convinced of this false information are not going to change their minds. This much is clear, but it won’t stop me responding to your misinformation when it’s posted here.
Yes, there is an extremely small chance the vaccine could harm you. Yes, it is not fully FDA approved. But do you really want to wait for all that in the middle of a pandemic? Do you really want to risk not taking the vaccine then end up in hospital one day asking for it when its too late to receive it?
Covid community transmission will happen here, its unavoidable. This island needs tourism back and both Caymanians and Ex-Pats agree. The borders will be open by fall and this virus will find you one day. Do you take the measures to prevent it being a problem by taking the vaccine or roll the dice and hope you are one of the asymptomatic unvaccinated? Only you can answer that question…
Laughable at the least. The name-calling shows your maturity level. The comparison to the flu jab means nothing as it was never forced on people regardless of the multi-million persons that died from it since influenza emerged. I have never had a flu jab in my life and fared just fine. You are correct in saying that mRNA technology has been around for decades. However, why is it that after decades of research has the FDA still not given its full approval? The world economy is nowhere near post 2008 recession levels. Maybe you meant to say unemployment levels. Quite frankly, there are also persons on the other side of the coin, who are “sick and tired” of the fearmongering and the attempts to take away their freedom of choice.
Well said.
“I have never had a flu jab in my life and fared just fine.”
I’ve had the flu jab and also fared just fine. See how weak this argument is?
“However, why is it that after decades of research has the FDA still not given its full approval?”
Maybe because its a pandemic and money was unlimited for vaccine researchers from the start of the pandemic? Full approval for the vaccine is expected by the end of this year. Also consider, no vaccine in history has ever been taken off the market once introduced. Also consider 20 years of data shows vaccines are safe and effective.
” Quite frankly, there are also persons on the other side of the coin, who are “sick and tired” of the fearmongering and the attempts to take away their freedom of choice.”
You are of course free to choose not to take the vaccine. The Government and businesses are free as well to make your life difficult for this choice. This is because vaccines need to have wide coverage to effectively protect against infection of vulnerable people who either can’t get the vaccine because of medical reasons or people like you who choose not to get it. We are living through a 1 in 100 year pandemic and there is a vaccine. It’s about as much of a no-brainer decision I can think of.
You are correct that true vaccines have been proven to be effective. According to the medical definition of the word Vaccine, the mRNA jab does not fit the description. Without the pandemic, it would have never made it to the rollout stage as it is not a vaccine.
So tell us, what survival rate would you deem high enough to not try to coerce everyone in society to inject something into their bodies?
Because covid has a 99.997% survival rate and the average age of death is older than the average life expectancy.
Old people who are obese and vulnerable are free to self-isolate. It is not ethically right to use the power of the state to force everyone to take a new experimental jab when they don’t need it.
And before anyone calls me “anti-vax”, I’m not, I have vaccinnes for many real serious illnesses. I used basic data analysis to conclude that covid is the flu and someone in my age bracket doesn’t need the vaccine for it.
” I used basic data analysis to conclude that covid is the flu ”
I almost fell out of my chair laughing. Bravo OP, couldn’t have said it any better.
“real serious illnesses” Are you implying that Covid is not a real and serious illness? Millions have died world wide because of this disease. Ask the child who lost a parent to it if it is real and serious. More and more young people are falling to the new Delta variant not just the older people. Explain why you have the right to put the lives of others at risk, many of whom are not eligible to receive the life saving vaccine. Could you please show me your “basic data analysis” and your degrees that qualify you to make the statement “covid is the flu” Is your medical/science degree from a respected educational institution of from the university of google searches?
Get your “basic data analysis” peer reviewed and you’d win a Nobel Prize because no one has been able to prove the flu is covid.
Absolutely spot on commentary. Research the facts people!
I’ll be letting go of all of my unvaccinated staff in the coming weeks. 11 of them are Caymanians, 2 are permit holders.
Good luck with the court case. ” My employer fired me because I would not take an experimental drug”. Let’s just throw the bill of rights away then.
What kind of job-vaccinated Caymanian looking..
Pot, meet kettle.