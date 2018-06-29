Visitors numbers still soaring with 16% increase

(CNS): Since the beginning of 2018 the Cayman Islands has welcomed a total of 209,143 stay-over visitors, a 16.51% increase over 2017, which was already a record-breaking year. The ongoing tourism success showed no sign of declining after May became the fourteenth consecutive month when air arrivals surpassed the previous year’s figures. Collectively, visitors have spent around CI$325 million in Cayman since January. A whopping 35,916 visitors flew in last month, a 22.4% growth on last year’s numbers and the best May on record.

Cruise numbers were also up by 30%, with 123,203 arrivals last month and the best May since 2005.

“Preliminary estimates from the Department of Tourism show that the increase in visitation for

cruise and stay-over in the first five months of the year accounts for an additional CI$45 million

in visitor spending, bringing the total visitor spend to CI $325 million,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. “The tourism industry of the Cayman Islands is an important economic driver that leads to job creation and national development for which we all benefit.”

The minister said he was optimistic that the positive trend would continue throughout this year.

Arrivals from the United States were up 26.5%, with visitors growing from all corners of the country. Arrivals from Canada also increased by 5.99% increase, as did visitors from Latin America and Europe.

Cayman Islands Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the arrival of more than 400,000 stay-over visitors in 2017 had been accomplished through strategic planning and collaboration with the tourism sector and the department’s global teams.

“Achieving great milestones for 2018 and beyond will be led by the vision of our National Tourism Plan, ongoing commitment to innovative strategic marketing practices, and working in partnership to identify and attract the right mix of visitors to our shores,” Harris added.

While Cayman has benefited from the diversion of visitors from islands impacted by the hurricanes last season, even as other destinations reopen for business this jurisdiction appears to be maintaining the growth in visitors at both the airport and the cruise port, once again questioning the wisdom of the planned cruise berthing facilities.

Growing numbers of people are questioning the negative impact that the passenger numbers needed to cover the cost of the project would have on the increasingly successful and far more lucrative overnight tourism product. There are also increasing concerns about the lack of infrastructure, beach access and the long-term sustainability of increasing cruise numbers at the expense of overnight guests.

