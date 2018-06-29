Conservation for people as well as wildlife

(CNS): Fred Burton, the head of the Terrestrial Research Unit at the Department of Environment, is urging the public to join in the current public consultations on the latest sites proposed as areas for permanent conservation across the Cayman Islands. Burton said that creating protected areas is not just about the animal and plant species but is for the people as well. He said it was really important that the community let their feelings be known about the sites proposed for protection and to also tell the DoE about the places they think should be conserved in future.

“These protected areas aren’t just about the wildlife; it’s about protecting areas for the people,” he said. “We are interested in the areas being places that people can visit in most cases, so the public has an important role in the decision-making process and we want them to consider and submit their own proposals as well.”

The latest round of public consultations began in May and will last until August, providing people with plenty of time to take the surveys and offer any comments to the DoE about the unique locations across all three islands that have been selected for legal protection under the conservation law for future generations to enjoy.

“The islands are developing extremely rapidly,” Burton told CNS this week, after the latest general meeting of the National Conservation Council. “If we don’t do anything about it soon, large parts of the island will be sub-divisions and roads and we won’t have anywhere wild left to go. If we want to hang on to the unique natural identity of the Cayman Islands, we need the public to support the protected areas. We all want places where we will still be able to see our endemic wildlife, including parrots and orchids.”

Burton explained how natural environments enhance our quality of life, and the more developed a place becomes, the more necessary to preserve some land in its natural state. He pointed to Central Park in New York and its huge significance to everyone that lives in the city, and how necessary that wild space has become.

The public is asked to take a close look at the ten latest proposed sites and take the survey, as well as make suggestions for the next round of protected areas to keep the process of conservation moving forward.

See more details on the DoE site here

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature